The Face Behind the Mask, (Richard) Yaw Addo Devts Ltd

By Eric Elezuo

Behind most successes is always a brain of articulate importance, and intelligence personified.

As a result, our searchlight beams on the estate guru, whose sole responsibility is to create this palacious edifice and facilities, otherwise known as Palladium Residences. He is Richard Yaw Addo.

His details as well as.his entrepreneurial concerns are captured below:

Richard Yaw Addo Esq is the founder and Chief Executive of TG Holdings. Richard has over 25 years of experience in the fields of law, finance, printing & publishing, travel & tourism, hotel management, property development and real estate management and business development acquired both in Ghana and overseas.

Richard’s relentless hard work and dynamic leadership have inspired phenomenal personal growth for his staff and remarkable corporate growth for his corporate organisations.

As an excerpt from their website, Yaw Addo Developments Ltd was established in 2012, and Lanre Asare is its present Managing Director. The firm has been “shaping landscapes and lives in Ghana, with world class real estate development and luxury residential apartments. Having built a reputation for delivering high quality residential and commercial mid to high-end properties, Yaw Addo Developments is doubtlessly a preferred choice for real estate investment in luxurious apartments, homes, hotels and other commercial developments. Our formula for success lies in our customer oriented approach and delivering projects to the highest possible standards. From the selection of architects, designers, contractors, to the handover of keys, Yaw Addo Developments strives to ensure every detail is flawless.”

It further noted that Yaw Addo Developments has proudly flourished for over 20 YEARS, establishing itself as a privately held luxury real estate group headquartered in Dubai with a global reach.

The firm is renowned for its innovative architectural designs and commitment to excellence, and has created iconic properties worldwide, offering unparalleled luxury living experiences. Their dedication to quality and customer satisfaction has solidified their reputation as a leader in the luxury real estate market.

According to the Founder, who is the Chairman of Board of Directors, Mr. Richard Yaw Addo, “We are incredibly honoured to have been recognized and awarded by some of the most prestigious awarding bodies. Winning these awards is the ultimate measure of excellence and a testament to the exceptional work of Pegasus Realty from around the globe. Being showcased alongside some of the World’s Best is a source of great pride for us.”

Yaw Addo Developments has become synonymous with luxury living. We bring the first luxury branded residences to Ghana and the wider West African market, contributing to the region’s expanding tourism sector.

Mission

We deliver world-class real estate projects with the highest standards of professionalism, ethics, quality, safety, and customer service. Our commitment is to earn the trust of our clients.

Vision To transform the way people perceive real estate quality. We strive to maintain synergy with all stakeholders while remaining environmentally and socially responsible.