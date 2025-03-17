‘Corper’ Who Called Tinubu ‘Terrible’ Risks Service Extention

By Eric Elezuo

Following the political crises that have ravaged Rivers State, and President Tinubu’s subtle preference for one of the gladiators, Mr. Nyesom Wike, the former governor of the state, and present Minister of the Federal Capital Territory against the incumbent governor, Mr. Siminalayi Fubara, Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, has written yet another letter to the president.

Momodu reminded the president of life after office, and the need to live according to his democratic billings and background, stating that God has been kind to him to give him what Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and the rest couldn’t get, their popularity and doggedness notwithstanding. He pointed out the recent happenings at the Lagos State House of Assembly, where the lawmakers impeached his anointed speaker, whom he restored, saying that was part of the signals towards the impending rebellion ahead.

The letter in full:

AN OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT TINUBU

By DELE MOMODU

My dear ASIWAJU, I pray this message meets you well. This letter has become necessary because of the strange things happening under your watch. I believe you were a Democracy hero and some of your mentees in the 1990s are now thoroughly embarrassed, and we feel scandalized, by your complete transfiguration from a Democracy Fighter to an enabler of ruthless Dictatorship. I have watched with incredulity, and sometimes trepidation, how you have wasted the humongous goodwill you built and acquired in those days of military rulership. How sad and unfortunate!!

Your Excellency, let me tell you what your hangers on will not tell you. Your deification by hero-worshippers is a charade. Permit me to give you two tales from Yoruba folklore. The first is the story of A O MERIN JOBA. How the elephant was deceived into thinking he shall become the ultimate king of the jungle until he fell into the ditch dug by the same acolytes.

The second is that of ESIN OBA SONU. The King’s Horse disappeared and a massive hunt ensued. It is not everyone searching for it that wants it recovered.

Have you forgotten the encomiums you and other members of your ruling party poured on President Muhammadu Buhari barely two years ago? Today, you’re all singing new tunes. The same fate awaits you sooner or later. The government agencies of coercion you’re deploying today to harass your opponents would be mobilized to hound you and yours if and when tomorrow comes.

The polity is dangerously heating up at the speed of light. Perhaps, only you and your diehards cannot see it. The recent rebellion in the Lagos State House of Assembly should have been a veritable signal to you about the impending resistance ahead.

Your open support for Minister Wike’s destabilization of Rivers State is most regrettable. God has been most kind to you. You got what CHIEFS AWOLOWO, AZIKIWE, M.K.O ABIOLA, OLU FALAE and MAJOR GENERAL YAR’ADUA couldn’t achieve. Why do you now place your fate in the hands of gods with feet of clay?!

Your legitimate ambition to seek a second term does not warrant this level of rascality across the nation…

Best wishes…

BOB DEE