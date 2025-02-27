Business
Again, Dangote Refinery Slashes Petrol Price in Lagos, Now N860 Per Litre
The management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a reduction in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, from N890 to N825 per litre, effective from February 27, 2025.
The slash in price by N65.00 was announced in a statement on Wednesday by the refinery.
According to the statement, buyers in Lagos would purchase fuel at N860 per litre at MRS outlets under the new arrangement.
“For MRS Holdings stations, it will sell for N860 per litre in Lagos, N870 per litre in the South-West, N880 per litre in the North, and N890 per litre in the South-South and South-East respectively,” the management said.
“The same product will also be available at the following prices in AP (Ardova Petroleum) and Heyden stations: ₦865 per litre in Lagos, ₦875 per litre in the South-West, ₦885 per litre in the North, and ₦895 per litre in the South-South and South-East.”
The company assured the public of a consistent supply of petroleum products, with sufficient reserves to meet domestic demand, as well as a surplus for export to enhance the country’s foreign exchange earnings.
It urged marketers to support this initiative, ensuring that Nigerians remain the primary beneficiaries of this effort.
To the refinery, the price adjustment is designed to provide essential relief to Nigerians in anticipation of the upcoming Ramadan season and also support the economic recovery policy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by alleviating the financial burden on the Nigerian populace.
Africa’s richest man Dangote has severally reduced the prices of petrol and other refined petroleum products.
The latest move is the second price reduction of PMS in February 2025, following a previous decrease of N60.00 earlier in the month.
In December 2024, during the yuletide period, the refinery reduced the price of PMS by N70.50, from N970 to N899.50 per litre, as part of its commitment to easing the cost of living and providing relief to Nigerians during the holiday season.
Glo’s MoneyMaster Introduces New Agency Software to Enhance Service Delivery
Payment service bank, MoneyMaster PSB, has announced the integration of a new agent banking software with powerful and secured features to enhance its agency banking offerings and encourage financial inclusion.
The new agency banking software extensively supports a variety of agency banking services, such as paying bills, instantly reversing unsuccessful transactions, paying for lottery and betting, checking customers’ balances, linking cards to point-of-sale systems, and retrieving transaction histories from other channels.
The basic banking platform of MMPSB has been connected with the new software to enhance the experience of agents, clients, and other value chain stakeholders in their daily transactions.
The bank disclosed that the new software was implemented “to provide a seamless banking experience to customers using our POS terminals across the country. Customers can now enjoy a wide range of banking transactions from a single point while improving revenue streams for Agents.
MoneyMaster has now joined the league of leading financial institutions with state-of-the-art technology for POS terminal operations thanks to the implementation of the new software. The bank was among the first to promote USSD banking among the financially excluded population after obtaining its payment service banking license. Later on, it added internet and mobile banking apps to its list of banking channels.
In addition to supporting customers with creative, customer-focused solutions to improve their banking experience, Moneymaster PSB is dedicated to advancing financial inclusion among the unbanked and underbanked population. Because of the smooth payments made on its point-of-sale terminals. the Lagos State government last year chose MoneyMaster as a payment partner for the Ounje Eko food discount store in order to collect payments on its market days.
Dangote Refinery Slashes Petrol Price to N890 Per Litre
The Dangote Petroleum Refinery, on Saturday, announced a reduction in its ex-depot price of petrol from N950 to N890 per litre.
It said the price adjustment is in response to favourable developments in the global energy sector and a significant decline in international crude oil prices.
A statement from Dangote Petroleum Refinery, issued by the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, explained that the latest move follows a similar decision on January 19, when a modest price increase was implemented due to rising crude oil costs.
He aaid with recent global market trends indicating a decline, Dangote Refinery has once again adjusted its pricing structure, providing relief to Nigerians.
The statement also noted that the price reduction would significantly lower the cost of petrol across the country, generating a positive ripple effect throughout the broader economy.
“Dangote Petroleum Refinery firmly believes that this reduction from N950 to N890 will result in a meaningful decrease in the cost of petrol nationwide, thereby driving down the prices of goods and services, as well as the overall cost of living, with a positive ripple effect on various sectors of the economy,” the statement noted.
The refinery has also called on marketers across the country to ensure that the benefits of the reduced price are passed on to the Nigerians while reiterating its support for the economic revival spearheaded by President Bola Tinubu, whose administration is focused on making Nigeria self-sufficient in refined petroleum products and positioning the country as a leading oil export hub.
“This collective initiative will contribute to the wider economic recovery plan led by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is dedicated to making Nigeria self-sufficient in refined petroleum products and positioning the country as a leading oil export hub,” it added.
Dangote Refinery Distances Self from Petrol Pump Price Hike
Dangote Petroleum Refinery has distanced itself from allegations of arbitrarily increasing petrol pump prices.
The refinery attributed the recent adjustment in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit to fluctuations in global crude oil prices.
This was contained in a press release titled “Increase in Pump Price Not From Us”, issued on Sunday by Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Branding and Communication Officer.
The statement read: “The recent adjustment in our ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) is directly related to the significant increase in global crude oil prices.
“As crude oil remains the primary input in the production of PMS, any fluctuation in its international price inevitably impacts the cost of the finished product.”
The refinery clarified that while its ex-depot price increased by 5%, from N899.50 to N950 per litre, the adjustment remains significantly lower than the 15% rise in global crude oil prices.
“Brent Crude rose from $70 to $82 in a matter of days, alongside the premium for Nigerian crude (approximately $3 per barrel). Despite this, we have kept our Single-Point Mooring (SPM) ex-vessel price steady at N895 per litre,” the statement added.
In a bid to shield consumers from the full impact of rising costs, Dangote Refinery disclosed it has absorbed approximately 50% of the cost increases caused by surging global crude oil prices.
The refinery’s partners, including Ardova, Heyden, and MRS Holdings, will retail petrol at a uniform price of N970 per litre across Nigeria.
“Without our intervention, the retail price of PMS could have risen to N1,150 or even N1,200 per litre in some locations. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to affordability and quality, even in challenging times,” the statement explained.
To address concerns over price transparency, the company announced plans to publish its ex-depot, ex-vessel, and pump prices on a weekly basis.
“In the interest of transparency and good governance, consumers will now have access to accurate information to ensure they are not exploited,” the statement assured.
Additionally, the company expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for introducing the Naira for Crude Initiative, describing it as “visionary.” Dangote Refinery noted that the initiative ensures consistent access to high-quality PMS for Nigerians while mitigating the effects of global oil market volatility.
The statement concluded with a reaffirmation of the company’s dedication to serving Nigerians.
“We sincerely appreciate the continued trust and support of Nigerians as we strive to deliver the best value for their money and contribute to the development of a self-sufficient economy that is resilient to international price fluctuations,” it said.
