Events
Lady Cherry Igbinedion’s Glamorous 70th Birthday
By Eric Elezuo Photos: Ken Ehimen
It was glamour, glitz and razzmatazz as dignitaries from all walks of life throng the sprawling edifice of the Igbinedion country home in Benin to celebrate a woman of immense substance, Lady Cherry Igbinedion, as she clocked 70.
With the talented MC Edo Pickin as anchor, and giving out the best of rib cracking jokes, the evening got off to a flying start as guests made their way into the tastefully decorated tent, and to the warm embrace of choice wine and sumptuous food, the hallmark of the Igbinedion House, in and out of season. In addition, the sensational Franchise Band and Influence Akaba dished out the best of tunes to put the atmosphere in the mood for a classic celebration.
The event began with two opening prayers one by Rev Fr Edmond Omoregbe, and the other by Rev Fr Alfred Agbonlahon, with the three arms of government fully represented at the celebration, and other top government functionaries, the ceremony took a national dimension with the recitation of the national anthem.
In the spirit of excitement, dignitaries took turns to eulogise the matriarch of the Igbinedion Dynasty in well cut speeches, highlighting her kindness, love and industrious nature.
First among those who honoured Lady Cherry in words was the former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, who gave God glory for the occasion, describing the celebrant as a mother of immense love, who has kept their father happy in over four decades.
In his speech, the Jamaican Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Esmond Reid, said the government and people of Jamaica are very proud of her, being one of them, for making them proud. He said Lady Cherry Igbinedion has become a shining example for all Jamaicans living in Nigeria.
Other dignitaries who paid glowing tributes to the celebrant were the state Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki, former governor of the state John Odigie-Oyegun, former first lady of the State Mrs. Eki Igbinedion who spoke on behalf of the wives in the House of Igbinedion, son in-law, who is the son of late Senator Ibrahim Mantu, Bar Umaru Mantu, and Publisher of Ovation Magazine and presidential aspirant, Chief Dele Momodu.
The highlight of the event was the cutting the beautifully designed cake, which featured the celebrant in company of her husband and children. The countdown was moderated by the former first lady of the state Mrs. Eki Igbinedion, while the Deputy Governor of the state Comrade Philip Shaibu was spot on to propose a toast in which he prayed for long life and sound health of mind and body for the celebrant.
The guests were also thrilled by special performances by the celebrant’s daughter, Amenze, and her first grandson, Alex.
Other dignitaries that graced the event were the wife of Edo State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Maryann Philip-Shaibu, Speaker of State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Marcus Onobun, who led other members of the assembly; and the State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Joe Achar.
Others include media icon Prince Bisi Olatilo, PDP Presidential aspirant, Chief Dele Momodu, Barrister Ken Imasuagbon, Barrister Kasim Bello-Osagie, Rev Fr. Alfred Agbonlahon among others.
Friends and relative of the celebrant from Jamaica led by Yvonne Freeman Wang, were also present as well as the King of Ghana, Otumfour Osei Tutu II, who was represented by a powerful delegation led by Nana Agyekum Kusi and a delegation from the Knights and Ladies of St John International, KSJI, led by the Supreme Subordinate, Prof Remy Uti. There was also a host of other chiefs from the Benin kingdom and other neighboring kingdoms in attendance.
Events
Buhari, Osinbajo, Dantata, Sultan, Ooni, Govs, Others Headline Oluwo’s Book Launch
Arrangements are in top gear to mark the 7th year coronation anniversary of the Natural Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi next Monday 16th January,2023.
The event scheduled to hold at Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos will witness the unveiling of his book “Code of Kings”written to register a pathway for the black race in the traditional institution. Nigerians from all walks of life will grace the occasion.
The Chief Executive Officer of Peculiar Ultimate Concern Limited, Engr. Abel Lanre Adeleke is the chairman of the event while Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Chairman of Sifax Group is the Chief Launcher.
A statement released by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, further revealed other dignitaries expected at the occasion ” President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammed Buhari, his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Kano born business mogul, Aminu Dantata, , , Sultan of Sokoto, AlhajiSa’adu Abubakar, Ooni of Ife , HIM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote of Dangote Group, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Governor Dapp Abiodun of Ogun State, Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, former Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and few other Governors from Northern part of Nigeria are to grace the event”
Notable Royal Fathers, serving federal and state legislators, captains of industries, friends of Oluwo from Canada, United Kingdom, leading entrepreneurs, academic professors and doctors, veteran journalists etc are billed to attend the August event.
The book will form part of Oluwo contribution,to learning,knowledge and history with the strong hope, that the it will correct some distortions in our rich history and liberate Nigerian youth from mental slavery.
Events
The Colourful Birthday, Empowerment Programme of Prophetess Olufunmi Lucas in Lagos
Amiable Prophetess Olufunmi Lucas showed how compassionate she really is when she decided to splash cash on widows and the needy as part of her birthday celebrations.
The event which was held in Ilara, Epe in Lagos State was attended by many family members and friends of the ever graceful lady.
The day began with a thanksgiving session of prayers and praises which was followed by the opening of Mountain of Miracles Prayer Ground.
Then it was time for her to put smiles on many faces with donations to many widows and less privileged members of society.
In a short speech, Prophetess Lucas who was supported by her darling husband said the philanthropic exercise is a continuous process and that N14.11 million has been earmarked for touching lives.
Guests at the event included: Lagos Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya , HRM Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo & Olori Bolanle , Olori Sekinat Elegushi, Olori Mariam Ogunwusi, Tope Alabi, Caroline Adeneye, Fathia Balogun, Ademola Muyiwa, Ronke Oshodi Oke and others.
Entertainment at the event achored by Woli Agba and Bashorun Gboyega Lawal was provided by Yinka Ayefele and his band.
Pic by @koyaadegbite
Events
The Splendid Nuptial Ceremony Between Commentator Par Excellence, JJ Omojuwa and Demilade Odu in Lagos
By Eric Elezuo
Blogger, and political and social commentator, Japheth Omojuwa, popularly known as JJ Omojuwa, was on Saturday September 24, 2022 launched into the space, where it is written that there is a tide in time, which must sweep the qualified. Here, in the life of the popular blogger, the life came when the obvious becomes reality.
Before a mammoth crowd of friends, family members and we’ll wishers from all walks of life, the celebrated content creator, stylishly converted his beautiful fiancee, Demilade Odu, to an outstanding bride.
The event, which was held at Harbour Point Victoria Island, Lagos, was a roll call of the who’s who in Nigeria’s political , media and traditional lexicon.
A week earlier, the happy couple had celebrated a colourful traditional engagement ceremony in the fountain of knowledge state, Ekiti.
Filled to capacity, the Harbour Point venue boasted of top notch personalities including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the first female Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Ibukun Awosika; business tycoon and member of the House of Representatives, Akin Alabi, and actresses Kate Henshaw and Efe Irele.
Other notable guests at the event were rapper, Remilekun Safaru, aka Reminisce; and ace comedian, Atunyota Akpobome, aka Ali Baba.
With the special presence of Timi Dakolo, whose lovely voice serenaded the atmosphere, the occasion witnessed no dull moment as both guests and couple had a swell time on the dance floor.
While the guests savoured the ceaseless flow of continental and local delicacies, in addition to choice beverages, the likes of Akinmayokun Awodumila, aka May D, and Laolu Gbenjo continued to ensure that the hall exided an ambience of solid tunes.
