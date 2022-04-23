Akwa-Ibom: Pastor Umo Eno Attends House Of Borah’s Fashion X Wine Celebration

Class, sophistication, elegance, and poise were clearly written on the faces of excited fashion connoisseurs on Easter Monday when they visited the popular fashion House, House of Borah for its Fashion X Wine event.

The cozy and classy event which lit up the whole area was also used to launch the outfits’ new sections: winery and lounge.

According to House of Borah’s Creative force and CEO, Mrs Ifiok Akan, the new sections are were added to further elevate its luxury and lifestyle message to more of its highbrow customers.

She noted that the day was also meant for customers to sip some vintage wines, banter and catch up on the latest fashion trends in the industry while shopping.

Among guests that visited the premises was the People’s Democratic Party’s frontline gubernatorial aspirant, Pastor Umo Eno who is a passionate proponent of the creation of a fashion hub in Akwa Ibom State.

Pastor Eno, a seasoned businessman and entrepreneur who’s in tune with the role and contributions the fashion and lifestyle industry can bring to economic development was there to further reiterate his commitment and match his policy document with action by supporting the House of Borah brand.

Pastor Eno accompanied by the TEAMUMOENO Group toured the facility and the production factory and were impressed at the level of work going on in HOB and the uniqueness of the brand.

Pastor Eno while expressing gratitude to the brand for staying consistent and pushing the fashion industry from Akwa Ibom State to the world, further stressed his desire to establish a fashion hub in the state in 2023 when he becomes the governor so that fashion producers in the state can have sustainable business platforms where their products can be better finished and appreciated within and outside; in turn making Akwa Ibom state the preferred fashion destination.

Meanwhile, not many fashion enthusiasts and entrepreneurs understand the role and contributions they give to the growth of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product.

From bespoke designers, to those making casual wears, garments production, embellishments, apparels, foot wears and accessory for fashion consumers; the Nigerian fashion industry has become a big money spinner and economy booster.

House of Borah which birthed 9 years ago has become a household name in Akwa Ibom State and has held its own strongly in the industry.

Despite the evident challenges in the industry, House of Borah is spearheading and soon becoming a critical component of the Akwa Ibom and Nigeria’s economy as it continues to expand and tap from the untapped areas of fashion.

With the launch of its winery and lounge which aimed primarily at providing comfort and relief to customers who patronize the brand, also for potential customers and friends who visit the showroom for inquiries and other needs, the outfit is determined to becoming Africa’s leading fashion and lifestyle brand.

Matching their word with actions, House of Borah took off a whooping 30% discount off bespoke tailoring that day, and also from fabrics and accessories bought from them by customers; it also offered free wine tasting .

Shedding more light on the new addition during the launch tagged Fashion X Wine in Uyo, the CEO, Mrs Akan revealed the idea of creating a winery and lounge was borne from the need to create more quiet space for customers when they shop.

She said, ”Borah winery” has been my dream-like forever. So, this is me bringing it to bear. Whether you like it or not, wine and fashion go hand in hand, it’s like fashion and lifestyle. We’re here to make it big and take it to the next level and do what we love. A lot of times, people get bored just sitting at the showroom to wait for their outfits.

So adding the winery and lounge is like giving customers a place to sit, watch fashion TV, do karaoke if they feel like, explore the world and sip some good wine.

It’s more like giving value all round. Like I said previously, our vision is to become Africa’s leading fashion and lifestyle brand.” She added.

She added that her brand which has consistently collaborated and bridged the gap of unemployment in the state is fulling in support of the creation of a fashion hub as proposed by Pastor Umo Eno in his campaign document.

House of Borah CEO expressed optimism that the proposition of having a fashion hub is realistic, possible and sustainable because Akwa Ibom State has the required manpower and personnel to make it happen.