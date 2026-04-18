Events
Stroke Survivor, Temi Edun Returns with a Bang, Launches ‘The Unmerited Grace’
By Ruth Akpan
The serene setting of The Wheatbaker Hotel provided the perfect backdrop for an afternoon of profound reflection, inspiration, and elegant celebration, as an esteemed gathering of intellectuals, professionals, dignitaries, and well-wishers assembled for the official launch of Unmerited Grace: The Journey of a Stroke Survivor, a deeply moving and introspective memoir by the resilient and inspiring Temi Edun.
From the very outset, the occasion bore the hallmark of refinement and thoughtful organisation. Guests arrived in a steady, graceful procession, adorned in a blend of chic contemporary and traditional attire, each adding colour to the already sophisticated atmosphere. The registration process unfolded seamlessly, accompanied by warm exchanges, cheerful reunions, and an undercurrent of eager anticipation for the powerful story about to be formally unveiled.
The ceremony commenced on a patriotic note with the rendition of the Nigerian National Anthem, soulfully delivered by Anyiam Ebube. Her poised and heartfelt performance evoked a sense of unity and reverence, instantly grounding the audience and setting a dignified tone for the proceedings that followed.
Anchoring the event with remarkable eloquence and an engaging stage presence was the accomplished compère, Awa Seun, who effortlessly guided guests through each segment of the programme. Presiding over the occasion as Chairman was the distinguished Gboyega Fatimileyin, whose presence lent an air of prestige befitting the significance of the gathering.
In his opening remarks, Yemi Edun delivered a thoughtful and warmly reflective address, welcoming guests and highlighting the deeper essence of the occasion. He spoke with sincerity about the importance of resilience, faith, and the remarkable capacity of the human spirit to overcome life’s most daunting trials—sentiments that resonate powerfully within the pages of the book being celebrated.
A major intellectual highlight of the event was the keynote address delivered by the highly respected Hammed Ninalowo, a US-trained, double board-certified Diagnostic and Vascular/Interventional Radiologist. With professional insight, he offered an enlightening discourse on stroke awareness, shedding light on its causes, warning signs, preventive measures, and treatment pathways. His presentation was both educational and impactful, emphasizing the urgent need for increased public awareness and timely medical intervention, while dispelling common misconceptions surrounding the condition.
Building on this foundation of knowledge, the programme progressed into a robust and engaging panel session dedicated to stroke awareness. The discussion, marked by intellectual depth and practical relevance, brought together knowledgeable voices who explored the multifaceted realities of stroke—from medical and psychological implications to societal perceptions and support systems. The session not only enlightened attendees but also fostered a deeper understanding of the importance of empathy, preparedness, and community support in addressing health challenges of such magnitude.
The author herself, Temi Edun is a woman whose life story embodies courage, grace, and an unyielding spirit. A British-born Nigerian and devoted mother of three, Temi is celebrated for her vibrant personality, infectious energy, and unwavering passion for life. Known for her love of connecting with people and embracing new experiences, she had been on the threshold of releasing her debut gospel album when she was suddenly confronted with the life-altering reality of a stroke.
Yet, rather than allowing this unexpected challenge to define her limitations, Temi transformed her adversity into a powerful narrative of hope and triumph. Beyond her musical aspirations, she is a woman of remarkable versatility—an accomplished and innovative chef with expertise in both continental and vegan cuisine, a seasoned risk analyst with professional experience in the banking sector, and an enthusiast of travel, cycling, swimming, and vibrant social engagement.
Unmerited Grace: The Journey of a Stroke Survivor marks her compelling literary debut, a heartfelt and courageous account of her journey through illness, recovery, and rediscovery. Through the book, she seeks not only to share her personal story but also to raise vital awareness about stroke, emphasizing its indiscriminate nature and the reality that it can affect individuals regardless of age or background. More importantly, her narrative serves as a beacon of hope—encouraging resilience, faith, and strength in the face of life’s most unexpected trials.
Adding a lively and celebratory dimension to the event, DJ Swiss delivered an electrifying musical experience, seamlessly blending sound and rhythm to create an atmosphere of joy and relaxation. His performance provided the perfect counterbalance to the emotional depth of the programme, ensuring that the event remained both reflective and celebratory.
The occasion was further elevated by the presence of distinguished personalities and respected figures from various sectors. Among those in attendance were Bamitale Omole and his wife, alongside Tayo Fakorede, Tola Johnson, and Modupe Irele, among other notable guests. Their presence not only underscored the significance of the event but also reflected the widespread admiration and support for the author and her remarkable journey.
Photos: Funmi Ilelabayo
Events
The Ponnles Honour Parents With N150m Memorial Endowment at OAU
By Ruth Akpan
The Ponnle Family, known for their ingenuity in the local manufacture of durable wires and cables, sure knows how to etche the memories of their parents, Engr. Michael Ayantunde Ponnle and Engr. (Mrs.) Comfort Olufunke Ponnle; two selfless engineering souls that lived their lives creating and recreating technological ingenuity, in the minds of the Nigerian public. This, they did, led by the present Managing Director of MicCom Wires and Cables Nigeria Limited, the amiable Mrs. Buki Adubi, a woman of many parts, with an eye-popping memorial endowment, drawing accolades across boards, and setting example of parental honour to all and sundry.
The event, which marked a defining moment when remembrance transcends sentiment, and evolves into a powerful instrument for shaping the future, provided an atmosphere of purpose, prestige, and profound inspiration, enveloping the historic Obafemi Awolowo University, venue of the epoch making ceremony, punctuated by the presentation and inauguration of the ₦150 million MicCom Memorial Endowment for Engineering Development—an ambitious and far-reaching initiative, not only to honour Engr. and Engr. Ponnle, but designed to reshape the contours of engineering education and innovation in Nigeria.
Unveiled in a ceremonious gathering at the stately Oduduwa Hall, the event drew an impressive constellation of dignitaries, eminent scholars, industry leaders, traditional rulers, and government officials, most of whom had solid roots attached to OAU, including the Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu. It was an occasion defined not only by solemn remembrance but also by an unmistakable sense of optimism for Nigeria’s technological advancement, just as attendees practically turned the gathering into a reunion of some sort of OAU alumnus, chanting the school’s anthem over and over again.
The endowment, instituted in honour of the late Engr. Michael Ayantunde Ponnle, FNSE, OON, OFR, and Engr. (Mrs.) Comfort Olufunke Ponnle, FNSE, stands as a monumental tribute to two exceptional figures whose lives were marked by ingenuity, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to national development. Their legacy, already etched in Nigeria’s industrial and engineering history, now finds renewed expression through this far-reaching academic intervention.
Delivering a stirring address that was both reflective and forward-looking, the Executive Governor of Osun State, Ademola Jackson Adeleke, commended the Ponnle family for what he described as a bold and strategic investment in the nation’s technological future. He emphasized that the initiative rises far above mere commemoration, positioning itself as a sustainable platform for advancing engineering education, stimulating research, and fostering transformative innovation.
In a moving tribute, the governor remarked that the lives of the late Ponnles serve as enduring reminders that true impact does not end with mortality. Rather, it continues to inspire, instruct, and uplift generations long after. He described the couple as visionary pioneers who demonstrated, through their life’s work, Nigeria’s immense capacity for innovation and industrial growth.
Particular attention was drawn to their establishment of MicCom Cables and Wires, a groundbreaking enterprise that emerged at a time when indigenous manufacturing was still navigating its formative years. Through courage, foresight, and technical expertise, the Ponnles built a company that not only thrived but also became a symbol of local capacity and industrial excellence.
Governor Adeleke further highlighted the remarkable synergy that defined their partnership. While Engr. Ponnle provided visionary leadership and entrepreneurial direction, his wife brought technical rigour, operational discipline, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence. Together, they cultivated not just a successful enterprise, but a purposeful legacy that contributed meaningfully to Nigeria’s industrial and engineering landscape.
Speaking on behalf of the family, representatives described the endowment as a deeply intentional initiative—one designed to immortalize the values, vision, and contributions of their parents while creating pathways of opportunity for future generations. They portrayed the late Ponnles as pioneers whose belief in Nigeria’s intellectual and entrepreneurial potential remained steadfast throughout their lives.
Earlier, one of the children of the deceased, who pioneered the memorial endowment, and Chief Executive Officer of the Wires and Cables manufacturing firm, Mrs Buki Adubi, briefed the press and university community, with the Vice Chancellor in attendance, enumerating sterling qualities of her parents, which necessitated the humongous honour.
Beyond their formidable industrial accomplishments, the Ponnles were widely revered for their passionate mentorship of young professionals, their advocacy for indigenous engineering capacity, and their unwavering support for initiatives aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s technological ecosystem.
The selection of Obafemi Awolowo University as the host institution was both symbolic and strategic. Widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s foremost centres of academic excellence, the university has consistently produced graduates who have made significant contributions across vital sectors, including power, telecommunications, oil and gas, manufacturing, and infrastructure. The institution also holds a special place in the Ponnle family’s history, having educated several of their children across multiple professional fields.
Carefully structured to deliver lasting impact, the MicCom Memorial Endowment is designed to promote academic excellence through scholarships and student support programmes, while also advancing research and innovation within the Faculty of Technology. By funding academic initiatives and intellectual inquiry, it seeks to nurture a culture of curiosity, creativity, and cultivate a new generation of forward-thinking engineers.
Equally important is its focus on bridging the gap between academia and industry. By encouraging the practical application of engineering knowledge to real-world challenges, the initiative aims to produce graduates who are not only intellectually grounded but also professionally agile, industry-ready, and globally competitive.
At the heart of the endowment is a strong emphasis on leadership development. Through mentorship programmes, public lectures, and professional engagements, it seeks to instill in students the enduring values of integrity, resilience, and service—principles that defined the lives of the late Ponnles.
In a compelling call to action, Governor Adeleke charged beneficiaries to see the endowment not merely as financial assistance, but as a sacred responsibility. He urged them to carry the legacy with purpose, discipline, and a deep sense of national duty.
Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to educational advancement, the governor reiterated the importance of fostering innovation and strengthening collaboration between government, academia, and the private sector as critical drivers of sustainable development.
Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, applauded the Ponnle family for their remarkable generosity, describing the initiative as both exemplary and inspiring. He passionately called on other alumni and philanthropists to emulate such impactful gestures in support of the university’s continued growth.
Also lending their voices, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Professor G. A. Aderounmu, and the Dean of the Faculty of Technology, Professor Lasisi Ejibunu Umaru, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to advancing engineering education, noting that the Ponnle family’s gesture represents a legacy worthy of recognition and emulation.
Across the spectrum of stakeholders present, the endowment was widely celebrated as a visionary and sustainable initiative whose impact will be measured not merely by its financial value, but by the calibre of talents it nurtures, the innovations it inspires and the transformative solutions it generates for national development.
Events
Sorrow, Tears, Love As Ex-Ovation Editor, Mike Effiong, Buries Wife, Kemi in Lagos
By Ruth Akpan
In an atmosphere thick with emotion yet illuminated by grace, family, friends, and dignitaries gathered at the serene Stella Hall of the Daystar Christian Centre, Oregun, Lagos, to bid a solemn and deeply moving farewell to Mrs. Oluwakemi Oyeteju James – a woman whose presence, though now stilled, continues to echo in the hearts of all who knew her.
She was the beloved wife of Mr. Michael Effiong James, former Editor at Ovation International and presently the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State (Lagos Liaison).
Kemi, as she is fondly called, stood as a beacon of love, a nurturing matriarch, and a woman whose kindness left indelible imprints on countless lives. Her passing marked not just the end of a life, but the transition of a soul whose presence had become a comforting constant to many.
The Service of Songs, meticulously coordinated by the Thriving Business Women Fellowship—a group she served with uncommon zeal and devotion—unfolded with an air of reverent elegance. It was an evening steeped in faith, reflection, and heartfelt gratitude for a life that had given so much.
Pastor Mercy Adeyemo opened the service with a deeply touching prayer, her voice resonating with compassion as she committed the gathering into God’s hands and sought divine comfort for the bereaved family. The congregation soon lifted their voices in the timeless hymn “In Christ Alone,” a powerful declaration of faith that seemed to echo Mrs. James’ unwavering spiritual foundation.
The scripture readings that followed were delivered with heartfelt emotion. Her daughter, Kufre Oluwatoni James, opened with the first Bible reading, her voice steady yet laced with emotion. Anietienteabasi Oluwatobi James, her son, delivered the second reading, while Miss Oluwatosin Oyediran completed the trio with a reflective third passage. Each reading served as a gentle reminder of the eternal promises of God and the hope of life beyond.
The Victory Choir, with their soul-stirring melodies and harmonious renditions, elevated the atmosphere into a sanctuary of worship, their voices resonating with both sorrow and celebration – a fitting tribute to a life well lived.
One of the most poignant highlights of the evening was the screening of a carefully curated video documentary, a visual chronicle that captured the many seasons of Mrs. James’ life. From her radiant smile to her quiet acts of kindness, from cherished family moments to her unwavering commitment to service, the montage painted a portrait of a woman whose life was richly woven with love, purpose, and grace.
Delivering a deeply reflective exhortation titled “A Treasure in Your Life,” Pastor Ituah Ighodalo offered words that resonated profoundly with the gathering. Drawing from 1 Peter 5:8–9, he reminded everyone of the importance of valuing the people God places in their lives, urging them to live with gratitude and to remain steadfast in the face of life’s unpredictability. His message, both sobering and uplifting, underscored the reality that while life is filled with challenges, it is ultimately designed by God for a greater good.
Then came the tributes—each one a heartfelt outpouring of love, admiration, and deep personal connection.
Her children, Kufre Oluwatoni James and Anietienteabasi Oluwatobi James, delivered touching tributes that reflected the profound bond they shared with their mother. Their words painted the portrait of a woman who was not only a parent but a guide, a confidante, and an ever-present source of strength and encouragement.
Mr. Adeola Owolabi, speaking with visible emotion, described her as a dear daughter and cousin who was intentional in her relationships—ever present, ever willing, and ever ready to give. He emphasized her role as a unifying force, a bridge that connected family members and nurtured lasting bonds.
Representing the Ojikutu family, Alhaji Abdul Smith recalled her unwavering support in family matters, noting how she consistently took the lead in organizing and anchoring family celebrations. Her absence, he remarked, would be deeply felt.
For the Macaulay family, Mr. Ayo Ogunlana delivered a stirring tribute that captured both the pain of loss and the beauty of cherished memories. He spoke of her as more than a niece—she was a confidante, a guiding light, and a source of unwavering support. He fondly remembered her honesty, her infectious laughter, and her courageous fight for life until her passing on March 12, describing her as a beacon of kindness whose legacy would endure.
Mr. Asuquo James, on behalf of the James family, described her as a virtuous woman and a powerful unifier whose presence commanded love and admiration. Like a colossus, he said, she drew people to herself, leaving a lasting imprint on everyone she encountered.
In a deeply affectionate tribute, Mrs. Gbemisola Aluko spoke of a woman whose kindness knew no limits—empathetic, generous, and deeply intentional. She recalled how Mrs. James expressed her love through acts of service, often ensuring that no one around her lacked care or comfort.
From the Thriving Business Women Fellowship, Pastor Funmilola Ifebodun paid tribute to a devoted member fondly known as the “Able Leader” within the welfare unit. She highlighted Mrs. James’ unwavering commitment, her zeal for service, and her unmistakable kindness. In a note of spiritual reassurance, she reminded the gathering that this was not a final goodbye, but a transition into eternal glory.
Several other tributes followed from colleagues, friends, and associates, including representatives from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, the welfare unit, and various social circles. Each tribute reinforced a singular truth—that Mrs. Oluwakemi Oyeteju James was a rare gem whose life was defined by love, generosity, and purpose.
Pastor Mayokun Oreofe offered fervent prayers for the family, committing them into God’s care and asking for strength, comfort, and peace in the days ahead.
In an emotional yet composed vote of thanks, her husband, Mr. Michael Effiong James, expressed deep gratitude to all who stood by the family during this difficult period. His words, though brief, carried the weight of love, loss, and appreciation.
The service was brought to a solemn close with a prayer by Pastor Modupe Agboola, leaving behind an atmosphere of quiet reflection and spiritual peace.
The gathering was graced by an impressive array of dignitaries and prominent personalities, including the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency Pastor Umo Eno; Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Aare Dele Momodu; Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah; former First Lady of Kwara State, Mrs. Toyin Saraki; Hon. Aniekan Umana; Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Barrister Enobong Umo Essien; Engineer Uwem Okokon; Editor, Ovation International, Mr. Eric Elezuo; Captain of 9JC, Mr. Kingsley James; Governor Rotary Club District 9111, Prince Akinyele; Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; Mr. Kofo Coker; renowned photojournalist Dayo Adedayo; Steve Ayorinde; Mr. Charles Udoh; Mr. Yinka Oyedeji; Mr. Greg Uanseru; Alhaji Hakeem Smith; AFRIMA President, Mr. Mike Dada; Rotarian Omotunde Lawson, and Publisher, Yes Magazine, Mr. Azuh Arinze.
The following day, the final rites continued with a funeral service held at the same venue, where Pastor Bolu Oluyomi delivered a sermon that further emphasized the hope of eternal life and the promise of resurrection. The sermon was followed by a documentary on the life and times of Mrs James, eliciting emotional outbursts from congregants, before a prayer was said for the family members by the Very Reverend Segun Ladeinde of the Cathedral Church of Christ, Lagos.
After the service, her remains were laid to rest in a private interment ceremony attended by close family members and loved ones.
Photos: Koya Adegbite, Ken Ehimen and Funmi Ilelabayo
Events
Elegance, Accolades As Silverbird Holds 2025 Man of the Year Awards
By Ruth Akpan
There are evenings that pass as mere social gatherings, and then there are those rare, defining moments when influence, prestige, and national significance converge to create a spectacle that lingers long after the lights dim. The 20th edition of the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards belonged firmly to the latter. It was an evening where legacy shook hands with glamour and where Nigeria’s finest assembled not just to be seen, but to be celebrated in a grand tradition that has, over the years, become a benchmark of excellence.
The iconic Eko Hotels and Suites played host to this remarkable gathering, transformed into a theatre of elegance, as a stream of impeccably dressed guests glided onto the red carpet in a dazzling parade of style and sophistication. Each arrival added to the electric energy of the night, setting the tone for what would unfold as an unforgettable celebration of achievement.
Proceedings began with the recitation of the National Anthem, a unifying prelude that anchored the ceremony in patriotism. Shortly after, Ben Bruce, Chairman of Silverbird Television, delivered a stirring welcome address, reflecting on the vision behind the awards and reiterating its commitment to celebrating Nigerians who embody excellence, innovation, and national relevance.
As the evening progressed, the spotlight turned to the distinguished recipients whose achievements have set them apart as torchbearers of excellence. In a moment that drew resounding applause, Bassey Edet Otu, the Governor of Cross River State, was announced as the Silverbird Man of the Year 2025, a recognition that celebrates his impactful leadership and growing influence on the national space.
Equally compelling was the conferment of the Extraordinary Personality of the Year Award on Dave Umahi, whose contributions to infrastructure development continue to redefine Nigeria’s landscape. The Governors of the Year category were bestowed on Caleb Mutfwang and Abba Kabir Yusuf, both recognised for their distinctive leadership strides within their respective states.
Meanwhile, Festus Keyamo was recognised as Minister of the Year, underscoring his strategic role in revitalising Nigeria’s aviation sector.
One of the most poignant highlights of the evening was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to the legendary Joke Silva, whose enduring influence in theatre and Nollywood has not only shaped generations of performers but has also elevated the global perception of Nigerian storytelling. In a moving tribute, several departed national icons were also honoured posthumously, their legacies etched in the nation’s narrative.
In celebrating creativity and industry innovation, Omoni Oboli and Ayo Makun were presented with the Trailblazer Awards, recognising their sustained influence and ability to redefine the contours of Nigeria’s entertainment scene.
Beyond the accolades, the evening unfolded as a rich tapestry of culture and entertainment. The stage came alive when music star 9ice delivered a captivating performance, his unmistakable sound igniting the hall and drawing guests into a moment of shared joy and rhythm.
True to its reputation, the event drew a remarkable constellation of dignitaries, including Senator Ita Giwa, Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Barrister Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, media icon Prince Bisi Olatilo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and Aremo Olusegun Osoba, alongside a distinguished assembly of legislators, ministers, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and key stakeholders from across the nation.
Photos: Funmi Ilelabayo
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