Stroke Survivor, Temi Edun Returns with a Bang, Launches ‘The Unmerited Grace’

By Ruth Akpan

The Ponnle Family, known for their ingenuity in the local manufacture of durable wires and cables, sure knows how to etche the memories of their parents, Engr. Michael Ayantunde Ponnle and Engr. (Mrs.) Comfort Olufunke Ponnle; two selfless engineering souls that lived their lives creating and recreating technological ingenuity, in the minds of the Nigerian public. This, they did, led by the present Managing Director of MicCom Wires and Cables Nigeria Limited, the amiable Mrs. Buki Adubi, a woman of many parts, with an eye-popping memorial endowment, drawing accolades across boards, and setting example of parental honour to all and sundry.

The event, which marked a defining moment when remembrance transcends sentiment, and evolves into a powerful instrument for shaping the future, provided an atmosphere of purpose, prestige, and profound inspiration, enveloping the historic Obafemi Awolowo University, venue of the epoch making ceremony, punctuated by the presentation and inauguration of the ₦150 million MicCom Memorial Endowment for Engineering Development—an ambitious and far-reaching initiative, not only to honour Engr. and Engr. Ponnle, but designed to reshape the contours of engineering education and innovation in Nigeria.

Unveiled in a ceremonious gathering at the stately Oduduwa Hall, the event drew an impressive constellation of dignitaries, eminent scholars, industry leaders, traditional rulers, and government officials, most of whom had solid roots attached to OAU, including the Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu. It was an occasion defined not only by solemn remembrance but also by an unmistakable sense of optimism for Nigeria’s technological advancement, just as attendees practically turned the gathering into a reunion of some sort of OAU alumnus, chanting the school’s anthem over and over again.

The endowment, instituted in honour of the late Engr. Michael Ayantunde Ponnle, FNSE, OON, OFR, and Engr. (Mrs.) Comfort Olufunke Ponnle, FNSE, stands as a monumental tribute to two exceptional figures whose lives were marked by ingenuity, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to national development. Their legacy, already etched in Nigeria’s industrial and engineering history, now finds renewed expression through this far-reaching academic intervention.

Delivering a stirring address that was both reflective and forward-looking, the Executive Governor of Osun State, Ademola Jackson Adeleke, commended the Ponnle family for what he described as a bold and strategic investment in the nation’s technological future. He emphasized that the initiative rises far above mere commemoration, positioning itself as a sustainable platform for advancing engineering education, stimulating research, and fostering transformative innovation.

In a moving tribute, the governor remarked that the lives of the late Ponnles serve as enduring reminders that true impact does not end with mortality. Rather, it continues to inspire, instruct, and uplift generations long after. He described the couple as visionary pioneers who demonstrated, through their life’s work, Nigeria’s immense capacity for innovation and industrial growth.

Particular attention was drawn to their establishment of MicCom Cables and Wires, a groundbreaking enterprise that emerged at a time when indigenous manufacturing was still navigating its formative years. Through courage, foresight, and technical expertise, the Ponnles built a company that not only thrived but also became a symbol of local capacity and industrial excellence.

Governor Adeleke further highlighted the remarkable synergy that defined their partnership. While Engr. Ponnle provided visionary leadership and entrepreneurial direction, his wife brought technical rigour, operational discipline, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence. Together, they cultivated not just a successful enterprise, but a purposeful legacy that contributed meaningfully to Nigeria’s industrial and engineering landscape.

Speaking on behalf of the family, representatives described the endowment as a deeply intentional initiative—one designed to immortalize the values, vision, and contributions of their parents while creating pathways of opportunity for future generations. They portrayed the late Ponnles as pioneers whose belief in Nigeria’s intellectual and entrepreneurial potential remained steadfast throughout their lives.

Earlier, one of the children of the deceased, who pioneered the memorial endowment, and Chief Executive Officer of the Wires and Cables manufacturing firm, Mrs Buki Adubi, briefed the press and university community, with the Vice Chancellor in attendance, enumerating sterling qualities of her parents, which necessitated the humongous honour.

Beyond their formidable industrial accomplishments, the Ponnles were widely revered for their passionate mentorship of young professionals, their advocacy for indigenous engineering capacity, and their unwavering support for initiatives aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s technological ecosystem.

The selection of Obafemi Awolowo University as the host institution was both symbolic and strategic. Widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s foremost centres of academic excellence, the university has consistently produced graduates who have made significant contributions across vital sectors, including power, telecommunications, oil and gas, manufacturing, and infrastructure. The institution also holds a special place in the Ponnle family’s history, having educated several of their children across multiple professional fields.

Carefully structured to deliver lasting impact, the MicCom Memorial Endowment is designed to promote academic excellence through scholarships and student support programmes, while also advancing research and innovation within the Faculty of Technology. By funding academic initiatives and intellectual inquiry, it seeks to nurture a culture of curiosity, creativity, and cultivate a new generation of forward-thinking engineers.

Equally important is its focus on bridging the gap between academia and industry. By encouraging the practical application of engineering knowledge to real-world challenges, the initiative aims to produce graduates who are not only intellectually grounded but also professionally agile, industry-ready, and globally competitive.

At the heart of the endowment is a strong emphasis on leadership development. Through mentorship programmes, public lectures, and professional engagements, it seeks to instill in students the enduring values of integrity, resilience, and service—principles that defined the lives of the late Ponnles.

In a compelling call to action, Governor Adeleke charged beneficiaries to see the endowment not merely as financial assistance, but as a sacred responsibility. He urged them to carry the legacy with purpose, discipline, and a deep sense of national duty.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to educational advancement, the governor reiterated the importance of fostering innovation and strengthening collaboration between government, academia, and the private sector as critical drivers of sustainable development.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, applauded the Ponnle family for their remarkable generosity, describing the initiative as both exemplary and inspiring. He passionately called on other alumni and philanthropists to emulate such impactful gestures in support of the university’s continued growth.

Also lending their voices, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Professor G. A. Aderounmu, and the Dean of the Faculty of Technology, Professor Lasisi Ejibunu Umaru, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to advancing engineering education, noting that the Ponnle family’s gesture represents a legacy worthy of recognition and emulation.

Across the spectrum of stakeholders present, the endowment was widely celebrated as a visionary and sustainable initiative whose impact will be measured not merely by its financial value, but by the calibre of talents it nurtures, the innovations it inspires and the transformative solutions it generates for national development.