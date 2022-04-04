US Performs Groundbreaking Ceremony to Begin Audacious Consulate in Lagos

By Eric Elezuo

History was made the previous week when the United States of America put to work proposed magnificent super consulate building at the Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, performing the ground breaking ceremony to kickstart the building of the 10-storey building, reputed as the largest US consulate in the world.

The audacious project, according to the Consul General, Claire Pierangelo and the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, in their separate speeches, is aimed at strengthening the enduring U.S-Nigeria relationship, as well as investing in the partnership for the benefit of the two nations.

The event, which brought together the who is whos in Lagos and its environs, proved to be the tonic the country needed to further strengthen bilateral relations between it and the United States. Among personalities, who graced the event with their presence were former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who set the plan for the Eko Atlantic City; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Hamzat, Chairman, Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia and many others.

Anchored by the Executive Director, Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State, Mr. Matthew Weiller, the event revealed the overwhelming design overview of the edifice through the lens of the Senior Architect, Oversea Buildings Operations, Mr. Min Le, bringing to picturesque fore the intricate details of the project.

At the epoch groundbreaking ceremony, which practically highlighted the enduring bilateral friendship and partnership between the United States and Nigeria, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, traced the origin of the location, praising Tinubu, whose foresight brought to light the city. He said that the choice of Lagos in particular, and Nigeria in general for the magnificent edifice, is a clear indication that US holds Nigeria in high esteem, and cherishes the relationship between the two countries.

He further highlighted other projects to be commissioned soon, which also has the American signatures on, saying that all were geared towards making Lagos the smart city it has been programmed to be.

The beauty of the project was further portrayed through a video documentaries, buttressing what the the principal officers have encapsulated.

Better known as Campus, and located on a 12.2-acre site in the rapidly developing Eko Atlantic City, the new U.S. Consulate General is projected to support diplomatic and commercial relations between the United States and Nigeria and will provide American and Nigerian Consulate employees with a safe, secure, sustainable, and modern workplace.

Noting that the consulate will address changing seasonal conditions and significantly reduce energy demands, Min Le said that “the self shading facade and the building envelope reduce solar heat gain while maintaining interior daylight and views”.

Among the gorgeous aesthetics of the building include large trees to create microclimates in a context of open multi-layered gardens, and allow space for shaded walkways. Again, the facade is inspired by local craft traditions of the Nigerian people. And not forgetting a sculptural staircase, staggered roof, granite screen and a host of other out of the world imageries.

The $537 million new Consulate construction project will directly benefit the Nigerian people. Throughout the project, an estimated $95 million will be invested in the local economy, and the project will employ approximately 2,500 Nigerian citizens, including engineers, architects, artisans, construction workers, and administrative staff. These workers will have the opportunity to learn new technical skills and safety awareness that will help distinguish them in the local market.

In her remarks at the ceremony, Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard expressed appreciation to the Government of Nigeria and the Lagos State Government for their support.

“Our vision for this remarkable Consulate campus is to create a facility that both honors the vibrant relationship between the United States and Nigeria and communicates the spirit of American democracy, transparency and openness,” Ambassador Leonard said.

On her part, Consul General Claire Pierangelo noted that “Nigeria and the United States have a long-standing history of people-to-people engagement fostering bridges between our two nations. We look forward to the many accomplishments we will continue to achieve together in the future.”

The new Consulate will provide a modern space for the largest consular operation in Africa, including improved public-facing interview and waiting areas. When completed, it will be the largest U.S. Consulate in the world, demonstrating the importance of the relationship between the United States and Nigeria.

The construction project targets Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certification, a globally recognized designation for achievement in high performance, best-in-class, green buildings, and incorporates many features designed to make the building more sustainable.

Thereafter, Sanwo-Olu joined the U.S. Ambassador, Mary Beth Leonard and U.S. Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, and OBO Senior Architect, Min Le to officially mark the beginning of construction on the new, modern U.S. Consulate General by performing the traditional breaking of the ground and laying of sand to the applause of all present.