Events
US Performs Groundbreaking Ceremony to Begin Audacious Consulate in Lagos
By Eric Elezuo
History was made the previous week when the United States of America put to work proposed magnificent super consulate building at the Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, performing the ground breaking ceremony to kickstart the building of the 10-storey building, reputed as the largest US consulate in the world.
The audacious project, according to the Consul General, Claire Pierangelo and the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, in their separate speeches, is aimed at strengthening the enduring U.S-Nigeria relationship, as well as investing in the partnership for the benefit of the two nations.
The event, which brought together the who is whos in Lagos and its environs, proved to be the tonic the country needed to further strengthen bilateral relations between it and the United States. Among personalities, who graced the event with their presence were former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who set the plan for the Eko Atlantic City; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Hamzat, Chairman, Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia and many others.
Anchored by the Executive Director, Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State, Mr. Matthew Weiller, the event revealed the overwhelming design overview of the edifice through the lens of the Senior Architect, Oversea Buildings Operations, Mr. Min Le, bringing to picturesque fore the intricate details of the project.
At the epoch groundbreaking ceremony, which practically highlighted the enduring bilateral friendship and partnership between the United States and Nigeria, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, traced the origin of the location, praising Tinubu, whose foresight brought to light the city. He said that the choice of Lagos in particular, and Nigeria in general for the magnificent edifice, is a clear indication that US holds Nigeria in high esteem, and cherishes the relationship between the two countries.
He further highlighted other projects to be commissioned soon, which also has the American signatures on, saying that all were geared towards making Lagos the smart city it has been programmed to be.
The beauty of the project was further portrayed through a video documentaries, buttressing what the the principal officers have encapsulated.
Better known as Campus, and located on a 12.2-acre site in the rapidly developing Eko Atlantic City, the new U.S. Consulate General is projected to support diplomatic and commercial relations between the United States and Nigeria and will provide American and Nigerian Consulate employees with a safe, secure, sustainable, and modern workplace.
Noting that the consulate will address changing seasonal conditions and significantly reduce energy demands, Min Le said that “the self shading facade and the building envelope reduce solar heat gain while maintaining interior daylight and views”.
Among the gorgeous aesthetics of the building include large trees to create microclimates in a context of open multi-layered gardens, and allow space for shaded walkways. Again, the facade is inspired by local craft traditions of the Nigerian people. And not forgetting a sculptural staircase, staggered roof, granite screen and a host of other out of the world imageries.
The $537 million new Consulate construction project will directly benefit the Nigerian people. Throughout the project, an estimated $95 million will be invested in the local economy, and the project will employ approximately 2,500 Nigerian citizens, including engineers, architects, artisans, construction workers, and administrative staff. These workers will have the opportunity to learn new technical skills and safety awareness that will help distinguish them in the local market.
In her remarks at the ceremony, Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard expressed appreciation to the Government of Nigeria and the Lagos State Government for their support.
“Our vision for this remarkable Consulate campus is to create a facility that both honors the vibrant relationship between the United States and Nigeria and communicates the spirit of American democracy, transparency and openness,” Ambassador Leonard said.
On her part, Consul General Claire Pierangelo noted that “Nigeria and the United States have a long-standing history of people-to-people engagement fostering bridges between our two nations. We look forward to the many accomplishments we will continue to achieve together in the future.”
The new Consulate will provide a modern space for the largest consular operation in Africa, including improved public-facing interview and waiting areas. When completed, it will be the largest U.S. Consulate in the world, demonstrating the importance of the relationship between the United States and Nigeria.
The construction project targets Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certification, a globally recognized designation for achievement in high performance, best-in-class, green buildings, and incorporates many features designed to make the building more sustainable.
Thereafter, Sanwo-Olu joined the U.S. Ambassador, Mary Beth Leonard and U.S. Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, and OBO Senior Architect, Min Le to officially mark the beginning of construction on the new, modern U.S. Consulate General by performing the traditional breaking of the ground and laying of sand to the applause of all present.
Buhari, Osinbajo, Dantata, Sultan, Ooni, Govs, Others Headline Oluwo’s Book Launch
Arrangements are in top gear to mark the 7th year coronation anniversary of the Natural Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi next Monday 16th January,2023.
The event scheduled to hold at Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos will witness the unveiling of his book “Code of Kings”written to register a pathway for the black race in the traditional institution. Nigerians from all walks of life will grace the occasion.
The Chief Executive Officer of Peculiar Ultimate Concern Limited, Engr. Abel Lanre Adeleke is the chairman of the event while Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Chairman of Sifax Group is the Chief Launcher.
A statement released by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, further revealed other dignitaries expected at the occasion ” President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammed Buhari, his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Kano born business mogul, Aminu Dantata, , , Sultan of Sokoto, AlhajiSa’adu Abubakar, Ooni of Ife , HIM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote of Dangote Group, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Governor Dapp Abiodun of Ogun State, Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, former Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and few other Governors from Northern part of Nigeria are to grace the event”
Notable Royal Fathers, serving federal and state legislators, captains of industries, friends of Oluwo from Canada, United Kingdom, leading entrepreneurs, academic professors and doctors, veteran journalists etc are billed to attend the August event.
The book will form part of Oluwo contribution,to learning,knowledge and history with the strong hope, that the it will correct some distortions in our rich history and liberate Nigerian youth from mental slavery.
The Colourful Birthday, Empowerment Programme of Prophetess Olufunmi Lucas in Lagos
Amiable Prophetess Olufunmi Lucas showed how compassionate she really is when she decided to splash cash on widows and the needy as part of her birthday celebrations.
The event which was held in Ilara, Epe in Lagos State was attended by many family members and friends of the ever graceful lady.
The day began with a thanksgiving session of prayers and praises which was followed by the opening of Mountain of Miracles Prayer Ground.
Then it was time for her to put smiles on many faces with donations to many widows and less privileged members of society.
In a short speech, Prophetess Lucas who was supported by her darling husband said the philanthropic exercise is a continuous process and that N14.11 million has been earmarked for touching lives.
Guests at the event included: Lagos Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya , HRM Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo & Olori Bolanle , Olori Sekinat Elegushi, Olori Mariam Ogunwusi, Tope Alabi, Caroline Adeneye, Fathia Balogun, Ademola Muyiwa, Ronke Oshodi Oke and others.
Entertainment at the event achored by Woli Agba and Bashorun Gboyega Lawal was provided by Yinka Ayefele and his band.
Pic by @koyaadegbite
The Splendid Nuptial Ceremony Between Commentator Par Excellence, JJ Omojuwa and Demilade Odu in Lagos
By Eric Elezuo
Blogger, and political and social commentator, Japheth Omojuwa, popularly known as JJ Omojuwa, was on Saturday September 24, 2022 launched into the space, where it is written that there is a tide in time, which must sweep the qualified. Here, in the life of the popular blogger, the life came when the obvious becomes reality.
Before a mammoth crowd of friends, family members and we’ll wishers from all walks of life, the celebrated content creator, stylishly converted his beautiful fiancee, Demilade Odu, to an outstanding bride.
The event, which was held at Harbour Point Victoria Island, Lagos, was a roll call of the who’s who in Nigeria’s political , media and traditional lexicon.
A week earlier, the happy couple had celebrated a colourful traditional engagement ceremony in the fountain of knowledge state, Ekiti.
Filled to capacity, the Harbour Point venue boasted of top notch personalities including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the first female Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Ibukun Awosika; business tycoon and member of the House of Representatives, Akin Alabi, and actresses Kate Henshaw and Efe Irele.
Other notable guests at the event were rapper, Remilekun Safaru, aka Reminisce; and ace comedian, Atunyota Akpobome, aka Ali Baba.
With the special presence of Timi Dakolo, whose lovely voice serenaded the atmosphere, the occasion witnessed no dull moment as both guests and couple had a swell time on the dance floor.
While the guests savoured the ceaseless flow of continental and local delicacies, in addition to choice beverages, the likes of Akinmayokun Awodumila, aka May D, and Laolu Gbenjo continued to ensure that the hall exided an ambience of solid tunes.
