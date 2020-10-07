Dele Momodu Bags Role Model Lifetime Achievement Award

The mail reads:

Dear Chief Dr. Dele,

Good afternoon, I hope this email finds you well today. I`m happy to announce to you that YPYC Role Model Awards Selection Board have nominated and shortlisted you for the YPRM Honorary Awards (The Big Awards) the Lifetime Achievement Category.

Kindly find attached official letter for your necessary action. Congratulations.

On behalf of YPYC and the youth of this nation, we salute you and say Ayekoo. We appreciate the work you are doing to support Youth empowerment, national development and the entire Africa continent.”

Kudos!!