Headline
Dele Momodu Bags Role Model Lifetime Achievement Award
By Eric Elezuo
Renowned celebrity journalist, Chief Dele Momodu, has been nominated as an awardee for the Role Model Lifetime Achievement award by a Ghana group, YPYC.
In a notification mail endorsed by the group’s representative, Andy Osei Okra, and sent to Momodu, the group acknowledged the veteran journalist’s contribution to the upliftment of humanity, youth empowerment, and support for national development and the African continent.
The mail reads:
Dear Chief Dr. Dele,
Good afternoon, I hope this email finds you well today. I`m happy to announce to you that YPYC Role Model Awards Selection Board have nominated and shortlisted you for the YPRM Honorary Awards (The Big Awards) the Lifetime Achievement Category.
Kindly find attached official letter for your necessary action. Congratulations.
On behalf of YPYC and the youth of this nation, we salute you and say Ayekoo. We appreciate the work you are doing to support Youth empowerment, national development and the entire Africa continent.”
Kudos!!
In his response, a highly elated Momodu said he was ‘grateful…and truly humbled’.
Dele Momodu, who is the publisher of award winning celebrity journal, Ovation International Magazine among other titles is not new to awards and honours in appreciation of his numerous achievements in the field of journalism and humanitarian activities.