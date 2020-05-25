Buhari Mourns New Telegraph Editor, Waheed Bakare

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Media Industry and the family of New Telegraph Saturday Editor, Waheed Bakare.

The easy-going professional died yesterday and tributes have been pouring in.

A statement signed by Mr Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity) stated “:President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with the media industry, particularly Nigeria Union of Journalists and Nigeria Guild of Editors, over the passing of the Saturday Editor of New Telegraph, Waheed Bakare.

“The President sends condolences to family of the deceased, and management of New Telegraph Newspapers, describing the editor’s death as a collective loss to the media and the nation that he served passionately with his talent.

“The President prays that God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort all that mourn him.

Like this: Like Loading...