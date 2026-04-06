Jigawa ADC Receives Defecters from APC, NNPP, PDP

A wave of defections has hit the All Progressives Congress, the New Nigeria People’s Party, and the Peoples Democratic Party in Jigawa State, as politicians and supporters defected to the African Democratic Congress.

On Sunday, Dutse, the Jigawa State capital witnessed a large turnout of supporters and politicians during a mass gathering to formally receive a two-term senator representing Jigawa South-West Senatorial District, Senator Sabo Nakudu, who joined the ADC alongside other defectors.

Nakudu, accompanied by other politicians from across the state, was received by ADC leaders and supporters.

The former senator, who chaired the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) in the 9th Assembly, resigned from the APC on Friday and joined the ADC on Sunday.

Speaking after receiving his ADC membership card, Nakudu said, “I am grateful to my supporters for turning out en masse to receive me into my new party,” adding, “I promise to work towards a greater Jigawa and the country at large.”

Nakudu, who contested against Governor Umar Namadi during the 2023 APC governorship primaries, is expected to run for governor on the ADC platform in 2027.

Sources close to him said he has begun consultations with key stakeholders in the state.

Another prominent figure linked to the ADC is Aminu Ringim, a three-time governorship candidate in Jigawa State under the PDP (2015, 2019) and NNPP (2023).

Ringim, described as a protégé of former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, said he would soon formally join the ADC at a similar event in his hometown.

Also present at the event was Senator Ubale Shittu, a political figure who previously represented Jigawa North-East Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly on the PDP platform before later moving to the APC.

Earlier, the Jigawa State ADC coordinator, Ahmad Gumel, welcomed Nakudu and other defectors, describing the development as a boost to the party.

He said the defections reflected the party’s growing popularity in the state and praised Nakudu’s experience as an asset.

Similarly, ADC chieftain Bashir Jumbo welcomed the new members, saying, “We pledge equal opportunities within the party structure.”

He urged party members to work towards unity, adding, “We must take over power in 2027 by the grace of God.”

Reacting, the PDP Public Relations Officer in the state, Umar Kyari, dismissed the defections, saying they did not involve key members of the party.

“They’re just a group of political jokers seeking relevance,” he told our correspondent via telephone on Monday.

Kyari challenged the ADC to test its popularity at the polls.

“If they want to test their power, come out and contest — we’ll show them what politics is,” he said.

Also reacting, the APC spokesperson in the state, Bashir Kundu, downplayed the development, describing the defectors as driven by personal interests.

“They’re chasing personal interests, not the public good,” he said.

Kundu added that Namadi’s performance would continue to attract support, expressing confidence that more politicians would join the APC.