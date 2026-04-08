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ADC Releases INEC Affidavit Affirming Mark, Aregbesola As Legitimate Party Leaders
The African Democratic Congress (ADC), has released an affidavit from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), dated September 12, 2025, confirming that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by David Mark was duly recognised.
The document, which the party made public, on Tuesday, was said to clearly affirm that the leadership transition within the ADC had been concluded before the date in question.
According to the party, Clauses 14 to 19 of the affidavit explicitly state that the process had been finalised and acknowledged by INEC as an internal party matter.
ADC maintained that the affidavit further established that issues relating to party leadership fell outside the scope of judicial interference.
The party argued that this position reinforced the principle that political parties retained autonomy over their internal affairs without undue external influence.
The party, therefore, raised concerns about what it described as attempts to manipulate democratic institutions.
It alleged that the administration of Bola Tinubu and the embattled INEC Chairman, Prof. Josh Amupitan, were using the electoral body to push Nigeria towards a one-party system.
The party warned that such actions threatened the independence and neutrality of INEC, adding that the credibility of the electoral process was at risk if the commission was seen to be taking sides in internal disputes of political parties.
ADC stressed that democracy could only thrive when institutions remained impartial. It noted further that any perceived bias by INEC could weaken public trust and undermine the foundation of fair elections in the country.
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Prominent ADC Leaders Storm INEC Hqrs in Protest Against Dictatorship
A group of Nigerians on Wednesday took their protest to the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja, calling for the removal of the commission’s chairman.
The demonstration is part of the ongoing “Save Democracy” movement gaining attention across the country.
The protesters gathered early at the INEC premises, dressed in branded T-shirts bearing the inscription “Operation Save Our Democracy.”
Many of them also held placards in red and white, with different messages expressing dissatisfaction with the current state of the nation’s electoral system.
Eyewitnesses said the protest remained largely peaceful but loud. The crowd chanted solidarity songs and voiced strong demands for reforms.
A common chant heard at the scene was “We no go gree,” as demonstrators moved in groups around the entrance of the commission’s office. Some protesters also raised specific demands, shouting “INEC Chairman Amupitan must go.”
In a video seen by POLITICS NIGERIA, several well-known activists and political supporters were present at the protest. Supporters of Aisha Yesufu, Mama Pee, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and other civic voices were visibly active in the demonstration.
The video showed a charged atmosphere, with participants waving placards and engaging in coordinated chants.
Security presence around the area was noticeable but not aggressive. Officers were stationed at strategic points to monitor the situation and ensure that activities did not get out of hand. There were no immediate reports of violence or arrests as of the time of filing this report.
Another clip circulating online showed key figures within the opposition coalition preparing to join the protest. Prominent leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and David Mark, were seen mobilizing supporters at Maitama Roundabout in the Federal Capital Territory.
The group appeared to be gearing up for a larger convergence as part of the same demonstration.
As the protest continues to gather momentum, it remains unclear what immediate response will come from the electoral body or the federal government.
News
Windstorm Destroys Wike’s Newly Built Abuja Bus Terminal
A windstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall on Tuesday damaged parts of the newly built Kugbo Bus Terminal in Nyanya, Abuja, raising concern among residents and commuters in the area.
A statement by Lere Olayinka, spokesperson for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, said the storm, which hit in the afternoon, also affected nearby infrastructure, including the Nyanya pedestrian bridge and several surrounding buildings.
Despite the visible damage, authorities confirmed that no casualties or property losses were reported.
“From preliminary reports, no one was injured, and no vehicle was damaged,” the statement noted.
In response to the incident, the statement said Wike had ordered immediate measures to ensure safety and restore order in the affected area.
“To prevent a breakdown of law and order, as well as ensure the free flow of traffic, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has directed that security personnel be deployed to the scene, while immediate action will be taken to repair the damages caused by the windstorm,” the statement added.
The incident comes amid growing public concern over delays in the commencement of operations at key bus terminals in the FCT.
Reports indicate that residents have repeatedly urged the FCT administration to fast-track the opening of the Kugbo and Mabushi terminals, which were completed months ago but remain non-operational.
Commuters say the delay has worsened transportation difficulties, particularly for those living in satellite towns such as Nyanya and Karu. Many believe the terminals, once operational, will help regulate transport activities, reduce congestion, and improve safety.
Wike had recently assured residents that operations would begin soon after the Federal Executive Council approved a public-private partnership arrangement for managing the facilities.
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Otti Rallies S’East Govs, Others to Revamp Law School Campus in Enugu
Abia State governor, Alex Otti, has drawn the attention of former and incumbent governors of the five South-East states to make positive contributions towards fixing the decaying Law School campus in Enugu.
Reports said that Otti has requested the Chairman of the Council of Legal Education, Emeka Ngige (SAN), to formally write to the governors of the region on the urgent need to rebuild and upgrade the Enugu campus of the Nigerian Law School.
Governor Otti also expressed his readiness to collaborate with his counterparts across the zone to give the campus a comprehensive facelift.
Otti made this known during a meeting of the South East Law Development Initiative (SELDI) held at the Michael Okpara Auditorium in Umuahia.
This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha.
Responding to concerns raised at the meeting, Governor Otti stated that upon receipt of the formal communication, he would personally engage other South-East governors to pursue a collective intervention aimed at addressing the inadequate infrastructure and deteriorating facilities at the institution.
The governor was reacting to an appeal by Chief Ngige (SAN), who also serves as Chairman of the Council of Legal Education. Chief Ngige drew attention to the deplorable condition of the existing facilities at the Enugu campus and called for urgent support.
In his response, Governor Otti advised Chief Ngige to formally write to the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum and copy him, assuring that he would use the platform to mobilize regional support for the rehabilitation of the campus.
Otti further highlighted that his administration is currently developing what is projected to become one of the best law faculties in Nigeria at Abia State University.
While commending legal practitioners for their critical role as the “last hope of the common man,” the governor urged members of the legal profession to actively participate in politics.
He emphasized that governance should not be left solely in the hands of individuals who depend entirely on politics for their livelihood.
The governor, who briefly stopped by the meeting on his way to attend the wedding reception of his younger sister, expressed appreciation for the contributions of lawyers to society.
“Thank you for what you do for our people. Anyhow you look at it, without the gentlemen of the Bar – and, of course, the Bench – the hope of the common man would be lost,” he said.
“We may not have gotten everything right, but the fact that when someone is oppressed, treated unfairly, or feels their rights have been violated, there is somewhere to turn to – that is what sustains hope.”
Speaking further on political participation, Governor Otti urged professionals across the South-East— – ncluding those from Imo State, Enugu State, and Anambra states – to take a more active role in governance.
“Because we have labeled politicians in a certain way, many of us stayed away. But the decisions they make affect every aspect of our lives,” he added.
Quoting the Greek philosopher Plato, the governor noted that one of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is being governed by less competent individuals, stressing that such a situation undermines the right to complain about poor leadership.
“We need people who have alternative means of livelihood—people who do not depend on politics to survive—to get involved in governance,” he said.
Governor Otti also expressed gratitude to the senior lawyers for their commendation of his administration’s achievements.
He noted that although his government inherited a challenging situation upon assumption of office, his focus remains on transforming the state and driving sustainable progress.
Earlier in his remarks, Chief Ngige thanked the governor for attending the meeting despite his tight schedule.
He explained that SELDI comprises Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) from the South-East, established to advance the legal profession in the region and provide advisory support when needed.
Members of the group commended Governor Otti for his visible infrastructural strides, noting that they had personally observed significant improvements across
They also pledged to provide pro bono legal services in support of the state government.
The Abia State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ikechukwu Uwanna (SAN) was among the senior legal practitioners present at the meeting.
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