Borno Acts of Terror: Tinubu Orders Security Chiefs to Relocate to Maiduguri

President Bola Tinubu has ordered security chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri, Borno State, where about 23 people were killed following explosions in the North-Eastern city, and has promised to track the perpetrators of the “acts of terror”.

President Bola Tinubu, in condemning the incident, described it as part of the “desperate and frantic attempts by criminals and terrorist elements trying to instil and spread fear” among people owing to pressure from security forces.

He said the government is beefing up security across the country and has “directed security chiefs to move to Maiduguri to take charge of the situation.

“I have also directed the emergency agencies to provide proper care for the injured,” Tinubu wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

The president said the incident is “profoundly upsetting” but warned that “There is no place in Nigeria where terrorists will find safety.

“We will locate them, confront them, and completely defeat them.”

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“We will continue to intensify our efforts against all criminal elements, wherever they may be,” Tinubu promised.

He lauded the “courage and fighting spirit of our patriotic troops” for their efforts in repelling the “coordinated attacks by these terrorists on military positions in the state”.

Listing efforts by his administration, Tinubu said he recently “approved additional equipment and operational support to enhance their capabilities.

“This effort is already in progress,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Northern Senators’ Forum said it is “shocked and saddened by the devastating bomb explosions.”

While extending “heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Borno State,” the lawmakers assured that “everything will be done by the Federal Government to ensure that the people regain confidence in the City.”

“We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and comfort for the families of the victims,” Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, the forum’s leader, said in a statement.

“We also call on all Nigerians to remain calm and support the efforts of the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.”