Wife’s Death: Mourners Throng Former Ovation Editor, Mike Effiong’s Home in Commiseration

By Eric Elezuo

Two highbrow venues, the African Cathedral Church Ifako-Ijaye, and the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, were ingeniously ignited on Saturday, when high society, led by immediate family members and friends, celebrated the enviable life of Princess Olufunmilayo Omisore Nee Ademuliyi as she joined the octogenarian league in grand style.

The events, a pot pourri of celebrity gathering, drew together men and women of timbre and calibre, who saw the need to give God unadulterated thanks for His faithfulness over the life of the matriarch of the Omisore family, as she graciously turned 80.

With steady and sure steps, Princess Omisore, glad in a mixture of red and dark asoke attire, with gele to match, arrived the African Cathedral Church, personally carrying her things in a show of agility and divinely procured youthfulness and strength, and into the waiting show of love by Omisore Family, friends, fellow community leaders, well wishers and the general public, who made their way to the venue to be part of the marathon thanksgiving service. She was trailed in quick succession by her sons and daughters including the Senior Special Adviser to the Osun Governor on SDGs, Hon Bankole Omisore and his wife.

Following her arrival were arrivals of notable dignitaries including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, whose fanfare entrance initiated the royal song of oba ooo, oba lashe, oba…, and the Executive Governor of the home state of the celebrant, Osun, Senator Ademola Adeleke. The governor’s arrival as expected, charged the atmosphere as everyone stood at alert for the very moment the dance would ensued while a great many shuttle their feet in joyful admiration as they exchange banners with the governor and his entourage.

Within moments of exchange of pleasantries and casual, but meaningful networking, the service dovetailed into a heartwarming, joyful and spirit-filled praise and worship session that proved to be a worthy backbone of the entire service.

With the praise and worship session concluded, the thanksgiving service, which was officiated by The Most Revd. S.O.B. Ojumu, and assisted by other eminent spiritual leaders, including Most Revd A. A Adetubo, The Most Revd E. Ademola and other ministers of God, took shape as the officiating minister recognised eminent personalities seated, and set the activities in motion.

In his sermon, shortly after the prayers, hymn renditions and goodwill messages have been given prompt attention, Revd Ojumu extolled the virtuous qualities of the celebrant, thanking God for sparing her life to witness eight decades of wealth and health and counting.

He further admonished the congregation to pick a leave from Mama’s existence, as her sterling qualities have made her a reference point in morality, leadership and parenting.

As the service winds down, the Minister encouraged the guests to give, to celebrate Mama just as Governor Adeleke further eulogised the octogenarian, noting that she deserved the title of ‘mama’ in the real sense of the word.

A prayer session was thereafter organised for the celebrant where the ministers took turns to speak life into her existence as she was surrounded by her loved ones.

Just before the service concluded, Princess Omisore received the first physical gift of the day, when a group of Elders of the African Cathedral Church, Ifako-Ijaye, presented her a portrait of herself to set in motion a day typically designed for sharing of love and affection.

Among dignitaries that showed solidarity with the celebrant at the church were the Osun State Governor, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, Deputy Governor of Osun State, Prince Kola Adewusi, Osun State FirstLady, Titilola Adebusola Adeleke, Wife of former Senate President, Mrs. Toyin Saraki, Former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, and Olori Ronke Ogunwusi.

With more photo ops and healthy networking among guests, ministers and attendees, the party quickly shifted to the Balmoral Convention Centre, at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, where a mother of all grand receptions was held.

The arrival of guests to the reception avenue assumed the guise of another funfair with a crowd of guests and attendees turning up in royal apparels, distinctly tailored attires and spotless garments of impressive makings. This is in addition to the sounds of greatness each of the guests assessed the venue with. As usual, the Ooni was vocal in his arrival as well as the governor, who at this time, has transformed into a green agbada as a against the brown one he wore at the church. The governor, in his simplicity, is always in the habit of joining in whatever asobi uniform prevalent in every occasion he attends. Adeleke is that free!

Kickstarting the reception, the anchor, who is a standup comedian, MC Super, called the event to progress, acknowledging the presence of the dignitaries in attendance, as well as reeling out the standpoint that make the celebrant thick.

He subsequently invited the General Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, for the opening prayer, thereby setting the mood for the occasion.

With speeches and goodwill messages of the splendid nature of the celebrant from more than one guest and family member rending the atmosphere, the celebrant conscientiously nodded in appreciation and approval. And once in a while spreading her lips in joyous acknowledgement of the mercies God has shown her in 80 years.

The cutting of the cake was a royal convergence of some sort, with the two wives of the Ooni positioned as supervisors. A celebrant beaming from ear to ear, and now dressed in complete green asoke with gele to match, stood before her three-step giant cake as the duo of Olori Ashley Ogunwusi and Olori Aderonke Ogunwusi, led the guests through the process as the celebrant cut the cake amid loud Ovation.

The duo of Shina Peters and Labi Obey were on hand to ensure that guests as well as the celebrant shuffled with gait and splendour to evergreen sounds just as continental and local dishes as well as choice beverages made ceaseless rounds on every table.

Other guests that joined the soiree were Aare Dele Momodu, and wife, Yeye Aare Mobolaji Momodu, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye and Hon Ipoola Omisore among many others.

Photos: Funmi Ilelabayo