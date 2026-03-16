Events
Wife’s Death: Mourners Throng Former Ovation Editor, Mike Effiong’s Home in Commiseration
By Eric Elezuo
It has been a solemn atmosphere as a crowd of mourners continues to throng the Ogba, Ikeja home of Mr. Mike Effiong, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State (Lagos Liaison), Umo Eno, and immediate past Editor of Ovation International Magazine, following the death of his wife, Oluwakemi.
Kemi, as she is fondly called, died Friday night after succumbing to fatal injuries following a gas explosion in their home, as confirmed by her husband, Mr Effiong, in a statement on Saturday.
KEMI HAS GONE TO BE WITH THE LORD
It is with a deep sense of sadness and loss that I, on behalf of the James, Oyediran, Ojikutu, and Macaulay families, announce the passing of my very dear wife, OLUWAKEMI OYETEJU JAMES.
She was my bestie, dotting mother of our lovely biological children, Kufre and Aniete, and several other non-biological children, wonderful friends, aunts, cousins, and sisters.
Kemi exemplified her name. She was caring to a fault, hard when need be, and a philanthropist extraordinaire.
She passed after battling for weeks following a domestic accident. We are devastated, but we know that God knows best and she is in a better place.
We request your prayers during this incredibly difficult moment of grief.
May God continue to protect us all.
Michael Effiong James
Senior Special Assistant (Lagos Liaison) to Akwa Ibom State Governor
Among prominent callers to the home of the veteran journalist to commiserate with him are Chairman/CEO, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu; Senator Tokunboh Afikuyomi, Representative of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Inemesit Eno; Mr. Funsho Adeagbo, Ken Caleb-Olumese of Niteshift, Members of the Rotary Club, Members of the 9JC and other professional bodies, the Ovation Family led by the Editor, Mr. Eric Elezuo, Nollywood Practitioner, Kunkle Afolayan, Azu Arinze, Gbenga Adeyinka, family members, friends, colleagues and a host of others.
The house of the Effiongs has been a beehive of activities since the death was announced early Saturday morning.
Kemi is survived by her husband and two children, Kufre and Aniete, among an avalanche of dependants, colleagues and associates and family members.
May her soul rest in perfect peace!
Events
Glamour, Class As Adebola Williams Celebrates Stylish Ruby Jubilee
By Funmi Ilelabayo
Family, friends and well wishers gathered at The Present House, Freedom Way, Lekki, Lagos to facilitate with Adebola Williams as he celebrates his 40th birthday with a thanksgiving service.
The birthday thanksgiving witnessed praise and worship, rendition of hymns, sermons, tributes, thanksgiving and prayers.
Adeyinka Alaseyori, Mercy Chinwo, Dare justified and Sunmisola Agbebi were on ground to thrill the congregation with electrifying and scintillating gospel performances, which got the star-studded environment erupting in joy.
With speeches, goodwill messages, and heartfelt prayers for the celebrant and his family concluded, the service ended with recessional hymn.
In attendance were the Ooni of Ife, HRM Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; Former Minister of Education, and Solid Minerals in Nigeria, and Vice President of the World Bank’s Africa Region, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili; Erelu Bisi Dosunmu, and Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Aare Dele Momodu.
Others were former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and wife; Chief (Mrs.) Sade Okoya, Mr Kola Adesina, Mo Abudu, Toke Makinwa, Pastor Dotun Ojelabi and others.
Events
Banigo Conferred with Life Patroness Honours As Rivers AWLO Relaunches
The African Women in Leadership Organisation (AWLO) Rivers State Chapter was officially relaunched on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at the prestigious Osborne La Palm Hotel, in a vibrant ceremony marked by leadership renewal, recognition of excellence, and a renewed commitment to advancing women’s leadership across the state.
The landmark event welcomed dignitaries, leaders, policymakers, and community stakeholders from across the region.
A major highlight of the ceremony was the decoration of Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Distinguished Senator and former Deputy Governor of Rivers State, as AWLO Life Patroness. This prestigious honor recognizes her decades of unwavering commitment, advocacy, and remarkable achievements in advancing the cause of women and community development.
In addition to her decoration, Senator Banigo was unveiled as the Face of the 2026 AWLO Magazine, which was officially launched during the event.
The magazine celebrates impactful women leaders and chronicles inspiring stories of transformation and service across Africa.
The event was graced by the First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency Sen. Oluremi Tinubu; the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara; and the Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Her Excellency Lady Valerie Fubara all ably represented by the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Her Excellency Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, whose presence underscored the state government’s continued support for women’s leadership and inclusive governance.
Further underscoring AWLO’s commitment to inclusive partnership and male allyship in advancing gender equity, four distinguished gentlemen were formally recognized and decorated as AWLO HeForShe Champions. They include:
•Sir Siminalayi Fubara; Executive Governor of Rivers State
•Chief Nabil Saleh
•Dr. Emmanuel Emefienim
•Ambassador Clinton Fubara Snr.
This special recognition celebrates their outstanding support for women’s leadership, advocacy for gender inclusion, and demonstrated commitment to policies and initiatives that empower women across professional, civic, and community spaces.
Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Elizabeth Ekole charged women to embrace visionary leadership, resilience, and collaboration as catalysts for sustainable development. Her address emphasized the importance of strengthening networks that empower women economically, socially, and politically by strategically nurturing their health and wellbeing.
The ceremony also witnessed the formal admission of new leaders into the AWLO community, reinforcing the organisation’s mission of nurturing transformative female leadership at local, national, and continental levels.
The Honourable President and Founder of AWLO, Amb. Dr. Elisha Attai, described the relaunch of the Rivers State Chapter as “a strategic step toward deepening our impact and building a stronger ecosystem for women leaders in Rivers State and beyond.” He reiterated AWLO’s commitment to capacity building, mentorship, and strategic partnerships that elevate women into positions of influence and impact.
In attendance were esteemed members of the AWLO Executive Council, including the Dean of the AWLO Executive Council, Mrs. Theodora Ajegwu, as well as the State Chairperson of AWLO Akwa Ibom Chapter, Madam Elizabeth Etebom, who lent solidarity and regional support to the relaunch.
The relaunch marks a new chapter for AWLO Rivers State, positioning the chapter to expand its programs, foster cross-sector collaboration, and champion initiatives that advance gender equity, leadership excellence, and community transformation.
As AWLO continues to build a formidable network of women leaders across Africa and the diaspora, the Rivers State relaunch stands as a testament to the organisation’s enduring vision: empowering women to lead with integrity, competence, and purpose.
Events
Princess Olufunmilayo Omisore Celebrates Grand 80th Birthday in Lagos
By Eric Elezuo
Two highbrow venues, the African Cathedral Church Ifako-Ijaye, and the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, were ingeniously ignited on Saturday, when high society, led by immediate family members and friends, celebrated the enviable life of Princess Olufunmilayo Omisore Nee Ademuliyi as she joined the octogenarian league in grand style.
The events, a pot pourri of celebrity gathering, drew together men and women of timbre and calibre, who saw the need to give God unadulterated thanks for His faithfulness over the life of the matriarch of the Omisore family, as she graciously turned 80.
With steady and sure steps, Princess Omisore, glad in a mixture of red and dark asoke attire, with gele to match, arrived the African Cathedral Church, personally carrying her things in a show of agility and divinely procured youthfulness and strength, and into the waiting show of love by Omisore Family, friends, fellow community leaders, well wishers and the general public, who made their way to the venue to be part of the marathon thanksgiving service. She was trailed in quick succession by her sons and daughters including the Senior Special Adviser to the Osun Governor on SDGs, Hon Bankole Omisore and his wife.
Following her arrival were arrivals of notable dignitaries including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, whose fanfare entrance initiated the royal song of oba ooo, oba lashe, oba…, and the Executive Governor of the home state of the celebrant, Osun, Senator Ademola Adeleke. The governor’s arrival as expected, charged the atmosphere as everyone stood at alert for the very moment the dance would ensued while a great many shuttle their feet in joyful admiration as they exchange banners with the governor and his entourage.
Within moments of exchange of pleasantries and casual, but meaningful networking, the service dovetailed into a heartwarming, joyful and spirit-filled praise and worship session that proved to be a worthy backbone of the entire service.
With the praise and worship session concluded, the thanksgiving service, which was officiated by The Most Revd. S.O.B. Ojumu, and assisted by other eminent spiritual leaders, including Most Revd A. A Adetubo, The Most Revd E. Ademola and other ministers of God, took shape as the officiating minister recognised eminent personalities seated, and set the activities in motion.
In his sermon, shortly after the prayers, hymn renditions and goodwill messages have been given prompt attention, Revd Ojumu extolled the virtuous qualities of the celebrant, thanking God for sparing her life to witness eight decades of wealth and health and counting.
He further admonished the congregation to pick a leave from Mama’s existence, as her sterling qualities have made her a reference point in morality, leadership and parenting.
As the service winds down, the Minister encouraged the guests to give, to celebrate Mama just as Governor Adeleke further eulogised the octogenarian, noting that she deserved the title of ‘mama’ in the real sense of the word.
A prayer session was thereafter organised for the celebrant where the ministers took turns to speak life into her existence as she was surrounded by her loved ones.
Just before the service concluded, Princess Omisore received the first physical gift of the day, when a group of Elders of the African Cathedral Church, Ifako-Ijaye, presented her a portrait of herself to set in motion a day typically designed for sharing of love and affection.
Among dignitaries that showed solidarity with the celebrant at the church were the Osun State Governor, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, Deputy Governor of Osun State, Prince Kola Adewusi, Osun State FirstLady, Titilola Adebusola Adeleke, Wife of former Senate President, Mrs. Toyin Saraki, Former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, and Olori Ronke Ogunwusi.
With more photo ops and healthy networking among guests, ministers and attendees, the party quickly shifted to the Balmoral Convention Centre, at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, where a mother of all grand receptions was held.
The arrival of guests to the reception avenue assumed the guise of another funfair with a crowd of guests and attendees turning up in royal apparels, distinctly tailored attires and spotless garments of impressive makings. This is in addition to the sounds of greatness each of the guests assessed the venue with. As usual, the Ooni was vocal in his arrival as well as the governor, who at this time, has transformed into a green agbada as a against the brown one he wore at the church. The governor, in his simplicity, is always in the habit of joining in whatever asobi uniform prevalent in every occasion he attends. Adeleke is that free!
Kickstarting the reception, the anchor, who is a standup comedian, MC Super, called the event to progress, acknowledging the presence of the dignitaries in attendance, as well as reeling out the standpoint that make the celebrant thick.
He subsequently invited the General Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, for the opening prayer, thereby setting the mood for the occasion.
With speeches and goodwill messages of the splendid nature of the celebrant from more than one guest and family member rending the atmosphere, the celebrant conscientiously nodded in appreciation and approval. And once in a while spreading her lips in joyous acknowledgement of the mercies God has shown her in 80 years.
The cutting of the cake was a royal convergence of some sort, with the two wives of the Ooni positioned as supervisors. A celebrant beaming from ear to ear, and now dressed in complete green asoke with gele to match, stood before her three-step giant cake as the duo of Olori Ashley Ogunwusi and Olori Aderonke Ogunwusi, led the guests through the process as the celebrant cut the cake amid loud Ovation.
The duo of Shina Peters and Labi Obey were on hand to ensure that guests as well as the celebrant shuffled with gait and splendour to evergreen sounds just as continental and local dishes as well as choice beverages made ceaseless rounds on every table.
Other guests that joined the soiree were Aare Dele Momodu, and wife, Yeye Aare Mobolaji Momodu, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye and Hon Ipoola Omisore among many others.
Photos: Funmi Ilelabayo
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