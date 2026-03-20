Events
Champion Newpaper Celebrates Excellence at 2025 Awards
By Ruth Akpan
The ambience of Eko Hotels and Suites was nothing short of enchanting, as an air of refined sophistication and quiet grandeur welcomed an elite gathering of Nigeria’s most influential personalities, all assembled for an evening where excellence would take centre stage. It was a setting that perfectly mirrored the significance of the occasion – an extraordinary night dedicated to celebrating brilliance, resilience, and the enduring impact of those whose contributions continue to shape the nation’s story.
With every detail meticulously curated to reflect prestige and purpose, the 2025 Champion Newspapers Awards unfolded in a blend of glamour and gravitas. The event drew a remarkable cross-section of society—seasoned statesmen, captains of industry, financial powerhouses, media executives, and emerging innovators—each united by a shared commitment to national development and excellence.
At the heart of this remarkable gathering was the visionary leadership of Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, the Group Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited. With poise and an unyielding dedication to journalistic integrity, she has continued to position the awards as a prestigious platform that not only recognises achievement but also inspires a culture of excellence across sectors. Her stewardship was evident in the flawless orchestration of the evening, as every segment reflected a deep appreciation for merit and impact.
Anchored on the theme of resilience, integrity, and service, the ceremony carried a deeper resonance that extended beyond celebration. In a time when institutions are tested and leadership is constantly scrutinised, the awards stood as a reassuring reminder that excellence remains alive—and that those who embody it deserve to be celebrated with distinction.
Among the evening’s most celebrated honourees was Hon. Akarachi Amadi, who emerged as Legislator of the Year. His recognition was not merely ceremonial but rooted in substance, highlighted by an impressive record of legislative productivity, including the sponsorship of 38 bills. His achievement underscored the vital role of purposeful representation in strengthening democratic governance and advancing national progress.
In the financial landscape, Access Bank Plc once again affirmed its dominance and innovative edge by clinching the coveted Bank of the Year award. The institution’s sustained growth trajectory, customer-centric approach, and strategic expansion have firmly established it as a leader in Nigeria’s banking sector. Complementing this corporate triumph was the well-deserved recognition of its trailblazing Managing Director, Adaora Umeoji, who was honoured as Banker of the Year. Her forward-thinking leadership and transformative influence continue to redefine excellence in the financial services industry.
The spotlight also shone brightly on the maritime sector, as the Nigerian Ports Authority emerged as Outstanding Agency of the Year. Under the strategic guidance of Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, the agency has embraced innovation through smart maritime logistics initiatives, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and reinforcing Nigeria’s standing in global trade networks.
In the realm of corporate communications and brand management, Austen Osokpor of Ecobank Nigeria Limited distinguished himself as Media Manager of the Year. His strategic acumen and ability to shape compelling narratives have elevated corporate storytelling, positioning his organisation at the forefront of impactful communication.
The evening was also a fitting tribute to legacy and longevity. Prince Feyisayo Soyewo was conferred with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, a recognition reserved for individuals whose lifelong contributions have left an indelible mark on the business and social landscape. In the insurance sector, Prestige Insurance Brokers was celebrated as Most Outstanding Insurance Broker of the Year, in recognition of its unwavering commitment to excellence, professionalism, and client satisfaction.
Adding a refreshing layer of youthful dynamism was Machuku, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Yukon Group, who was celebrated as Young Innovative Industrialist of the Year. His recognition served as a powerful reminder that the future of Nigerian enterprise lies in bold ideas, forward-thinking approach, and fearless ambition.
The ceremony was further elevated by the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including former Ogun State Governors Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Aremo Olusegun Osoba, whose reflections not only applauded the resilience of Champion Newspaper, but also underscored the critical importance of steadfast journalism in navigating the complexities of Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape.
Photos: Ken Ehimen
Events
Wife’s Death: Mourners Throng Former Ovation Editor, Mike Effiong’s Home in Commiseration
By Eric Elezuo
It has been a solemn atmosphere as a crowd of mourners continues to throng the Ogba, Ikeja home of Mr. Mike Effiong, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State (Lagos Liaison), Umo Eno, and immediate past Editor of Ovation International Magazine, following the death of his wife, Oluwakemi.
Kemi, as she is fondly called, died Friday night after succumbing to fatal injuries following a gas explosion in their home, as confirmed by her husband, Mr Effiong, in a statement on Saturday.
KEMI HAS GONE TO BE WITH THE LORD
It is with a deep sense of sadness and loss that I, on behalf of the James, Oyediran, Ojikutu, and Macaulay families, announce the passing of my very dear wife, OLUWAKEMI OYETEJU JAMES.
She was my bestie, dotting mother of our lovely biological children, Kufre and Aniete, and several other non-biological children, wonderful friends, aunts, cousins, and sisters.
Kemi exemplified her name. She was caring to a fault, hard when need be, and a philanthropist extraordinaire.
She passed after battling for weeks following a domestic accident. We are devastated, but we know that God knows best and she is in a better place.
We request your prayers during this incredibly difficult moment of grief.
May God continue to protect us all.
Michael Effiong James
Senior Special Assistant (Lagos Liaison) to Akwa Ibom State Governor
Among prominent callers to the home of the veteran journalist to commiserate with him are Chairman/CEO, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu; Senator Tokunboh Afikuyomi, Representative of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Inemesit Eno; Mr. Funsho Adeagbo, Ken Caleb-Olumese of Niteshift, Members of the Rotary Club, Members of the 9JC and other professional bodies, the Ovation Family led by the Editor, Mr. Eric Elezuo, Nollywood Practitioner, Kunkle Afolayan, Azu Arinze, Gbenga Adeyinka, family members, friends, colleagues and a host of others.
The house of the Effiongs has been a beehive of activities since the death was announced early Saturday morning.
Kemi is survived by her husband and two children, Kufre and Aniete, among an avalanche of dependants, colleagues and associates and family members.
May her soul rest in perfect peace!
Events
Glamour, Class As Adebola Williams Celebrates Stylish Ruby Jubilee
By Funmi Ilelabayo
Family, friends and well wishers gathered at The Present House, Freedom Way, Lekki, Lagos to facilitate with Adebola Williams as he celebrates his 40th birthday with a thanksgiving service.
The birthday thanksgiving witnessed praise and worship, rendition of hymns, sermons, tributes, thanksgiving and prayers.
Adeyinka Alaseyori, Mercy Chinwo, Dare justified and Sunmisola Agbebi were on ground to thrill the congregation with electrifying and scintillating gospel performances, which got the star-studded environment erupting in joy.
With speeches, goodwill messages, and heartfelt prayers for the celebrant and his family concluded, the service ended with recessional hymn.
In attendance were the Ooni of Ife, HRM Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; Former Minister of Education, and Solid Minerals in Nigeria, and Vice President of the World Bank’s Africa Region, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili; Erelu Bisi Dosunmu, and Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Aare Dele Momodu.
Others were former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and wife; Chief (Mrs.) Sade Okoya, Mr Kola Adesina, Mo Abudu, Toke Makinwa, Pastor Dotun Ojelabi and others.
Events
Banigo Conferred with Life Patroness Honours As Rivers AWLO Relaunches
The African Women in Leadership Organisation (AWLO) Rivers State Chapter was officially relaunched on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at the prestigious Osborne La Palm Hotel, in a vibrant ceremony marked by leadership renewal, recognition of excellence, and a renewed commitment to advancing women’s leadership across the state.
The landmark event welcomed dignitaries, leaders, policymakers, and community stakeholders from across the region.
A major highlight of the ceremony was the decoration of Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Distinguished Senator and former Deputy Governor of Rivers State, as AWLO Life Patroness. This prestigious honor recognizes her decades of unwavering commitment, advocacy, and remarkable achievements in advancing the cause of women and community development.
In addition to her decoration, Senator Banigo was unveiled as the Face of the 2026 AWLO Magazine, which was officially launched during the event.
The magazine celebrates impactful women leaders and chronicles inspiring stories of transformation and service across Africa.
The event was graced by the First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency Sen. Oluremi Tinubu; the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara; and the Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Her Excellency Lady Valerie Fubara all ably represented by the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Her Excellency Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, whose presence underscored the state government’s continued support for women’s leadership and inclusive governance.
Further underscoring AWLO’s commitment to inclusive partnership and male allyship in advancing gender equity, four distinguished gentlemen were formally recognized and decorated as AWLO HeForShe Champions. They include:
•Sir Siminalayi Fubara; Executive Governor of Rivers State
•Chief Nabil Saleh
•Dr. Emmanuel Emefienim
•Ambassador Clinton Fubara Snr.
This special recognition celebrates their outstanding support for women’s leadership, advocacy for gender inclusion, and demonstrated commitment to policies and initiatives that empower women across professional, civic, and community spaces.
Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Elizabeth Ekole charged women to embrace visionary leadership, resilience, and collaboration as catalysts for sustainable development. Her address emphasized the importance of strengthening networks that empower women economically, socially, and politically by strategically nurturing their health and wellbeing.
The ceremony also witnessed the formal admission of new leaders into the AWLO community, reinforcing the organisation’s mission of nurturing transformative female leadership at local, national, and continental levels.
The Honourable President and Founder of AWLO, Amb. Dr. Elisha Attai, described the relaunch of the Rivers State Chapter as “a strategic step toward deepening our impact and building a stronger ecosystem for women leaders in Rivers State and beyond.” He reiterated AWLO’s commitment to capacity building, mentorship, and strategic partnerships that elevate women into positions of influence and impact.
In attendance were esteemed members of the AWLO Executive Council, including the Dean of the AWLO Executive Council, Mrs. Theodora Ajegwu, as well as the State Chairperson of AWLO Akwa Ibom Chapter, Madam Elizabeth Etebom, who lent solidarity and regional support to the relaunch.
The relaunch marks a new chapter for AWLO Rivers State, positioning the chapter to expand its programs, foster cross-sector collaboration, and champion initiatives that advance gender equity, leadership excellence, and community transformation.
As AWLO continues to build a formidable network of women leaders across Africa and the diaspora, the Rivers State relaunch stands as a testament to the organisation’s enduring vision: empowering women to lead with integrity, competence, and purpose.
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