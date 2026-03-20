Champion Newpaper Celebrates Excellence at 2025 Awards

By Ruth Akpan

The ambience of Eko Hotels and Suites was nothing short of enchanting, as an air of refined sophistication and quiet grandeur welcomed an elite gathering of Nigeria’s most influential personalities, all assembled for an evening where excellence would take centre stage. It was a setting that perfectly mirrored the significance of the occasion – an extraordinary night dedicated to celebrating brilliance, resilience, and the enduring impact of those whose contributions continue to shape the nation’s story.

With every detail meticulously curated to reflect prestige and purpose, the 2025 Champion Newspapers Awards unfolded in a blend of glamour and gravitas. The event drew a remarkable cross-section of society—seasoned statesmen, captains of industry, financial powerhouses, media executives, and emerging innovators—each united by a shared commitment to national development and excellence.

At the heart of this remarkable gathering was the visionary leadership of Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, the Group Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited. With poise and an unyielding dedication to journalistic integrity, she has continued to position the awards as a prestigious platform that not only recognises achievement but also inspires a culture of excellence across sectors. Her stewardship was evident in the flawless orchestration of the evening, as every segment reflected a deep appreciation for merit and impact.

Anchored on the theme of resilience, integrity, and service, the ceremony carried a deeper resonance that extended beyond celebration. In a time when institutions are tested and leadership is constantly scrutinised, the awards stood as a reassuring reminder that excellence remains alive—and that those who embody it deserve to be celebrated with distinction.

Among the evening’s most celebrated honourees was Hon. Akarachi Amadi, who emerged as Legislator of the Year. His recognition was not merely ceremonial but rooted in substance, highlighted by an impressive record of legislative productivity, including the sponsorship of 38 bills. His achievement underscored the vital role of purposeful representation in strengthening democratic governance and advancing national progress.

In the financial landscape, Access Bank Plc once again affirmed its dominance and innovative edge by clinching the coveted Bank of the Year award. The institution’s sustained growth trajectory, customer-centric approach, and strategic expansion have firmly established it as a leader in Nigeria’s banking sector. Complementing this corporate triumph was the well-deserved recognition of its trailblazing Managing Director, Adaora Umeoji, who was honoured as Banker of the Year. Her forward-thinking leadership and transformative influence continue to redefine excellence in the financial services industry.

The spotlight also shone brightly on the maritime sector, as the Nigerian Ports Authority emerged as Outstanding Agency of the Year. Under the strategic guidance of Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, the agency has embraced innovation through smart maritime logistics initiatives, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and reinforcing Nigeria’s standing in global trade networks.

In the realm of corporate communications and brand management, Austen Osokpor of Ecobank Nigeria Limited distinguished himself as Media Manager of the Year. His strategic acumen and ability to shape compelling narratives have elevated corporate storytelling, positioning his organisation at the forefront of impactful communication.

The evening was also a fitting tribute to legacy and longevity. Prince Feyisayo Soyewo was conferred with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, a recognition reserved for individuals whose lifelong contributions have left an indelible mark on the business and social landscape. In the insurance sector, Prestige Insurance Brokers was celebrated as Most Outstanding Insurance Broker of the Year, in recognition of its unwavering commitment to excellence, professionalism, and client satisfaction.

Adding a refreshing layer of youthful dynamism was Machuku, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Yukon Group, who was celebrated as Young Innovative Industrialist of the Year. His recognition served as a powerful reminder that the future of Nigerian enterprise lies in bold ideas, forward-thinking approach, and fearless ambition.

The ceremony was further elevated by the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including former Ogun State Governors Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Aremo Olusegun Osoba, whose reflections not only applauded the resilience of Champion Newspaper, but also underscored the critical importance of steadfast journalism in navigating the complexities of Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape.

Photos: Ken Ehimen