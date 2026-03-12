The Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) has dismissed a complaint filed against Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, stating that no prima facie case was established against him.

A certified true copy of the committee’s ruling, with reference number BB/LPDC/1954/2026, was made available to journalists, effectively closing the matter.

The ruling, signed by Umeh Kalu (SAN,) a senior member of the LPDC panel, delivered a decisive verdict in favour of the respondent.

The LPDC panel, in a thorough and unambiguous opinion, stated that it found the complaint fundamentally flawed both procedurally and substantively.

“The Statement of Facts was erroneously addressed to the Chairman of the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee rather than the Chairman of the LPDC, as required under Rule 4 of the LPDC Rules, 2020.

“While we chose to overlook this error, it could not rescue the complaint on merit,” the panel stated.

On the allegations relating to NYSC participation, Nigerian Law School training, and enrollment at the Supreme Court, the panel said they fell entirely outside the LPDC’s jurisdiction.

“The LPDC is established solely to regulate the professional conduct of enrolled legal practitioners in the discharge of their duties to the public, as provided under Section 10 of the Legal Practitioners Act.

“The LPDC cannot interrogate the operations of the Nigerian Law School, the Council of Legal Education, the NYSC, or the Body of Benchers,” the ruling stated categorically.

The panel further noted that the alleged infractions, even if true, occurred before the respondent was called to the Bar, placing them squarely beyond the LPDC’s inquisitorial reach.

Recall that a lawyer, Barr. John Aikpokpo Martins, had alleged that Hon. Kalu, formerly known as Benjamin Okezie Osisiogu before a legal name change. had simultaneously participated in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme while attending the Nigerian Law School, in alleged violation of the NYSC Act.

The applicant further alleged that this dual participation amounted to false declarations, which he claimed formed the basis of the respondent’s call to the Bar on September 6, 2011, and subsequent enrollment on the Roll of Legal Practitioners at the Supreme Court of Nigeria on October 5, 2011.