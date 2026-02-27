Friday Sermon: Reflections on Ramadan 2: The Taraweeh Conundrum

By Babatunde Jose

The Taraweeh prayer is a special form of supererogatory prayer performed in the congregation immediately or some minutes after the obligatory Isha prayer during the holy month of Ramadan. However, scholarly discussions have emerged regarding whether Taraweeh is a firmly established Prophetic Sunnah or an innovation (bid‘ah).

While it is widely accepted that the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) performed Taraweeh, historical accounts indicate that he did not continue leading it publicly due to concerns that it might become obligatory.

He always offered the Sunnah or nafl (Tahajjud) prayers at home and only the fard prayers were offered at the Masjid in congregation. There are plenty of Hadiths reflecting this matter.

What therefore, is Tahajjud prayer? We can call this the ‘sixth’ prayer as mentioned in the Quran as an “additional” prayer, but made obligatory only for the Prophet (SAW): And pray in the small watches of the morning: (it would be) an additional prayer (or spiritual profit) for thee: soon will thy Lord raise thee to a Station of Praise and Glory! (Al-Isra, Quran 17:79)

Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said regarding the month of Ramadan:“Whoever establishes the night prayer (Qiyam al-Layl) in it out of sincere Faith and hope for reward from Allah, all of his previous sins will be forgiven.” [Sahih al-Bukhari, volume 3, book 32, number 226]

The Ahl al-Sunnah wa’l Jama’ah or Sunnis generally considers it a Sunnah to offer specific evening prayers – the Taraweeh – in congregation during the holy month of Ramadan. The Shi’ah, on the other hand, is not allowed to offer them in congregation.

Meanwhile, we do not find the word “Taraweeh” anywhere in the Quran and Hadith because the prayer is referred to as the “Night Prayer” (Qiyam-ul-layl) in the Quran and Sunnah, which basically is the Tahajjud prayer.

It is a term developed later amongst Muslims. Linguistically, the word “Taraweeh” is the plural of the word ‘tarwiha’ referring to the short period of rest between every two or four units of the prayer.

It is a well-established fact that the Taraweeh, as a congregational night prayer of Ramadan, owes its existence to the order of the second caliph, ‘Umar b. al-Khattab.

Narrated Abu Hurayra: Allah’s Apostle said, “Whoever prayed at night the whole month of Ramadan out of sincere faith and hoping for a reward from Allah, then all his previous sins will be forgiven.” Ibn Shihab (a sub-narrator) said, “When Allah’s Apostle died, the people continued observing that Nawafil individually, not in congregation, and it remained as such during the Caliphate of Abu Bakr and in the early days of ‘Umar’s Caliphate.

Abdur Rahman bin ‘Abdul Qari said, “I went out in the company of ‘Umar bin Al-Khattab one night in Ramadan to the mosque and found the people praying in different groups – a man praying alone or a man praying with a little group behind him. Then, ‘Umar said, ‘In my opinion I would better collect these (people) under the leadership of one Qari (reciter) (i.e. let them pray in congregation!)’. So, he made up his mind to congregate them behind Ubayy bin Ka’b. Then, on another night, I went again in his company and the people were praying behind their reciter. On that, ‘Umar remarked, ‘What an excellent bid’ah this is.’ [Sahih al-Bukhari, volume 3, book 32, number 227]

“It was called bid’ah because the Prophet (SAW) did not use to pray it in congregation, and neither was it prayed like that in the time of Abu Bakr al-Siddiq.” [al-Qastallani, Irshad al-Sari, Sharh Sahih al-Bukhari, volume 5, page 4] [al-Nawawi, Sharh Sahih Muslim, volume 6, page 287]

Umar was the first who set the example of the night prayer of Ramadan, the Taraweeh, and instructed different regions regarding it. This was during the month of Ramadan of the year 14AH. He appointed for the people reciters of the Quran who led the Taraweeh prayer for men and women.” Ibn Sa’d, Kitab al-Tabaqat, volume 3, page 281; al-Suyuti, Tarikh al-Khulafa’, page 137; al-‘Ayni, ‘Umdat al-Qari fi Sharh Sahih al-Bukhari, volume 6, page 125.

Offering the optional prayers individually inside the home and away from the congregation in the mosque is highly recommended by the Prophet (SAW) as it brings more blessings for the home and family and helps in the Islamic upbringing of children. The Prophet (SAW) said: “O people! Perform your prayers at your homes, for the best prayer of a person is what he performs at his home, except the compulsory (congregational) prayer.” Sahih al-Bukhari, volume 9, book 92, number 393; al-Nasa’i, Sunan, volume 3, p. 161, p. 198.

Once Abdullah bin Mas’ud asked the Prophet (SAW): “Which is better; to pray in my house or in the mosque?” The Prophet (SAW) replied: “Do you not see how near to the mosque my house is? To pray in my house is more beloved to me than to pray in the mosque except for the obligatory prayers.” Ibn Majah, Sunan, English translation: Vol. 1, Book 5, Hadith 1378.

Narrated Zaid bin Thabit : Allah’s Apostle (SAW) made a small room (with palm leaf mat). Allah’s Apostle (SAW) came out (of his house) and prayed in it. Some men came and joined him in his prayer. Then again the next night they came for the prayer, but Allah’s Apostle (SAW) delayed and did not come out to them. So they raised their voices and knocked on the door with small stones (to draw his attention). He came out to them in a state of anger, saying, “You are still insisting (on your deed, i.e. Taraweeh prayer in the mosque) that I thought that this prayer (Taraweeh) might become obligatory on you. So you people, offer this prayer at your homes, for the best prayer of a person is the one which he offers at home, except the compulsory (congregational) prayer.” [Sahih al-Bukhari, volume 8, book 73, number 134]

Imam al-Baqir and Imam al-Sadiq were asked about the permissibility of praying optional prayers in congregation during the nights of Ramadan. They both narrated a tradition of the Prophet (SAW) where he said: “Verily, the offering of nafila (recommended prayers) in congregation during the nights of Ramadan is an innovation…” [al-Hurr al-`Amili, Wasa’il al-Shi`ah, volume 8, page 45]

This view of the Imams from the Prophet’s progeny is confirmed by a scholar well-known amongst the Ahl al-Sunnah who writes: “The progeny of the Prophet (SAW) say that congregation in Tarawih is an innovation”. [al-Shawkani, Nayl al-Awtar, volume 3, page 50]

“The scholars agree on its merit, but they differ on whether it is better to pray it in one’s home individually or in congregation in a mosque.” Al-Nawawi, the famous commentator of Sahih Muslim, then goes on to list scholars who support the second and dominant view. He then writes: “Malik, Abu Yusuf, some Shafi’i scholars, and others say that it is better to pray it individually in the home”. [al-Nawawi, Sharh Sahih Muslim, volume 6, page 286]

Another hadith that refers to this prayer is: Narrated Abu Huraira: Allah’s Apostle said: “Whoever establishes prayers during the nights of Ramadan faithfully out of sincere faith and hoping to attain Allah’s rewards (not for showing off), all his past sins will be forgiven.” (Bukhari, Book 2, Hadith 36)

By “establishes prayers during the nights of Ramadan” the Prophet (SAW) is indicating the Tahajjud prayer. During Ramadan, Tahajjud prayer is substituted as Taraweeh prayer, which is essentially the same prayer offered in the same manner without any change.

They are both classified as qiyaam al-layl. However the Qiyaam al-layl during Ramadan is called Taraweeh because the Salaf used to rest (istarahu) after every two or four rakats, because they made their prayers long in order to make the most of this season of great reward.

Tahajjud, on the other hand, is a voluntary night prayer performed after sleeping and can be offered any night of the year, not limited to Ramadan. It is part of Qiyam al-Layl, the general night prayer, and is highly recommended in the last third of the night. Tahajjud can be prayed in any number of rakats according to personal preference, and it is better performed at home rather than in congregation.

According to a Hadith, the number of rakats in the night prayer is not limited but should be in two rakats at a time and end with one rakat witr: Ibn `Umar said, “While the Prophet (SAW) was on the pulpit, a man asked him how to offer the night prayers. He replied, ‘Pray two rakat at a time and then two and then two and so on, and if you are afraid of the dawn (the approach of the time of the Fajr prayer) pray one rakah and that will be the witr for all the rakat which you have offered.” Ibn `Umar said, “The last rakat of the night prayer should be odd, for the Prophet (SAW) ordered it to be so.

Taraweeh is therefore a Ramadan-specific night prayer performed mainly in congregation, whereas Tahajjud is a voluntary night prayer performed late at night, any time of the year, emphasizing personal devotion and spiritual reflection. Fortunately for the larger Umma, Taraweeh in congregation has come to stay, having been practiced for over 1,400 years: Time and usage has settled the controversy on the side of the majority Sunni.

Shafa and Witr are voluntary night prayers too, performed after Isha, with Shafa being even-numbered rakats and Witr being an odd-numbered concluding prayer.

Witr prayer, which means “odd” in Arabic, is a highly recommended Sunnah (non-obligatory) prayer that holds great significance in Islam. Witr prayer can be performed anytime after the Isha prayer and before the Fajr (dawn) prayer. The best time to pray Witr is during the last third of the night, as this time is considered particularly blessed. However, if one fears they will not wake up for the late-night prayer, it is permissible to pray Witr earlier in the night.

In Qiyam of Ramadan, Sheik Albaani said it is Sunnah to recite Sabih ismi Rabika al-‘A’la in the first rakah, Qul Ya ayuha’l-Kafiroon in the second rakah, and Qul Huwa Allahu ahad in the third rak’ah. Sometimes Qul a’odhu bi Rabi’l-Falaq and Qul a’odhu bi Rabi’l-Nas may be added as well.

Ya Ghaafir, forgive me for every single sin I ever put forth, cover me in this life and the next, and don’t let shame keep me from returning to You. Ya Ghaffar, for every time I fall and rise again, meet me with another chance. Let my heart grow softer with every repentance, and my view of the door of Your mercy only grow wider. For You have never tired of forgiving me despite my constant sins. Ya Ghafur, forgive me for what I know and what I don’t, what I’ve done and what I still may do, wash away every hidden trace of my wrongdoing, and turn the stains of my past into light on my scrolls. Reach me with Your forgiveness even in the holes that I’ve dug for myself. Ya Tawwaab, turn towards me so that I may turn back to You. And call me back every time I drift. And accept me every time I return. Make repentance my constant companion and joy and Jannah my reward in finding You again.

Barka Juma’at and Ramadan Kareem