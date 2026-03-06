Friday Sermon: Reflections on Ramadan 3: Spiritual Stocktaking

By Babatunde Jose

O ye who believe! Guard your own souls: If ye follow (right) guidance, no hurt can come to you from those who stray. The goal of you all is to Allah: it is He that will show you the truth of all that ye do. (Quran 5:105)

A deep reflection on the institution of Fast reveals the various ways in which fasting helps in the mending of habits and development of character and God consciousness.

Ramadan is a time for moral rearmament and retrospection. It’s a time for critical self evaluation and adjustment.

How does the prayers and fasting of Ramadan influence attitudes and perspectives; how is it improving relationships with families, friends and neighbors; how much has it increased consciousness of responsibility towards the destitute; how is it impacting on the body, the heart, the mind and the soul?

If there is a genuine effort towards the spiritualization of one’s being, the moralization of consciousness, empathy in attitude and goodness in conduct; then perchance a concerted effort is being made of treading on the pathway towards the objective of fasting – the attainment of taqwa (piety). Truly, the month of Ramadan is a season for spiritual stocktaking.

Among the profound concepts discussed in the Quran, one that stands out is Taqwa. While often loosely translated as ‘fear of Allah,’ Taqwa encapsulates a far deeper meaning, emphasizing consciousness and mindfulness of the Divine.

The term ‘Taqwa’ is derived from the Arabic root ‘waqa,’ which means to shield or protect oneself. It’s a state of the heart cultivated by harboring fear and awe of Allah, leading to adherence to His guidelines and abstention from His prohibitions. “O you who have believed, fear Allah as He should be feared and do not die except as Muslims [in submission to Him].” (Surah Al-Imran, 3:102). Thus, Taqwa isn’t merely fear – It’s an all-encompassing concept that drives a believer’s thoughts, intentions, and actions.

According to Erik Ohlander, the word taqwa is used in the Quran over 100 times. According to the Oxford Dictionary of Islam, the word taqwa and its derivatives appear “more than 250 times” in the Quran “…But the clothing of righteousness (Taqwa) – that is best…” (Quran 7:26), the criterion of honor in Allah’s sight “…Indeed, the most noble of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous (most full of Taqwa) of you…” (Quran 49:13). This frequent mention of Taqwa in the Quran underscores its critical role in shaping a believer’s spiritual journey.

Nurturing Taqwa in our hearts isn’t an overnight process but a continuous journey of spiritual growth. We begin this journey by gaining knowledge of Allah and His commands. Say: Is it that ye deny Him Who created the earth in two Days? And do ye join equals with Him? He is the Lord of (all) the Worlds. (Surat Fussilat 41:9).

Next, we engage in constant remembrance (dhikr) of Allah, striving to maintain mindfulness of His presence in our daily lives. Consciousness of His omnipresence encourages us to act righteously. Another crucial element is consistent prayer (Salat), which serves as a direct link between us and Allah, helping to strengthen our relationship with the divine. This is echoed in a Hadith where the Prophet (SAW) said, “He who remembers his Lord and he who does not are like the living and the dead.” (Bukhari).

Although Taqwa is deeply personal, it has profound societal implications. A community guided by Taqwa values truth, justice, and compassion, as these values are at the heart of Allah’s commands. “O you who have believed, be persistently standing firm for Allah, witnesses in justice, and do not let the hatred of a people prevent you from being just. Be just; that is nearer to righteousness (Taqwa)…” (Quran 5:8).

When individuals in a society cultivate Taqwa, they create an environment of mutual respect, tolerance, and peace. They hold themselves accountable, striving not only for their well-being but also for the welfare of others. Living with Taqwa allows us to contribute to building a more empathetic, fair, and loving society.

Actively seeking ways to enhance Taqwa can lead us to live more fulfilling lives spiritually. “…Allah has sent down the best statement: a consistent Book wherein is reiteration. The skins shiver therefrom of those who fear their Lord; then their skins and their hearts relax at the remembrance of Allah. That is the guidance of Allah by which He guides whom He wills. And one whom Allah leaves astray – for him there is no guide.” (Surah Az-Zumar 39:23).

Another practical step is incorporating more acts of charity into our lives. Generosity and kindness imbibe the spirit of Taqwa as they reflect our obedience and submission to Allah’s command. Prophet Muhammad (SAW) once said, “Charity extinguishes the sins just as water extinguishes the fire” (Tirmidhi).

When we embody Taqwa, it profoundly influences our interpersonal relationships. As Allah advises us in the Quran, “…and speak to people good [words]…” (Quran 2:83). This translates into healthier, more respectful, and loving relationships, helping to foster a stronger, more united community.

Taqwa and patience go hand in hand. Life can sometimes throw us in challenging situations. It’s during these times that Taqwa empowers us to be patient, persevere, and trust in Allah’s plan. As Allah mentions in the Quran, “O you who have believed, seek help through patience and prayer. Indeed, Allah is with the patient.” (Quran 2:153). With Taqwa, we can remain patient and hopeful, recognizing that every hardship is a test of faith.

Prophet Muhammad (SAW) often reminded us of the importance of patience, citing it as a virtue of the highest order: “Patience is a key to success” (Bukhari). Through patience, we can navigate the uncertainties of life with grace and dignity.

In Islam, ultimate success lies in attaining Allah’s pleasure and entering Paradise. Taqwa is the path that leads us to this success. As Allah tells us in the Quran, “And hasten to forgiveness from your Lord and a garden as wide as the heavens and earth, prepared for the righteous.” (Surah Al-Imran 3:133).

A vital aspect of Taqwa is the realization of our eventual accountability to Allah. This powerful awareness permeates every aspect of our lives, shaping our actions and decisions. Allah reminds us in the Quran, “So whoever does an atom’s weight of good will see it, And whoever does an atom’s weight of evil will see it.” (Surah Az-Zalzalah 99:7-8).

Knowing that we’re accountable for our deeds can be sobering but it also motivates us to strive for excellence in all areas of life. Thus, Taqwa fuels a commitment to leave a positive impact on our surroundings, which unfortunately our leaders are not doing. .

Taqwa, the deep-rooted consciousness and fear of Allah, is not merely a concept but an actionable principle that has far-reaching implications in our daily lives.

By cultivating Taqwa, we are essentially preparing for the ultimate success – to attain Allah’s pleasure and His Paradise.

Ramadan is an ideal training period for filtering out bad habits and developing virtuous character. It is therefore a good time for our leaders to turn a new leaf, lest ‘we the people’ decide to chase them out like Oliver Cromwell did the ‘Long Parliament’ in 1653.

Cromwell’s speech aptly reflects the character of our leaders today: “It is high time for me to put an end to your sitting in this place, which you have dishonored by your contempt of all virtue, and defiled by your practice of every vice; ye are a factious crew, and enemies to all good government; ye are a pack of mercenary wretches, and would like Esau sell your country for a mess of pottage, and like Judas betray your God for a few pieces of money. Is there a single virtue now remaining amongst you? Is there one vice you do not possess? Ye have no more religion than my horse; gold is your God; which of you has not bartered your conscience for bribes? Is there a man amongst you that has the least care for the good of the Commonwealth? Ye sordid prostitutes; have you not defiled this sacred place, and turned the Lord’s temple into a den of thieves, by your immoral principles and wicked practices? Ye are grown intolerably odious to the whole nation; . . ..” If only they would change in the spirit of Ramadan!

Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said: “Your practice of faith will not be correct unless your actions are correct, and your actions will not be considered correct unless your heart is correct.” Ramadan is therefore a period for spiritual rejuvenation as it offers the opportunity for a unique expression of worship.

From ethical and moral perspectives, we should contemplate the higher purpose and the deeper meaning of our lives, trying to live meaningfully; balancing our physicality with our spirituality.

While Fasting, we are far more aware of the hunger of the poor and the suffering of the oppressed and are therefore instructed to be more generous this month. This promotes attentiveness to social responsibility, interest in the welfare of society and inspires a continued spirit of generosity. The Qur’an refers to the fasting ones as sa’ihin/spiritual wayfarers. So, the journey of Ramadan motivates each person to perpetuate the positive spirit being imbibed and to continue on the spiritual journey towards fulfilment and excellence.

It is easy to talk about the world’s problem of hunger. We can feel sorry that millions of people go to bed hungry each day. But not until one can actually feel it in one’s own body is the impact truly there. Compassion based on empathy is much stronger and more consistent than compassion based on pity. This feeling must lead to action.

Fasting is never an end in itself; that’s why it has so many different outcomes. But all the other outcomes are of no real moral value if compassion is not enlarged and extended through fasting. It is therefore in the interest of our fasting leaders and those not fasting to shed the toga of iniquity, selfishness and corruption and for once think of the poor masses that are not only defenseless but also hungry. It is only by doing this that the fast can have spiritual reward and meaning.

As the prophet Isaiah said, “The kind of fasting I want is this: remove the chains of oppression and the yoke of injustice, and let the oppressed go free. Share your food with the hungry and open your homes to the homeless poor” (Isaiah 58:3-7) May Allah accept our fast, Amee.

Ramadan Kareem and Barka Jumuah