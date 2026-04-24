The Concept of Faith in Islam: Understanding the Core of Belief

Bu Babatunde Jose

Faith (Iman) means to believe; to have faith in something means to believe in it. Iman also means to show acquiescence and acceptance to the sacred Law, and to all that the Prophet (SAW) brought, and to accept it and believe in it with the heart. The one who does all this is a believer (Mu’min) and a Muslim, having neither misgivings nor doubts; and he is the one who sees that completing the obligations [of the religion] is incumbent upon him, and has no doubt about this.

Iman is the core of faith, the base of a Muslim’s belief, and the key to a strong relationship with Allah, doing righteous deeds. It is about believing in Allah, Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and the power of the Quran, showing trust, and giving in to God’s will.

1. Belief in Allah is the base of Iman and the heart of Islamic religion. It is the first step in saying yes to the truth of Islam and shapes how a Muslim sees all of life and prayer. To believe in Allah is to say He is the only Maker of all. This belief is the main part of faith and the soul of Islam.

Surah Al-Ikhlas is the 112th chapter of the Quran, emphasizing the absolute oneness and uniqueness of Allah. Surah Al-Ikhlas, also known as “The Sincerity” or “Memurnikan Keesaan Allah,” is a Makkiyah surah revealed in Mecca and consists of 4 verses (ayat) found in Juz 30 of the Quran. It encapsulates the essence of Tawhid, the Islamic concept of monotheism, affirming Allah’s uniqueness, self-sufficiency, and incomparability.

Surah Al-Ikhlas sums up His one and unmatched nature: “In the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful. Say: He is Allah. the One and Only; Allah, the Eternal, Absolute; He begetteth not, nor is He begotten; And there is none like unto Him.” (Quran 112:1-4)

2. The Quran as Proof of Allah’s Existence: The Quran was given by Angel Jibril (Gabriel) to Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Each verse of the Quran is proof of Allah’s wisdom, mercy, and power. Through the Quran, Muslims learn about Allah’s traits and how to live life according to Islamic teachings.

3. Prophetic Lessons on Believing in Allah. The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) often talked about the need to believe in Allah. Ibn Abbas tells us that the Prophet said belief in Allah and the Day of Judgment are key parts of Iman. Faith starts with knowing Allah’s existence.

4. Belief in Allah gives purpose, path, and peace of mind. It reminds Muslims that they are not alone, as Allah is always near.

The six main pillars of Iman build the needed base of Islamic belief, steering how a Muslim understands faith and shapes their relationship with Allah and the world. These parts are: belief in Allah, angels, holy books, messengers, the Day of Judgment, and divine order. They create a full view of what it means to fully accept Islam.

Iman is not just a head belief but a deep heart feeling and taking in of divine truth. Scholars say Iman involves both faith and thought, showing that belief in Islam is backed by thinking, knowing, and choosing. True Iman is more than just saying yes; it needs good acts and true sticking to Islamic principles.

Belief and acts go together: Faith makes acts strong, and good deeds make belief firm. This mix makes sure that Iman is both a spiritual state and a way of living.

The divine plan (Qadar) is the sixth part of Iman and a main stone of Islamic belief. It teaches Muslims to accept that all—both good and bad—happens by Allah’s will. Seeing the divine plan helps believers grow patience, thanks, and strong trust in Allah, no matter what happens.

In Islam, people have the free will to choose in their lives, but these choices go with Allah’s set fate in big life events. This means that while we are answerable for our acts, the final result of life events is steered by Allah’s wisdom and knowledge. Believers are pushed to trust Allah’s choices and stay sure that what happens is for their best good, even if it’s not clear right away.

The idea of divine plan is closely tied to thoughts of fate and Allah’s all-power. It tells Muslims that Allah knows and controls all. This helps true believers find peace and a steady mind, as they trust that Allah’s wisdom rules all.

In its root, faith in the divine plan makes a Muslim’s soul strong. It brings together trust, taking in, and work, letting believers live with confidence, drive, and calm knowing Allah is in charge.

Believing in angels and messengers is key for Iman and needed to truly grasp Islamic faith. These link humans to Allah, guiding them with divine words and help.

Belief in Angels: Angels are soul beings made by Allah, given the job to do certain things in the world. They are clean, follow rules, and do nothing wrong, serving Allah without fail.

Some angels have big roles in Islamic lessons: Angel Jibreel (Gabriel): Brought the Quran to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and shared Allah’s words to other prophets. Angel Israfeel: Will blow the horn on the last day, marking the world’s end and the raise of all beings. Belief in angels tells Muslims there is a world we can’t see, and Allah’s plan goes past what we can know, making faith and trust in Him strong.

Belief in Messengers: Messengers (Prophets) link Allah and humans, bringing divine words. They teach, warn, and guide people toward a good life as Allah wants.

Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is the last messenger, and his life, lessons, and ways light the path for all believers. By going with the prophets’ words, Muslims learn how to live in a way that pleases Allah, filling both soul and right needs.

Together, angels and messengers are big parts of Islamic faith: angels do as Allah asks, while messengers give guidance and words. Belief in both makes Iman strong, reminding Muslims of Allah’s care and mercy.

Belief in Allah’s holy books is the third pillar of Iman and is key to Islamic faith. These holy texts are Allah’s words and they guide believers over time. Muslims believe that holy books, like the Torah, Psalms, Gospel, and the Quran, are divine guidance meant to push humans toward goodness. Taking these books as true is key for full Iman and for knowing the base of Islamic lessons.

The holy books give rules, teachings, and warnings from Allah, helping people live as instructed. They teach good rules, soul wisdom, and the right way to establish prayer and serve Allah.

Among all holy books, the Quran is the last word from Allah. It is a full guide for life, offering wisdom, laws, and soul guidance for all generations.

Belief in holy books ties a Muslim to Allah and shows how important it is to live in faith.

The teachings of the Quran, above all, give real guidance, good clarity, and help, guiding believers in choices that fit divine will. By taking in these words, Muslims build a strong base of Iman, knowing that their faith is set in divine wisdom and guidance. In short, Allah’s holy books are key for soul growth, good growth, and living in faith, making an endless connection between the Creator and His creation.

Belief in the Day of Judgment is the fifth pin of Iman and is a base of Islamic faith. It tells Muslims that life is a short trip and that everyone will face their actions before Allah. This belief needs deep faith more than human thought, as what comes next is more than what we can see or think.

The Day of Judgment is when all will stand before Allah and justify their deeds. Each action, thought, and choice will be looked at, and believers must be ready to face Allah’s with real hearts. This belief drives Muslims to live right, trying for good while staying away from sins, knowing that they will face their actions in the end.

The idea of the Day of Judgment links closely with Allah’s justice and kindness. Believers trust that Allah will judge in a fair way, giving good to those who are right and help to those who ask for forgiveness. Belief in the Day of Judgment makes Iman firm, helping Muslims face life’s hard tests with patience and strength.

By counting on Allah’s fairness and kindness, believers can face hard times with peace inside, knowing that the last accountability is His to give. Just as we are today facing very hard times in this clime: strong faith in the goodness of Allah gives us hope of deliverance from the hand of our oppressors. This is the true meaning of hope and its renewal.

This faith pushes Muslims to stay true in their worship, good acts, and love, knowing that life is just to get ready for the long time after here.

In truth, belief in Allah and the Day of Judgment is not only a base of Islamic faith but also a guide for living right, growing in soul, and keeping a steady trust in Allah’s fairness and kindness.

Muslims build a strong, unwavering faith rooted in trust, devotion, and righteous action. True Iman brings peace, purpose, and spiritual fulfillment, inspiring believers to live in harmony with Allah’s guidance.

“Subhana Rabbika Rabbil Izzati Amma Yasifun. Wa salamun ‘alal Mursalin, wal hamdulillahi Rabbil ‘aalamin”: “Glorified is your Lord, the Lord of Honor and Power, above what they describe or attribute to Him”…“And peace be upon the messengers, and all praise belongs to Allah, the Lord of all worlds”.

Barka Jumuah and a happy weekend