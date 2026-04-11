Islam
Friday Sermon: Death: Malignant Disease and Related Matters
By Babatunde Jose
Today’s sermon touches on a very sad development which tends to verge on the spiritually disturbing. According to my friend Tatalo Alamu of Gbogan, it is a morbid oncology at its most classic and benumbing.
We all know that death comes with different attendant issues; short or prolonged illness, accident, both domestic or external including plane crash or automobile, altercation with spirits or even church leaders, not to talk of curse from Isese adherents. Sometimes, death comes visiting in the early hours of the morning when we are not fully awake to acknowledge its presence or late at night when we have entered the twilight zone.
Our people regard death as a debt we all owe our Creator. My friend’s mother said: *Gbese niku Baba Moradeun, ko se niti o nisan. Aiye o nipekun o ba je nje die ki nto ma lo:* Death is an obligatory debt that every living person must pay. Life is an endless feast. Let me just take my own bite before I am recalled.
Death is no respecter of gender, age or definition. It takes the child and leaves the parents, it takes the Taiwo and leaves the Kehinde, it takes the mother and leaves the new born, it takes the strong and leaves the weakling.
Our Quran says in *Surah Al Imran, 3:185: Every soul will taste death, and you will only be given your [full] compensation on the Day of Resurrection. So he who is drawn away from the Fire and admitted to Paradise has attained [his desire]. And what is the life of this world except the enjoyment of delusion.*
There are so many diseases that lead to death. The most common is cancer. However, there are many variants of cancer, one of which is Cancer of the Pancreas.
What follows is a prima on pancreatic cancer; a malignant disease where abnormal cells grow uncontrollably in the pancreas, often diagnosed at an advanced stage due to minimal early symptoms.
Pancreatic cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the pancreas grow uncontrollably, affecting either the cells which produce digestive enzymes or endocrine cells (which produce hormones like insulin). About 70% of pancreatic cancers develop in the head of the pancreas, with exocrine tumors, particularly adenocarcinomas: Adenocarcinomas are a type of cancer that can affect various organs, including the lungs, stomach, pancreas, and colon. Adenocarcinomas are the most common form of breast cancer and account for a significant percentage of other cancers, such as 99% of prostate cancers and 85% of pancreatic cancers.
Several factors can increase the risk of pancreatic cancer, including age (average diagnosis at 72 years), smoking, obesity, family history, genetic mutations, diabetes, and excessive alcohol consumption. Inherited genetic mutations account for approximately 5–10% of cases – Cancer Council.
Early-stage pancreatic cancer often causes no symptoms, making early detection difficult. When symptoms appear, they may include: Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes, dark urine); unexplained weight loss; abdominal or back pain; new-onset diabetes (10–20% of cases); digestive issues such as nausea or loss of appetite.
According to the Cancer Council, diagnosis typically involves a combination of blood tests, imaging scans (ultrasound, CT, MRI, PET), and tissue sampling (biopsy via fine-needle aspiration, endoscopy, or laparoscopy) to confirm the presence and stage of cancer. Genetic testing may also be performed to identify inherited mutations.
According to MedicineNet, Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed at a late stage, which contributes to its high lethality. Survival rates vary by stage.
The only potentially curative treatment is surgical removal of the tumor, sometimes involving partial or total removal of the pancreas. Additional treatments include: Chemotherapy, Radiation therapy, Targeted therapies for specific genetic mutations and Supportive care to manage symptoms and improve quality of life.
Ongoing research focuses on genetic mapping, targeted therapies, and early detection methods to improve outcomes. Support is available through cancer organizations, providing guidance for patients and families coping with the disease.
Pancreatic cancer remains challenging due to its rapid progression and aggressive metastasis.
Life expectancy for pancreatic cancer varies widely by stage, ranging from several years for early-stage tumors to only a few months for advanced stage 4 disease.
Johns Hopkins Medicine says the overall five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer is approximately 12–12.5 percent, reflecting the fact that most cases are diagnosed at advanced stages when treatment is more difficult. Early detection significantly improves outcomes, but pancreatic cancer often shows few symptoms until it has metastasized.
Factors affecting prognosis include Tumor resectability: Resectable pancreatic cancer refers to tumors that can be completely removed through surgery, typically when they are confined to the pancreas and have not invaded nearby blood vessels.
The term resectable indicates that the pancreatic tumor can be surgically removed. It is usually diagnosed in the early stages when the cancer is localized and has not spread significantly.
Resectability could be borderline when the cancer may have spread to nearby blood vessels but is still considered potentially removable after treatment, such as chemotherapy or radiation, to shrink the tumor.
In contrast, unresectable pancreatic cancer cannot be completely removed due to extensive spread to surrounding tissues or distant organs.
The primary treatment for resectable pancreatic cancer is surgical intervention. The type of surgery depends on the tumor’s location within the pancreas.
According to the American Cancer Society, the prognosis for patients with resectable pancreatic cancer is generally better than for those with unresectable disease, as complete surgical removal of the tumor can lead to improved survival rates. However, the overall outcome depends on various factors, including the tumor’s size, location, and the patient’s overall health.
In conclusion, resectable pancreatic cancer is a critical classification that allows for surgical intervention, which is the most effective treatment option available. Early detection and appropriate treatment planning are essential for improving patient outcomes.
Patients diagnosed before metastasis may become disease-free in up to 10 percent of cases.
Pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (PNETs) have a better prognosis, with a five-year survival rate of 54 percent for certain subtypes, compared to the more common pancreatic adenocarcinomas.
Access to high-volume centers and multidisciplinary care can improve outcomes through advanced surgical techniques and personalized therapy.
Pancreatic cancer prognosis is highly dependent on stage at diagnosis. Early-stage, resectable tumors offer the best chance for longer survival. Advanced-stage pancreatic cancer has a very limited life expectancy, emphasizing the importance of early detection and specialized care.
The onset of advanced stage pancreatic cancer is what happened to our friend, Alhaji Moshood Olatunde Bello 1951-2026, whose health took a rapid deterioration after he was diagnosed with advanced, metastasized pancreatic cancer. He gave up the fight on the night of Monday 6th April and being a Muslim and an Alfa, was buried on Tuesday 7th April at Ijebu Ode, where he hailed from. Inna lillahi wa ina ilehi rajiun.
Latunde, as friends used to call him, came from a deeply religious Islamic home and was deeply religious until he fell into the satanic trap of happy-go-lucky friends after his university years. A graduate of pharmacy at Great Ife, Latunde attended Adeola Odutola College and Muslim College (Museduco) both in Ijebu Ode. He was a quiet and studious fellow; hence, I did not know him at Museduco Varsity, where I did my higher school in Ijebu Ode. His life took a trajectory for the speed lane after our friend served with Dele Fajemirokun and his gang in Jos.
Latunde and another friend will later team up with Dele in their various business deals, leading to Latunde forming Mobell Trading Company, which grew into a major paper importer.
After retirement, Latunde lived a quiet life in his sprawling home in VGC. Like all of us, he has had his taste of health challenges, one of which culminated in his going as far as India for a prostate operation. Since then he had been pissing well and reduced his drinking to the less harmful H2O. But, no matter how we take precaution, death will always find a cause. It was his time to go and meet his Maker.
I understand there is always a welcoming party in the beyond where discussions center around the state of things here on earth. He would have met other departed friends like Akin Fasakin, Dele Adeola, Goke Omisore, Femi Adegoke, Tunde Dawodu, and others too numerous to name here.
Unfortunately, he would not have glowing stories to tell. These are not the best of times down here. War everywhere, kidnappings, terrorism and all forms of insecurity and Trump messing around, there is nothing good to relate to the people up there.
May the Almighty Lord forgive all his sins and shortcomings and may the Lord comfort his loved ones, grant them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss. We pray that Allah in His compassion will grant Olatunde Bello, Jannatul Firdous, and preserve those he left behind – his wife and children and we his friends and compatriots. Inna lillahi wa ina ilehi rajiun.
Until we meet in the Resurrection, Latunde, sun re oo!
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend
Islam
Friday Sermon: Hopefulness Hopelessness and Renewed Hope
Hopefulness is an important characteristic of believers and, at the same, an indication of their faith. Knowing that everything happens according to Allah’s will, believers do not fall into despair or become hopeless and pessimistic. And, since believers know that Allah will accept their prayers, they do not doubt, even for a second, that a seemingly terrible event is simply a part of their test and that eventually it will work out for the best.
Hope in Allah’s mercy and Paradise greatly influence a person’s whole life, attitude toward life, sincerity of worship, and resolve. Those who hope for Allah’s mercy cannot do anything that He has forbidden, ignore something that He has commanded, say a bad word, or neglect the voice of their conscience. They advise people to good and right, discourage them from evil, and carry out with enthusiasm many other forms of worship Allah has commanded.
Even if they have lost everything, believers can start fresh without the slightest feeling of hopelessness, and with patience and enthusiasm; that is renew hope. Their enthusiasm arises from their faith, their trust in and love for Allah, their Quranic morals, and their certain realization of this world’s transience.
It is the hope of a bountiful harvest that motivates a farmer to work hard on his farm; it is also the hope of a profitable trade that propels a merchant to travel far afield in search of merchandise; the student who burns the midnight oil does so in the hope of a good result in his exams; it is equally hope of victory in war that pushes the soldier to endure the hardship of war; and as for the believer, it is the hope of gaining the pleasure of paradise that motivate him to obey Allah’s injunctions and shun the advances of Satan.
Hope, then, is a motivating power that makes one feel delighted when working, that provides the stimulus for struggling for the sake of duty and which enlivens body and soul. Hope is the elixir of life. Most people fall into despair when they do not get what they want, lose something, or when some unexpected dreadful event befalls them. (Quran 12:87) (Quran 15:56)
Everything that happens comes about through Allah’s command of “Be”, see Quran 3:46-48; 3:58-60; 19:34-36; 2:116-118. At every second, everything and scene that appears before us is created through Allah’s will. Nothing is left to its own devices, for everything is created for the destiny that Allah has determined for it. Several Quranic verses mention how Allah gives believers a good reward and offers them glad tidings of grace, favor, and mercy:
Those who believe and work righteous deeds, –from them shall We blot out all evil (that may be) in them, and We shall reward them according to the best of their deeds. (Quran 29:7) See also (Quran 42:26) (Quran 2:268) (Quran 32:16).
Since prayer itself is both a form of worship and an indication of a hopeful attitude toward Allah, believers pray in the hope that our Lord will answer their prayers. Hope befits reason and rationale, while despair is utterly against it. Allah makes it clear that people are tested by their souls and possessions.
In one of his sayings, our Prophet (SAW) made this clear: “Whatever Allah takes is for Him, and whatever He gives is for Him. Everything with Him has a limited fixed term (in this world), and so people should be patient and hope for Allah’s reward.” (Sahih Bukhari) It is vital to fully comprehend the importance of being hopeful and to be patient in order to gain Paradise.
Being positive is obligatory, as the following verse shows:“O my sons! Go ye and enquire about Joseph and his brother, and never give up hope of Allah’s soothing Mercy: Truly no one despairs of Allah’s soothing Mercy, except those who have no faith.” (Quran 12: 87)
Majority of people are ungrateful and do not submit to Him completely, and thus fall into despair. This type of attitude is apparent in Quran 14: 34.
Allah makes it clear that He is not pleased with those who attach themselves to this world, worry about the future, are ambitious, arrogantly think that they are in control but then despair at the slightest setback, and are ungrateful: See (Quran 11:9-11)
The secret behind the believers’ trust in Allah in all situations, as well as their continual joy and enthusiasm, lies in their belief in and reliance upon Allah. They understand that Allah is behind every apparently difficult situation, as well as the fact that only He gives and takes.
In very simple terms, the believer has hope and trust in the goodness of Allah. Allah has promised believers great bounties in both this life and the Hereafter, and people may hope to obtain them according to the degree of their faith in and closeness to Allah, as well as their submission and sincerity.(Quran 29:7) (Quran 42:26)
There is no doubt that Allah’s Will shall prevail. However, this does not preclude us from praying, supplication and making efforts. There is a very pertinent assertion by a man of God who said that ‘blessing is not free’. We must work for it and then ask God to bless our efforts. According to the gentleman of God, when Isaac wanted to bless Jacob, he asked him to prepare a very delicious meal for him. After partaking of the meal, he blessed Jacob.
Allah does not require a delicious meal from us, but our prayers and faithfulness. Like they say, ‘nothing goes for nothing’! ‘Those who come to equity, must come with clean hands.’ Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people. Proverbs 14:34. May Allah give us the renewed hope we desire!
Rabbana atina fid-dunya hasanatan wa fil ‘akhirati hasanatan waqina ‘adhaban-nar. Our Lord! Grant us good in this world and good in the Hereafter, and save us from the chastisement of the fire. (Q2:201)
Barka Juma’at and Easter Greetings
EASTER: RENEWED HOPE IN THE LORD
Easter is a time of profound spiritual renewal and hope. It is a celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which brings new life and hope to believers. During Easter, prayers and messages are shared that reflect on the love and mercy of God, reminding us of His enduring presence and the promise of eternal hope. There are some ways to experience renewed hope in God’s love at Easter:
Prayers of Thanksgiving: Expressing gratitude for the miracle of resurrection and the gift of salvation.
Messages of Renewal: Sharing messages that resonate with the themes of rebirth and transformation.
Blessings and Wishes: Offering blessings for joy, peace, and new beginnings.
Reflecting on quotes that capture the essence of Easter and the power of God’s love.
Easter is a time to reflect on the empty tomb, the tears turned into joy, and the promise of spiritual renewal. It is a time to remember that the risen Savior still brings light to every shadow and peace to every weary soul.
Every year, Christians around the world celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ during the sacred celebration of Easter. This holy day is not just about traditions, family gatherings, or festive meals it is a powerful reminder of victory over sin, hope beyond suffering, and the promise of new life.
For believers, Easter is a moment to reconnect with God through heartfelt prayer and Scripture. The resurrection story found in the Bible teaches us that no darkness is permanent, no failure is final, and no broken heart is beyond healing.
Happy Easter!!!
Islam
Friday Sermon: Accountability on the Day of Judgment
Accountability on the Day of Judgment is an interesting topic following the passing of the holy month of Ramadan and its demonstration of piety by the Umma. It was also the interesting topic of the Ramadan lecture by Dr. Christopher Otayemi, the Chief Imam of the Crescent Bearers, during their March 15th monthly meeting at my residence.
There is no gainsaying the fact that man must account for his sojourn on earth at the end of the day. Good or bad, we will all account for how we spent our time on this divide of spiritual consciousness. There will be no escape, no parental intercession on behalf of their children, and no intersession of husband for his wife and vice versa. Those who have done well will reap the reward of their acts and the villains will reap the reward of their iniquities. That is why the there is need for all to do well with a view towards a pass on the Day of Qiyyamah.
It is interesting to know that many people have asked about the nature of that day. How will Allah assemble all those he had created in one place to question them and judge them accordingly? The answer to this and other questions are offered in several places in the Quran.
In Surah Al Baqara, Allah exemplified with the story of Uzair: Or like the one who passed by a town and it had tumbled over its roofs. He said: “Oh! How will Allah ever bring it to life after its death?” So Allah caused him to die for a hundred years, then raised him up (again). He said: “How long did you remain (dead)?” He (the man) said: “(Perhaps) I remained (dead) a day or part of a day”. He said: “Nay, you have remained (dead) for a hundred years, look at your food and your drink, they show no change and look at your donkey! And thus We have made of you a sign for the people. Look at the bones, how We bring them together and clothe them with flesh “. When this was clearly shown to him, he said, I know (now) that Allah is Able to do all things”. (Al-Baqarah, Quran 2:259)
See also Surah Al-Kahf, 9-26, People of the Cave, a people who were made to die for 400 years and then rose again.
The most important events that will happen on the Day of Judgment are when we will be held accountable for our deeds and when we will be questioned by our Lord, Allah (S.W.T.). There are many Quranic verses and Hadiths that tell us about these events so that the believers will prepare themselves for the most important, final test. They can prepare for this test with their strong faiths and with their righteous deeds. But are we prepared?
Allah (S.W.T.) says: For to Us will be their Return; Then it will be for Us to call them to account. (Quran 88: 25-26)
He also says: Then shall We question those to whom Our message was sent and those by whom We sent it. And verily We shall recount their whole story with knowledge, for We were never absent (at any time or place). (Quran 7:6-7)
Allah (S.W.T.) describes that Day: On the Day when every soul will be confronted with all the good it has done, and all the evil it has done, it will wish there were a great distance between it and its evil. But Allah cautions you (to remember) Himself. And Allah is full of kindness to those that serve Him.” (Quran 3:30)
The good believer will have an easy reckoning and Allah (S.W.T.) will cover up his sins after He reminds him about them. Then He will forgive him for his sins, and allow him to enter paradise. This is concluded from a Hadith reported by Imams Bukhari and Muslim in which the Prophet (SAW) said: “Allah will bring the believer very close and privately and ask him “Do you know this sin? Do you know that sin? The believer’s reply will be, “Yes Oh Lord,” until he is reminded about all of his sins, and he thinks he will perish. Then Allah will say “I covered up your sins during your life, and I will forgive your sins today. Then he will be given his book of good deeds. But the unbelievers and hypocrites will be asked about their deeds loudly in front of the creatures.
If We delay the penalty for them for a definite term, they are sure to say, “What keeps it back?” Ah! On the day it (actually) reaches them, nothing will turn it away from them, and they will be completely encircled by that which they used to mock at! (Quran 11:18)
Allah will confront His servant directly, without a mediator. The Messenger (SAW) said: “Allah will talk to everyone directly, without a translator. The person will look to his right, and will not see anything but his deeds. Then the person will look in front of himself and will see nothing but the hellfire facing him. So protect yourself from Hellfire even by giving a charity of half a date.” Reported by Imam Bukhari
Prayer will be the first thing a person will be questioned about on the Day of Judgment. The Messenger (SAW) told us in an authentic Hadith: “The first thing the people will be accountable for on the Day of Judgment is prayer, Allah will say to His angels (even though he already knows): “Look at my servant’s prayers. Were they complete or not?” If they were complete, it will be written as complete. If they were not fully complete Allah will say: “See if my servant has voluntary prayers, If he has them Allah will say: Complete his obligatory prayers shortage with his voluntary prayers.” Then the rest of his deeds will be dealt with in the same manner.” Reported by Imams Ahmad, Abu Dawood, An-Nisa’i, and Al-Hakim
We will be asked on the Day of Judgment about all of the blessings and bounties that Allah gave us in this life. Some of these blessings may include our good health, our wealth, our food and drink, our ride and our home, etc. Allah (SWT) says in the Noble Quran: Then, shall ye be questioned that Day about joy (ye indulged in!) (Quran 102:8)
Allah (SWT) describes that situation: On the Day when their tongues, their hands, and their feet will bear witness against them as to their actions. (Quran 24:24).
They will say to their skins: “Why bear ye witness against us?” They will say: “Allah hath given us speech, –(He) Who giveth speech to everything: He created you for the first time, and unto Him were ye to return. (Quran 41:21)
Also Allah (SWT) will ask us on the Day of Judgment about all of our covenants and promises that have been made in our lives. Those promises may be made to Allah (SWT) or made to people. Like the failed promises our leaders make to us about providing us electricity, water, healthcare, education, employment and security. Like the ‘Hope’ and ‘Renewed Hope’ hoax. Then they will know that ‘hope is not in a bag of rice, or vegetable oil. Hope is in a better life and life more abundant.
And so Allah (SWT) says: Come not nigh to the orphan’s property except to improve it, until he attains the age of full strength; and fulfill (every) engagement, for (every) engagement will be inquired into (on the Day of Reckoning).Quran 17:34)
Whoever they are, that are responsible for our woes should not forget that there will be a day of reckoning. A Day of Judgment when they would have to account for their stewardship.
The prophet Muhammad (SAW.) said: “The son of Adam will not pass away from Allah until he is asked about five things: how he lived his life, and how he utilized his youth, with what means did he earn his wealth, how did he spend his wealth, and what did he do with his knowledge?” – Reported by Imam At-Tirmidhi.
The sins and iniquities of our leaders have risen to high heaven and certainly, God will visit his wrath on them. It was a Catholic Bishop who once said that God will have to apologize to Sodom and Gomorrah, if he fails to punish the iniquities of our leaders.
It is out of the Mercy of Allah (SWT), that he told us about these important questions ahead of time so that we can prepare ourselves. The good believer is the one who prepares himself for those difficult events by getting closer to Allah (SWT), by doing good deeds, and by staying away from what Allah has forbidden, and by fulfilling promises and covenants, so that he will be among those who receive their book of deeds on the Day of Judgment in their right hand and Allah will enter them into paradise.
As for those who have visited woes on their people, a special place in hell shall be reserved for them. Those who have ears, let them listen now, for, No sinner shall go unpunished.
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend
Islam
Friday Sermon: Reflections on Ramadan 5: Rejuvenation and Fulfilment
By Babatunde Jose
What have we gained from Ramadan? Have we been spiritually cleaned, recharged and rejuvenated? Has it been morally and spiritually gratifying and fulfilling? Have we been able to shed many of our iniquitous baggage? Have we relinquished the sins of fornication, covetousness, and a life of deceit? Have we been able to move nearer God in an atmosphere of God-consciousness? Have we been doing the needful in our homes and to our fellow man?
Have we given the orphan his due? Have we entrenched Justice and Fairness in our daily living? What of compassion and empathy? Do we feel the pains of our fellowmen, our subjects, and followers? Have we taken steps to right the wrongs we wroth on the people around us? Have we been fair to our wives, children, relations, and neighbors? Are we satisfied with our new lease of spiritual awakening?
Must all the gains of Ramadan end today? Are we returning to our old ways of cheating, backbiting, slander, and wickedness? Today is therefore, a day of decision. Are we going to consolidate on the gains of Ramadan or descend back into the abyss of a sinful life? The choice is ours. Ihdinas siraatalmustaqeem.
Ramadan has rightly been described as a school of Iman and a stop to recharge our spiritual batteries. Must we alloy that battery to die by going back to the old ways? The choice is ours.
Unfortunately, the fall and descent into a life of sin and iniquity starts a few days after Ramadan; when we say ‘fasting is finished, the nightly prayers are over; the group gatherings to break the fast have vanished. We can eat, drink, and be merry again when we like.’ And that special feeling of God consciousness gradually fades away. The spiritual high evaporates, and all we are left with are the bad habits we tried to shed during Ramadan which mysteriously rear their ugly heads once it is over.
Ramadan is supposed to increase your faith and God-consciousness: “Believers! Fasting has been prescribed for you-as it was prescribed for those before you-so that you may be conscious of God.” (Quran 2:183).
The lessons learned and spiritual benefits gained during that month are intended to carry over for the rest of the year until next Ramadan.
Prophet Muhammad (SAW), said: “Whoever does not give up forged speech and evil actions [while fasting], God is not in need of his leaving his food and drink.”
Ramadan is a month of training for us so that we may become doers of good and refrain from evil throughout the year. Each and every year this blessed month helps to train us to become better Muslims. But now that Ramadan is over are we going to continue doing the good we acquired from it or are we going to go back to the way we were before it started? That is the question.
Many of us did not say our prayers before Ramadan but during the blessed month we found it easier to pray. We cannot continue our lives without praying; otherwise, we are not fulfilling the purpose of our lives.
Allah says: “I have created the jinn and humankind only for My worship” (Quran 51:56)
We will not be successful in this life or the next without prayer. The Prophet (SAW) said, “The first thing that a person will be questioned about is his prayers.” Missing prayers intentionally is so serious that it is tantamount to disbelief: The Prophet (SAW) said: “What lies between a man and disbelief is the abandonment of prayer.” Muslim. Unfortunately, there will be many Muslims in Hell who did not say their prayers.
Many of us left the Quran on the top shelf throughout the year but when Ramadan came we picked up the Quran and blew off the dust and began to recite it again. By returning the Quran to the bookshelf, we will be missing out on receiving intercession from the Quran on the Day of Judgment: The Prophet (SAW) says: “Recite the Holy Quran as much as you can for It will come as an intercessor for its reciter on the Day of Judgment” (Muslim)
Allah the Most High said:
Establish regular prayers–at the sun’s decline till the darkness of the night, and the Morning Prayer and reading: For the prayer and reading in the morning carry their testimony. And pray in the small watches of the morning: (It would be) an additional prayer (or spiritual profit) for thee: Soon will thy Lord raise thee to a Station of Praise and Glory! (Quran 17: 78-79)
During the blessed days and nights of Ramadan we were given the opportunity to repent and ask Allah for his mercy and forgiveness and to thank him for his infinite favors upon us. But now that Ramadan is over we must not stop repenting to Allah for our sins and we must continue to be thankful to Allah for his infinite favors upon us.
They ask thee concerning women’s courses. Say: They are a hurt and a pollution: So keep away from women in their courses, and do not approach them until they are clean. But when they have purified themselves, ye may approach them in any manner, time, or place ordained for you by Allah. For Allah loves those who turn to Him constantly and He loves those who keep themselves pure and clean. (Quran 2:222)
Our Lord! (They say), Let not our hearts deviate now after Thou hast guided us, but grant us mercy from Thine own Presence; for Thou art the Grantor of bounties without measure (Quran 3:8)
Merciful Allah, I acknowledge my sins and shortcomings before You. Your Word says I should not despair because You forgive all sins. I ask for Your complete forgiveness—cleanse my heart, erase my past mistakes, and renew my soul. Let this Ramadan be a turning point in my life, where I walk in Your mercy and grace. Ameen.
Ya Rabb, purify my heart from hypocrisy, pride, and hidden sins. Create in me a sincere heart that seeks only Your pleasure. Remove every evil intention and fill me with love for righteousness. Let my worship be genuine and my actions be pleasing in Your sight. Grant me a heart that will stand accepted before You on the Day of Judgment. Ameen.
O Allah, protect me and my family from the punishment of Hellfire. Shield us from sins that lead to destruction and guide us toward righteousness. Let our lives reflect obedience to You, and grant us safety in this world and the next. Make us among those who are saved by Your mercy. Ameen.
Ya Allah, bring peace, love, and unity into my family. Remove every conflict, misunderstanding, and division among us. Let our home be filled with Your presence and blessings. Make us a source of comfort and joy to one another. Guide each member of my family to righteousness and faith. Make our household an example of love and devotion to You, Ameen.
Ya Shafi, the Healer, I call upon You for healing and strength. Touch every part of my body and restore me to full health. Remove sickness, pain, and weakness from my life. Grant me physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Let Your healing power flow through me completely. Keep me strong to worship You and fulfill my purpose, Ameen.
O Allah, increase my faith and strengthen my belief in You. Fill my heart with tranquility and unwavering trust. Let my iman grow stronger with every act of worship. Remove doubts and replace them with certainty and conviction. Help me remain firm in my faith in all situations. Make me among those whose hearts are filled with light, Ameen.
Eid Mubarak and Jumuah Mufeedah!
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