NANS Makes U-turn, Cancels Planned Nationwide Protest over Implementation of New Tax Laws

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed support for the recently enacted Tax Reform Laws, describing it as a well-intentioned fiscal policy aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s economy and protecting low-income earners.

Reports said the endorsement followed extensive deliberations at the maiden Expanded National Executive Council (ENEC) meeting of NANS under the theme; “National Executive Council and Structural Stakeholders’ Forum 2026 on the Tax Reform Act”, which brought together student leaders, policy experts, and key stakeholders from across the country.

The meeting, held amid public debate and controversy over the new tax law, was attended by members of the NANS National Executive Council, leaders of NAUS, NAPS, and NANCES, zonal coordinators, joint campus council chairpersons, female student associations, and other stakeholders.

Earlier concerns had prompted NANS to issue a 14-day ultimatum, threatening nationwide protests if implementation of the law was not suspended pending further investigations and public enlightenment.

However, following engagements with the National Assembly, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), as well as the publication of the National Assembly’s investigation report, student leaders reported being better briefed on the objectives and safeguards embedded in the law.

Chairman of the Communiqué Drafting Committee and NANS President, Comr. Olushola Oladoja, said students were satisfied with the explanations provided by the government. Tax experts from FIRS used the forum to clarify grey areas and respond to concerns raised by Nigerians, giving student leaders a clearer understanding of the reform’s intent and framework.

At the end of the meeting, ENEC resolved that the Tax Reform Law is designed to improve revenue generation, ensure fairness in taxation, and strengthen social protection for vulnerable citizens, while requiring higher-income earners to contribute more equitably. The council affirmed the authenticity of the law as released by the National Assembly and announced the cancellation of the nationwide protest that had been scheduled for January 14, 2025.

NANS also pledged to serve as ambassadors of public enlightenment, committing to educate Nigerians on the purpose and benefits of the reform to boost public confidence during its implementation.

The meeting further passed a vote of confidence in the former FIRS Chairman, Zacch Adedeji and commended President Bola Tinubu for his fiscal reforms and the NELFUND initiative, reaffirming support for his administration’s economic transformation agenda.