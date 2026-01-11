New Tax Laws: Presidential Committee Tackles KPMG over Criticisms of ‘Gaps’, ‘Errors’ and ‘Omissions’

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has pushed back strongly against observations by KPMG on Nigeria’s new tax laws, saying the firm largely misunderstood the policy intent and misrepresented deliberate reform choices.

In a detailed statement shared on Saturday on X, Oyedele said the committee welcomed constructive feedback but argued that most of KPMG’s claims were flawed. “We welcome all perspectives that contribute to a shared understanding and successful implementation of the new tax laws,” he said. However, he added that “the majority of the publication reflected a misunderstanding of the policy intent, a mischaracterisation of deliberate policy choices, and, in several instances, repetitions and presentation of opinion and preferences as facts.”

According to Oyedele, several issues described by KPMG as errors or gaps were either based on “the firm’s own errors and invalid conclusions” or stemmed from “issues not properly understood by the firm.” He stressed that policy disagreements should not be framed as technical mistakes.

Addressing concerns about the taxation of shares and potential stock market sell offs, Oyedele said such fears were unfounded. “The fact is that the applicable tax rate on share gains is not a flat 30%,” he said, noting that “a significant majority of investors (99%) are entitled to unconditional exemption.” He added that market performance at an all time high showed investors understood the reforms.

On the commencement date of the new laws, Oyedele dismissed KPMG’s suggestion of aligning reforms strictly with accounting periods, describing it as “a narrow view of the complex transition issues” involved in wholesale tax reform.

He also defended provisions on indirect transfer of shares, saying they were aligned with global best practices. “The assertion that it may affect the country’s economic stability is disingenuous,” he said, explaining that the measure was designed to block long exploited tax loopholes.

Responding to claims of gaps in VAT exemptions, Oyedele said a specific exemption for insurance premiums was unnecessary. “If it is not broken, don’t fix it,” he stated, arguing that insurance premiums were not taxable supplies under existing law.

Oyedele further criticised proposals he said would undermine reform objectives, including calls to exempt foreign insurance companies from tax and allow deductions tied to parallel market foreign exchange. He said disallowing such deductions was “a critical fiscal policy choice designed to complement monetary policy, strengthen, and stabilise the Naira.”

On personal income tax, Oyedele rejected claims that higher rates would harm growth. He said the top marginal rate was competitive globally and ensured fairness without discouraging investment.

He also accused KPMG of factual errors, including references to the Police Trust Fund, noting that its taxing provisions expired in June 2025. “KPMG’s point that the new tax law should be amended to repeal the taxing section of the Police Trust Fund Act is needless,” he said.

While acknowledging clerical issues may arise in any major reform, Oyedele said these were already being addressed internally. He urged stakeholders to engage constructively. “We urge all stakeholders to pivot from a static critique to a dynamic engagement model,” he said, stressing that the reforms marked “a bold step toward a self sustaining and competitive Nigeria.”