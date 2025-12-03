Economy
CBN Increases ATM Daily Cash Withdrawal Limit to N100k
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has increased cash withdrawal limits on all channels to N500,000 weekly for individuals and N5 million for corporates.
Announcing the policy revision in a circular on Tuesday, the regulator pegged automated teller machine (ATM) withdrawals at N100,000 daily, with a weekly cumulative withdrawal of N500,000.
The development is a major shift from tighter cash policy measures introduced under the previous administration.
According to the regulator, the policies form part of efforts to moderate the rising cost of cash management, address security concerns, and “reduce the potential for money laundering associated with the economy’s heavy reliance on cash”.
The bank said the policies, issued over the years in response to evolving circumstances in cash management, sought to reduce cash usage and encourage accelerated adoption of other payment options, particularly electronic payment channels.
However, with the “effluxion of time”, the apex bank said the need has arisen to streamline the policies’ provisions to reflect present-day realities.
“Consequently, effective January 1, 2026, the following cash-related policies, which are for mandatory compliance by all deposit-taking financial institutions in Nigeria, shall apply nationwide,” the circular reads.
“The cumulative deposit limit is hereby removed and the fee for excess deposit shall no longer apply.
“The cumulative weekly withdrawal limit across all channels shall be N500,000 for individuals and N5 million for corporates. Cumulative weekly withdrawals above these limits shall attract excess withdrawal fees as indicated in ‘5’ below.
“The special authorisation for withdrawal of N5 million and N10 million once monthly by individuals and corporates, respectively, shall no longer apply.
“Automated Teller Machine (ATM) withdrawal limit shall be N100,000 daily (per customer), subject to a maximum of N500,000 weekly. As indicated in ‘2’ above, cash withdrawals from ATMs and point of sale devices are part of the weekly withdrawal limit indicated therein.
“Excess cash withdrawals (withdrawals above the levels indicated in ‘2’ above) shall attract fees of 3 percent and 5 percent to individual and corporate customers, respectively, on the excess amount withdrawn. The fee shall be shared 40 percent to the CBN and 60 percent to the bank or financial institution.”
According to the circular, signed by Rita Sike, CBN’s director of financial policy and regulation department, said all currency denominations “may be loaded in ATMs”.
However, the CBN retained the limit on over-the-counter encashment of third-party cheques at N100,000.
“Account holders are advised that any withdrawal under this section will form part of the cumulative weekly set in ‘2’ above”.
“Banks shall render the following monthly returns (in a format to be advised) to the respective supervisory departments (Banking Supervision Department, Other Financial Institutions Supervision Department and Payments System Supervision Department) as applicable:
“a . Returns on cash withdrawal transactions above the specified limit;
“b. Returns on Cash Deposits
“Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) shall create separate accounts to warehouse processing charges collected on cash withdrawals above the limits.
“The following accounts/entities are exempted from the application of sections 2 and 5 of this circular:
“i. Revenue generating accounts of federal, state, and local governments; and
ii. Accounts of microfinance banks and primary mortgage banks with commercial and non-interest banks.
The CBN also said the exemption of embassies, diplomatic missions and aid-donor agencies from specific cash policies “shall no longer apply”.
CBN Retains Interest Rate at 27%
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria has maintained the benchmark interest rate at 27 per cent, extending its pause on monetary tightening.
The CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, announced the decision on Tuesday at the end of the committee’s 303rd meeting in Abuja.
Cardoso said, “The Committee decided by a majority vote to maintain the monetary policy stance,” indicating that members were not yet convinced that current economic conditions warranted another reduction.
The move follows the 50-basis-point cut implemented in September 2025, the only rate reduction since the tightening cycle began under the current CBN leadership.
It also marks the fourth consecutive hold this year.
The MPC had raised rates six times in 2024 amid surging inflation and currency pressures.
The Punch
FG Stops Proposed 15% Import Duty on Diesel, Petrol
The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), on Thursday, announced discontinuation of the planned 15 per cent duty on imported petroleum products.
NMDPRA’s Director, Public Affairs Department, George Ene-Ita, conveyed the development in a statement while warning the public to shun panic buying.
President Bola Tinubu, on October 29, approved an import tariff on petrol and diesel, a policy expected to raise the landing cost of imported fuel.
The President’s approval was conveyed in a letter signed by his Private Secretary, Damilotun Aderemi, following a proposal submitted by the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Zacch Adedeji.
The proposal sought the application of a 15 per cent duty on the cost, insurance, and freight value of imported petrol and diesel to align import costs with domestic market realities.
Implementation was slated to take effect on November 21, 2025.
The policy aimed to protect and promote local refineries like the Dangote Refinery and modular plants by making imported fuel more expensive.
While intended to boost local production, it is also expected to increase fuel costs, which could lead to higher inflation and transportation prices for consumers.
Experts have argued that the move could translate into higher pump prices for consumers, with some estimating an increase of up to N150 per litre or more.
In an update, however, NMDPRA said the government was no longer considering going ahead with implementing the petrol import duty.
“It should also be noted that the implementation of the 15% ad-valorem import duty on imported Premium Motor Spirit and Diesel is no longer in View,” the statement read in part.
Meanwhile, the NMDPRA also assured all that there is an adequate supply of petroleum products in the country, within the acceptable national sufficiency threshold, during this peak demand period.
“There is a robust domestic supply of petroleum products (AGO, PMS, LPG, etc) sourced from both local refineries and importation to ensure timely replenishment of stocks at storage depots and retail stations during this period.
“The Authority wishes to use this opportunity to advise against any hoarding, panic buying or non-market reflective escalation of prices of petroleum products.
“The Authority will continue to closely monitor the supply situation and take appropriate regulatory measures to prevent disruption of supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country, especially during this peak demand period.
“While appreciating the continued efforts of all stakeholders in the midstream and downstream value chain in ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted supply and distribution, the public is hereby assured of NMDPRA’s commitment to guarantee energy security,” the statement added.
Dangote Refinery Sacks All Nigerian Workers, Cites ‘Total Reorganization’ As Reason
The management of Dangote Refinery has terminated the employment of all its Nigerian workers.
The statement to this effect was shared on X, Wednesday, by a political commentator, Imran Wakili.
“Dangote Refinery has officially laid off all of its Nigerian workers under the guise of “reorganization”, less than 24 hours after 90% of them joined PENGASSAN,” he wrote.
Wakili said the development comes less than 24 hours after 90 percent of them joined the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN.
According to a memo dated September 25, 2025, and signed by the Chief General Manager of Human Asset Management, Femi Adekunle, Wakili posted on X, the company said the decision was taken as part of a “total re-organisation” of the plant following reported cases of sabotage in different units of the refinery.
The notice directed affected staff to surrender all company property in their possession to their line managers and obtain exit clearance.
The finance department was also instructed to compute benefits and entitlements for payment in line with terms of employment.
The refinery’s management thanked the dismissed workers for their services while in its employment.
Dangote refinery and PENGASSN have been embroiled in a trade dispute over unionization issue.
DailyPost
