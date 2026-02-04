Economy
Tinubu Seeks World Bank Support to Boost Agriculture, Economic Reforms
President Bola Tinubu has called on the World Bank to support Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms, with a focus on agriculture, youth employment, and private sector growth, as part of his administration’s strategy to strengthen the economy and expand opportunities for the citizens.
The president made the remarks on Tuesday while receiving a delegation from the World Bank led by Anna Bjerde, Managing Director of Operations, at the State House, Abuja.
“Since we went into this tunnel of reform, we have our hands on the power and we’re never going to look back. Initially, it was painful and difficult, but those who win are not the ones who give up in difficult times,” Tinubu said.
The president highlighted the importance of mechanization and modernization of agriculture to increase productivity and create opportunities for Nigeria’s large young population.
“We have mechanization centers to help farmers with improved seedlings and fertilizers to enhance their programs. The goal is to move farmers from small-scale holders to large cooperatives that can create opportunities for Nigerians,” he explained.
Tinubu also pointed to the petrochemical sector and other domestic industries as areas where the government is working to improve outputs and strengthen local markets. He stressed that reforms are continuous and must be grounded in transparency, accountability, and stability.
“The first reaction to reforms was high inflation, but it has come down dramatically, and the Naira is now stable. We want to help investors operate with ease, reduce bureaucracy, and develop the skills of our people,” he said.
Anna Bjerde commended Tinubu’s administration for its consistent and steady approach to reforms over the past two years. She highlighted that Nigeria has become a global example of reform implementation, giving confidence to investors and policymakers worldwide. “The results achieved in the last two years are commendable. Your steady communication of the importance of reforms has given confidence and clarity, and there is no turning back,” Bjerde said.
She emphasized the importance of job creation, particularly for Nigeria’s youth, noting that Africa’s young population is growing rapidly and that SMEs are central to employment generation.
“Agriculture is a huge part of the economy and a major employer. Innovations in mechanization, cooperatives, value-chain development, and infrastructure can be scaled to create more opportunities,” Bjerde said.
She also highlighted the World Bank’s financial support for Nigeria, including public sector financing of $17 billion, private sector support of $5 billion through the IFC, and investment guarantees exceeding $500 million. These instruments are aligned with Nigeria’s reforms, including trade, digital initiatives, and inflation management, to stimulate private sector growth and human development.
“We want to work with Nigeria to accelerate growth, improve access to finance for SMEs, and support early childhood development as part of a comprehensive human development strategy,” she added.
The meeting underscored Nigeria’s push to attract foreign support for strategic reforms, particularly in sectors that directly affect youth employment, food security, and overall economic growth.
Economy
New Tax Laws: Presidential Committee Tackles KPMG over Criticisms of ‘Gaps’, ‘Errors’ and ‘Omissions’
The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has pushed back strongly against observations by KPMG on Nigeria’s new tax laws, saying the firm largely misunderstood the policy intent and misrepresented deliberate reform choices.
In a detailed statement shared on Saturday on X, Oyedele said the committee welcomed constructive feedback but argued that most of KPMG’s claims were flawed. “We welcome all perspectives that contribute to a shared understanding and successful implementation of the new tax laws,” he said. However, he added that “the majority of the publication reflected a misunderstanding of the policy intent, a mischaracterisation of deliberate policy choices, and, in several instances, repetitions and presentation of opinion and preferences as facts.”
According to Oyedele, several issues described by KPMG as errors or gaps were either based on “the firm’s own errors and invalid conclusions” or stemmed from “issues not properly understood by the firm.” He stressed that policy disagreements should not be framed as technical mistakes.
Addressing concerns about the taxation of shares and potential stock market sell offs, Oyedele said such fears were unfounded. “The fact is that the applicable tax rate on share gains is not a flat 30%,” he said, noting that “a significant majority of investors (99%) are entitled to unconditional exemption.” He added that market performance at an all time high showed investors understood the reforms.
On the commencement date of the new laws, Oyedele dismissed KPMG’s suggestion of aligning reforms strictly with accounting periods, describing it as “a narrow view of the complex transition issues” involved in wholesale tax reform.
He also defended provisions on indirect transfer of shares, saying they were aligned with global best practices. “The assertion that it may affect the country’s economic stability is disingenuous,” he said, explaining that the measure was designed to block long exploited tax loopholes.
Responding to claims of gaps in VAT exemptions, Oyedele said a specific exemption for insurance premiums was unnecessary. “If it is not broken, don’t fix it,” he stated, arguing that insurance premiums were not taxable supplies under existing law.
Oyedele further criticised proposals he said would undermine reform objectives, including calls to exempt foreign insurance companies from tax and allow deductions tied to parallel market foreign exchange. He said disallowing such deductions was “a critical fiscal policy choice designed to complement monetary policy, strengthen, and stabilise the Naira.”
On personal income tax, Oyedele rejected claims that higher rates would harm growth. He said the top marginal rate was competitive globally and ensured fairness without discouraging investment.
He also accused KPMG of factual errors, including references to the Police Trust Fund, noting that its taxing provisions expired in June 2025. “KPMG’s point that the new tax law should be amended to repeal the taxing section of the Police Trust Fund Act is needless,” he said.
While acknowledging clerical issues may arise in any major reform, Oyedele said these were already being addressed internally. He urged stakeholders to engage constructively. “We urge all stakeholders to pivot from a static critique to a dynamic engagement model,” he said, stressing that the reforms marked “a bold step toward a self sustaining and competitive Nigeria.”
Economy
NANS Makes U-turn, Cancels Planned Nationwide Protest over Implementation of New Tax Laws
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed support for the recently enacted Tax Reform Laws, describing it as a well-intentioned fiscal policy aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s economy and protecting low-income earners.
Reports said the endorsement followed extensive deliberations at the maiden Expanded National Executive Council (ENEC) meeting of NANS under the theme; “National Executive Council and Structural Stakeholders’ Forum 2026 on the Tax Reform Act”, which brought together student leaders, policy experts, and key stakeholders from across the country.
The meeting, held amid public debate and controversy over the new tax law, was attended by members of the NANS National Executive Council, leaders of NAUS, NAPS, and NANCES, zonal coordinators, joint campus council chairpersons, female student associations, and other stakeholders.
Earlier concerns had prompted NANS to issue a 14-day ultimatum, threatening nationwide protests if implementation of the law was not suspended pending further investigations and public enlightenment.
However, following engagements with the National Assembly, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), as well as the publication of the National Assembly’s investigation report, student leaders reported being better briefed on the objectives and safeguards embedded in the law.
Chairman of the Communiqué Drafting Committee and NANS President, Comr. Olushola Oladoja, said students were satisfied with the explanations provided by the government. Tax experts from FIRS used the forum to clarify grey areas and respond to concerns raised by Nigerians, giving student leaders a clearer understanding of the reform’s intent and framework.
At the end of the meeting, ENEC resolved that the Tax Reform Law is designed to improve revenue generation, ensure fairness in taxation, and strengthen social protection for vulnerable citizens, while requiring higher-income earners to contribute more equitably. The council affirmed the authenticity of the law as released by the National Assembly and announced the cancellation of the nationwide protest that had been scheduled for January 14, 2025.
NANS also pledged to serve as ambassadors of public enlightenment, committing to educate Nigerians on the purpose and benefits of the reform to boost public confidence during its implementation.
The meeting further passed a vote of confidence in the former FIRS Chairman, Zacch Adedeji and commended President Bola Tinubu for his fiscal reforms and the NELFUND initiative, reaffirming support for his administration’s economic transformation agenda.
Economy
CBN Increases ATM Daily Cash Withdrawal Limit to N100k
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has increased cash withdrawal limits on all channels to N500,000 weekly for individuals and N5 million for corporates.
Announcing the policy revision in a circular on Tuesday, the regulator pegged automated teller machine (ATM) withdrawals at N100,000 daily, with a weekly cumulative withdrawal of N500,000.
The development is a major shift from tighter cash policy measures introduced under the previous administration.
According to the regulator, the policies form part of efforts to moderate the rising cost of cash management, address security concerns, and “reduce the potential for money laundering associated with the economy’s heavy reliance on cash”.
The bank said the policies, issued over the years in response to evolving circumstances in cash management, sought to reduce cash usage and encourage accelerated adoption of other payment options, particularly electronic payment channels.
However, with the “effluxion of time”, the apex bank said the need has arisen to streamline the policies’ provisions to reflect present-day realities.
“Consequently, effective January 1, 2026, the following cash-related policies, which are for mandatory compliance by all deposit-taking financial institutions in Nigeria, shall apply nationwide,” the circular reads.
“The cumulative deposit limit is hereby removed and the fee for excess deposit shall no longer apply.
“The cumulative weekly withdrawal limit across all channels shall be N500,000 for individuals and N5 million for corporates. Cumulative weekly withdrawals above these limits shall attract excess withdrawal fees as indicated in ‘5’ below.
“The special authorisation for withdrawal of N5 million and N10 million once monthly by individuals and corporates, respectively, shall no longer apply.
“Automated Teller Machine (ATM) withdrawal limit shall be N100,000 daily (per customer), subject to a maximum of N500,000 weekly. As indicated in ‘2’ above, cash withdrawals from ATMs and point of sale devices are part of the weekly withdrawal limit indicated therein.
“Excess cash withdrawals (withdrawals above the levels indicated in ‘2’ above) shall attract fees of 3 percent and 5 percent to individual and corporate customers, respectively, on the excess amount withdrawn. The fee shall be shared 40 percent to the CBN and 60 percent to the bank or financial institution.”
According to the circular, signed by Rita Sike, CBN’s director of financial policy and regulation department, said all currency denominations “may be loaded in ATMs”.
However, the CBN retained the limit on over-the-counter encashment of third-party cheques at N100,000.
“Account holders are advised that any withdrawal under this section will form part of the cumulative weekly set in ‘2’ above”.
“Banks shall render the following monthly returns (in a format to be advised) to the respective supervisory departments (Banking Supervision Department, Other Financial Institutions Supervision Department and Payments System Supervision Department) as applicable:
“a . Returns on cash withdrawal transactions above the specified limit;
“b. Returns on Cash Deposits
“Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) shall create separate accounts to warehouse processing charges collected on cash withdrawals above the limits.
“The following accounts/entities are exempted from the application of sections 2 and 5 of this circular:
“i. Revenue generating accounts of federal, state, and local governments; and
ii. Accounts of microfinance banks and primary mortgage banks with commercial and non-interest banks.
The CBN also said the exemption of embassies, diplomatic missions and aid-donor agencies from specific cash policies “shall no longer apply”.
Expert Tasks Youths on Education, Skills Acquisition
Fight Against Terrorism: US Troops Finally Arrive in Nigeria
Tinubu Seeks World Bank Support to Boost Agriculture, Economic Reforms
Muammar Gaddafi’s Son Saif al-Islam Assassinated
Legendary Gospel Singer, Ron Kenoly, is Dead
Wike Remains Undisputed Rivers APC, PDP Leader, Tinubu Rules
Police Nab Coordinator, Two Monarchs over Killing of Four Persons in Ebonyi
Spider-Man Voice Actor Alexis Ortega Dies at 38
The State of Leadership Today: A Look at Global, African and Nigerian Realities
Memoir: My Incredible 10 Years Sojourn at Ovation by Eric Elezuo
Ghana 2028: Mahamudu Bawumia Claims NPP’s Presidential Ticket
Voice of Emancipation: President Tinubu’s Recent Trip to Turkey
Otunba Adekunle Ojora: Farewell to a Good Man
Legendary Gospel Singer, Ron Kenoly, is Dead
Trending
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Spider-Man Voice Actor Alexis Ortega Dies at 38
-
Featured3 days ago
Memoir: My Incredible 10 Years Sojourn at Ovation by Eric Elezuo
-
Opinion4 days ago
The State of Leadership Today: A Look at Global, African and Nigerian Realities
-
Boss Of The Week3 days ago
Ghana 2028: Mahamudu Bawumia Claims NPP’s Presidential Ticket
-
Voice of Emancipation3 days ago
Voice of Emancipation: President Tinubu’s Recent Trip to Turkey
-
Headline3 days ago
Otunba Adekunle Ojora: Farewell to a Good Man
-
Featured1 day ago
Legendary Gospel Singer, Ron Kenoly, is Dead
-
National3 days ago
Glo Leads in Investments, Performance As NCC Sets New Standard for Telecoms