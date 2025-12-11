Bayelsa Deputy Gov Slumps, Dies at 60

By Eric Elezuo

The application filed in by juju music maestro, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal also known by many aliases including KWAM 1 and K1 de Ultimate to the Fusengbuwa Ruling House for eligibility consideration towards contesting the Awujale stool, has been declared null and void, and rejected.

In a letter, dated December 11, 2025, and signed by six leading members of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, led by the Chairman, Otunba Lateef Owoyemi, and titled, Re: Submission of Completed Fusengbuwa Ruling House Members Particulars and Linkage Form, the Ruling House while acknowledging receipt of Ayinde Marshal’s application, noted that there were obvious discrepancies that suggest the renowned singer is not qualified for consideration.

Beyond the fact that the House discovered that the application letter was pre-signed, and certified by a ‘purported family head’, other matters presented to ensure that the House rejected the application. They include:

The form was not signed by the authorized representative (family head) of your purported family unit head

Omoba Adetayo Abayomi Oduneye Eruobodo is not a registered member of the Jadiara Royal House, and therefore, has no locus standi to sign any linkage form in behalf of the family…and

Our investigation has not revealed any proof of your membership of the Jadiara Royal House, and indeed that of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.

Consequent upon the above, the House declared his application null and void, and threw it out.

“Consequently, the completed linkage lineage form is hereby declared null, void and of no consequence. For the avoidance of doubt, your claim to the membership of Fusengbuwa Ruling House is rejected and the completed form is of no consequence,” the letter concluded.

Recall that KWAM 1 had a few days ago, formally notified the Fusengbuwa Ruling House of his intention to be considered for the vacant stool of the Awujale of Ijebuland.

He had claimed that his lineage qualifies him to present himself for consideration, in line with established tradition.

However, the rejection as prompted in the Fusengbuwa Ruling House’s letter, may have signaled the end of KWAM 1’s quest to replace the Awujale of ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who passed away in July 2025.