Bayelsa Deputy Gov Slumps, Dies at 60
The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has died. He was 60 years.
The deputy governor reportedly collapsed in his office in Yenagoa on Thursday, December 11, 2025, around 1:30 p.m., and was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa.
He was admitted into the hospital’s emergency department and placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where efforts to revive him ultimately failed.
Ewhrudjakpo’s media aide, Doubara Atasi, confirmed the death, but declined to provide further details. Hospital sources stated that despite prompt medical attention, the deputy governor could not be revived.
Born on September 5, 1965, Ewhrudjakpo had served as Bayelsa State’s deputy governor since 2020.
Awujale: Fusengbuwa Ruling House Rejects Kwam 1’s Application
By Eric Elezuo
The application filed in by juju music maestro, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal also known by many aliases including KWAM 1 and K1 de Ultimate to the Fusengbuwa Ruling House for eligibility consideration towards contesting the Awujale stool, has been declared null and void, and rejected.
In a letter, dated December 11, 2025, and signed by six leading members of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, led by the Chairman, Otunba Lateef Owoyemi, and titled, Re: Submission of Completed Fusengbuwa Ruling House Members Particulars and Linkage Form, the Ruling House while acknowledging receipt of Ayinde Marshal’s application, noted that there were obvious discrepancies that suggest the renowned singer is not qualified for consideration.
Beyond the fact that the House discovered that the application letter was pre-signed, and certified by a ‘purported family head’, other matters presented to ensure that the House rejected the application. They include:
The form was not signed by the authorized representative (family head) of your purported family unit head
Omoba Adetayo Abayomi Oduneye Eruobodo is not a registered member of the Jadiara Royal House, and therefore, has no locus standi to sign any linkage form in behalf of the family…and
Our investigation has not revealed any proof of your membership of the Jadiara Royal House, and indeed that of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.
Consequent upon the above, the House declared his application null and void, and threw it out.
“Consequently, the completed linkage lineage form is hereby declared null, void and of no consequence. For the avoidance of doubt, your claim to the membership of Fusengbuwa Ruling House is rejected and the completed form is of no consequence,” the letter concluded.
Recall that KWAM 1 had a few days ago, formally notified the Fusengbuwa Ruling House of his intention to be considered for the vacant stool of the Awujale of Ijebuland.
He had claimed that his lineage qualifies him to present himself for consideration, in line with established tradition.
However, the rejection as prompted in the Fusengbuwa Ruling House’s letter, may have signaled the end of KWAM 1’s quest to replace the Awujale of ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who passed away in July 2025.
Adeleke Joins Accord Party to Actualise Reelection Bid
Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday, announced that he has joined the Accord Party as a new platform to seek re-election in August next year.
Adeleke made the announcement in a post on his verified X handle on Tuesday, days after resigning from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).
The governor disclosed that he joined the Accord Party more than a month ago, precisely November 6, 2025, as a platform to seek re-election in 2026.
He said the decision was after weeks of consultation and deliberations with stakeholders and opinion leaders.
Governor Adeleke noted that he opted for the Accord Party because its mission of welfarism aligns with his focus on citizens and workers’ welfare.
“Stakeholders and residents of Osun State are aware of why we are taking this important decision. We intend to pursue a second term in office on the platform of the Accord Party to complete ongoing delivery of good governance and democratic dividends, which have been applauded at home and abroad.
“We opted for the Accord Party because its mission of welfarism aligns with our passionate focus on citizens and workers’ welfare. Since I joined, I have been fascinated by the philosophy of this great party. The primary essence of a government is the welfare and well-being of the people.
“I welcome the leadership of the Accord from the National into Osun State. You are now part of us as I am also now part of you. We are united in progress and good intentions for the good people of Osun State and Nigeria at large.
“Our task is to sustain a united front as we prepare for future elections. We have a duty to ensure an inclusive leadership where the interests of all groups are cared for. Our party, Accord Party, is here to take over Osun governance and sustain the delivery of good governance in our dear state,” the statement read in part.
On December 2, Governor Adeleke announced his resignation from the PDP, the political platform under which he rose to prominence as senator and later governor.
In a letter he addressed to the PDP Chairman of Ward 2, Sagba Abogunde, in Ede North Local Government, Osun State, Adeleke cited the ongoing crisis within the PDP’s national leadership as the reason for his departure.
The governor expressed gratitude to the party for providing him the platform to serve, first as Senator representing Osun West (2017–2019) and later as governor of the State.
Hours After Meeting Tinubu, Rivers Gov Fubara Dumps PDP, Joins APC
Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Announcing his defection on Tuesday evening, Fubara said the move is a reciprocity to the overwhelming support, which the State has received from President Bola Tinubu.
The defection ends months of speculation about whether the governor would join the APC, which many believed was part of a peace agreement between him and the President.
Meanwhile, Fubara held a closed-door meeting with President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.
Reports said the governor arrived at around 5pm for the meeting dressed in a deep-blue long-sleeve shirt, black trousers, and a black flat cap.
Minutes earlier, Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru, had been ushered in for a separate engagement. Details of both meetings were not undisclosed.
But specifically, Fubara’s visit had raised suspicion to the rumour that he might defect from the PDP to the APC following political turbulence in Rivers State.
His announcement on Tuesday has confirmed the rumours.
