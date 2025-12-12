News
N150m Spiritual Intercession Demand: Power Minister Adelabu Petitions DSS Against Primate Ayodele
The Minister of Power, Mr. Bayo Adelabu, has accused Primate Elijah Ayodele, the founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Lagos, of blackmail and attempting to extort N150 million from him for “spiritual intercession” to make him governor of Oyo state.
Adelabu, a former governorship candidate, has declared his intention to contest the 2027 Oyo governorship election.
In a petition dated October 13, 2025, signed by Bolaji Tunji, the minister’s special adviser on strategic communications and media relations, to the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adelabu accused Ayodele of making false prophecies intended to malign his reputation after he rebuffed all efforts from the cleric, who allegedly demanded a huge sum of money and expensive spiritual items.
In a series of text messages between Ayodele and Adelabu, seen by TheCable, the cleric asked the minister to bring 24 APC flags for prayers. The cleric also demanded 1,000 pieces of saxophones/trumpets, with the least expensive Nigerian fairly-used grade costing a total of N50 million and the imported grade-one from China at N130 million in total.
Ayodele asked Adelabu to bring the items by April 1. He later extended the grace till April 4.
“Sir, I don’t do this, but because of the love I have for you,” the primate wrote.
The cleric told the minister that what he was doing was based on instruction given to him by God. Ayodele repeatedly told the minister that he would rule Oyo state.
”I have divine advice for you sir, which can help a lot sir, kindly pick my call,” a part of the text message read.
”Do vigil and the angel of God is coming to hear request by 1am…I don’t want you to lose the coming election. That is why I’m following the instructions.”
In response, the minister told the cleric that he could not afford the expensive items.
After the incident, Ayodele, while speaking in his church, said Adelabu had failed and would not become Oyo governor.
In some video clips seen by TheCable, Ayodele said Adelabu had made mistakes and his message to the minister was a “warning from God”.
The cleric dared the minister to arrest or sue him.
Bayelsa Deputy Gov Slumps, Dies at 60
The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has died. He was 60 years.
The deputy governor reportedly collapsed in his office in Yenagoa on Thursday, December 11, 2025, around 1:30 p.m., and was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa.
He was admitted into the hospital’s emergency department and placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where efforts to revive him ultimately failed.
Ewhrudjakpo’s media aide, Doubara Atasi, confirmed the death, but declined to provide further details. Hospital sources stated that despite prompt medical attention, the deputy governor could not be revived.
Born on September 5, 1965, Ewhrudjakpo had served as Bayelsa State’s deputy governor since 2020.
Awujale: Fusengbuwa Ruling House Rejects Kwam 1’s Application
By Eric Elezuo
The application filed in by juju music maestro, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal also known by many aliases including KWAM 1 and K1 de Ultimate to the Fusengbuwa Ruling House for eligibility consideration towards contesting the Awujale stool, has been declared null and void, and rejected.
In a letter, dated December 11, 2025, and signed by six leading members of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, led by the Chairman, Otunba Lateef Owoyemi, and titled, Re: Submission of Completed Fusengbuwa Ruling House Members Particulars and Linkage Form, the Ruling House while acknowledging receipt of Ayinde Marshal’s application, noted that there were obvious discrepancies that suggest the renowned singer is not qualified for consideration.
Beyond the fact that the House discovered that the application letter was pre-signed, and certified by a ‘purported family head’, other matters presented to ensure that the House rejected the application. They include:
The form was not signed by the authorized representative (family head) of your purported family unit head
Omoba Adetayo Abayomi Oduneye Eruobodo is not a registered member of the Jadiara Royal House, and therefore, has no locus standi to sign any linkage form in behalf of the family…and
Our investigation has not revealed any proof of your membership of the Jadiara Royal House, and indeed that of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.
Consequent upon the above, the House declared his application null and void, and threw it out.
“Consequently, the completed linkage lineage form is hereby declared null, void and of no consequence. For the avoidance of doubt, your claim to the membership of Fusengbuwa Ruling House is rejected and the completed form is of no consequence,” the letter concluded.
Recall that KWAM 1 had a few days ago, formally notified the Fusengbuwa Ruling House of his intention to be considered for the vacant stool of the Awujale of Ijebuland.
He had claimed that his lineage qualifies him to present himself for consideration, in line with established tradition.
However, the rejection as prompted in the Fusengbuwa Ruling House’s letter, may have signaled the end of KWAM 1’s quest to replace the Awujale of ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who passed away in July 2025.
Adeleke Joins Accord Party to Actualise Reelection Bid
Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday, announced that he has joined the Accord Party as a new platform to seek re-election in August next year.
Adeleke made the announcement in a post on his verified X handle on Tuesday, days after resigning from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).
The governor disclosed that he joined the Accord Party more than a month ago, precisely November 6, 2025, as a platform to seek re-election in 2026.
He said the decision was after weeks of consultation and deliberations with stakeholders and opinion leaders.
Governor Adeleke noted that he opted for the Accord Party because its mission of welfarism aligns with his focus on citizens and workers’ welfare.
“Stakeholders and residents of Osun State are aware of why we are taking this important decision. We intend to pursue a second term in office on the platform of the Accord Party to complete ongoing delivery of good governance and democratic dividends, which have been applauded at home and abroad.
“We opted for the Accord Party because its mission of welfarism aligns with our passionate focus on citizens and workers’ welfare. Since I joined, I have been fascinated by the philosophy of this great party. The primary essence of a government is the welfare and well-being of the people.
“I welcome the leadership of the Accord from the National into Osun State. You are now part of us as I am also now part of you. We are united in progress and good intentions for the good people of Osun State and Nigeria at large.
“Our task is to sustain a united front as we prepare for future elections. We have a duty to ensure an inclusive leadership where the interests of all groups are cared for. Our party, Accord Party, is here to take over Osun governance and sustain the delivery of good governance in our dear state,” the statement read in part.
On December 2, Governor Adeleke announced his resignation from the PDP, the political platform under which he rose to prominence as senator and later governor.
In a letter he addressed to the PDP Chairman of Ward 2, Sagba Abogunde, in Ede North Local Government, Osun State, Adeleke cited the ongoing crisis within the PDP’s national leadership as the reason for his departure.
The governor expressed gratitude to the party for providing him the platform to serve, first as Senator representing Osun West (2017–2019) and later as governor of the State.
