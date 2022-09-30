Featured
Only Restructuring Can Solve Nigeria’s Problems, Not Presidential Candidates, Says Ozekhome
A human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, has declared that none of the three major presidential candidates in the forthcoming general elections can fix Nigeria’s problems.
Ozekhome said the problems of insecurity, bad economy, poverty and hopelessness, which he said, have overwhelmed the country and can only be solved by restructuring.
He explained that a change in the system of government can save Nigeria from doom.
The senior lawyer made this assertion while delivering his speech at the 2022 Independence Day Anniversary Lecture with the theme: “Nigeria in search for an enduring political structure; imperative of structural reforms”, organised by the Ogun State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress held in Abeokuta, the State capital.
He said, “Virtually everything that can possibly go wrong, is wrong with our country: insecurity, collapsed infrastructure, failure of the public school system, an economy in shambles (epitomized by the free-fall of the value of the Naira and spiraling inflation), an unremitting insurgency, etc. The list is endless
“Reforms at the meta-level would entail either embracing our discarded Prime Minister system of government or dismantling and recoupling several of the institutions that help or hinder us, including a serious re-examination of the 36 state structure as federating units vis-à-vis their fiscal/economic viability or their consolidation into six or more regions with economies of scale and higher investment rates; multiple vice-presidencies representing respective regions other than the region of the president, each with supervising powers over certain ministries to ensure equitable representation at the federal cabinet.
“The greatest challenge is how to get some of the elite whose privileges are provided by the existing system to support its dismantling into a system that is potentially beneficial to ‘society’ but perhaps disproportionately harmful to their interests in the short term.
“In other words, we are faced with the same kind of conundrum as some western countries with their welfare system. Having designed and implemented it for generations, it has grown into an unsustainable octopus of inefficiency but reforming it is not easy”.
In his address, the Chairman of NLC, Bankole Emmanuel, charged the members of the union to direct their strength at positively changing the narrative and trajectory of governance in the country.
Emmanuel said, “Blame-game shall not take us nowhere as a people, if the nation must be better we must not only be interested in how our country is governed but also the antecedents of the people governing us.
“It is on this strong conviction that labour movement is not about wage increase and the strike action alone but also about good governance, equity, and justice.”
The Punch
Ijanikin School Sex Romp: Principal Slams Suspension on Six Students
The management of the Federal Government College, Ijaniki, Lagos State, has denied allegations of covering up some students caught absconding from school to lodge female classmates in a hotel for sex romps.
The Principal, Mrs Tofunmi Akamo, who spoke to The Punch on Wednesday, said the students, numbering six, were picked up from the hotel by the school, adding that the incident happened once.
PUNCH Metro had reported that some boarders jumped the school’s fence with their female counterparts and lodged in hotels for sexual pleasure.
It was also reported that for more than three sessions, including the just-concluded first term, some of the students left the school unnoticed.
But the principal said the incident of students absconding from school to lodge in a hotel happened once.
She claimed that the school management noticed the absence of the students during an urgent roll call at the hostel.
She said, “Our assignment is to mold them and we don’t expect all of them to behave well all the time. So, when they misbehave, it is our duty to do the necessary correction.
“I was called from the school that they did a roll call on Sunday and some students were discovered not to be in the hostel.
“So, that Monday morning, they called their parents to confirm if they were at home and the parents said they were not at home. The parents came to the school; we were all searching and investigating what could have happened.
“One of the parents of those girls told us that the girls went to the hotel, jumping the fence on Sunday. We went to the hotel to evacuate them. They were five that were evacuated; two boys and three girls.
“When they came to the school, we asked them to write reports; it was through the report that we even discovered that there was another girl who left on Monday to come back to school, while others still remained in the hotel.
“We made them write their reports and they faced a disciplinary committee, which gave a verdict on what to be done to them according to the guidelines given to us from the ministry.
“The children are currently on indefinite suspension; that is the guideline recommended for them. We normally involve their parents and hand such letters and their children to them. The girls and the boys are no longer in the dormitories. That is the only incident that happened and it happened two or three weeks before we vacated this last term.”
Akamo described allegations that the students used drugs as unfounded.
“Late last session when they were writing an external examination, we discovered that some boys were not in the hostel during roll check and we learnt that they normally went to a nightclub around our school.
“My chief security officer went there around 9pm and at that time they had not arrived at the club. So, the owner of the club collected the number of my CSO so that he would inform him.
“By 11pm, they called my CSO and by 1am we brought about 10 of them back to school. One of them was my assistant head boy and immediately, we had an assembly; I brought all of them out and de-badged the prefects among them.
“I also asked them to leave the dormitories; but they could be coming to sit their external examinations, which they were writing at that time. I told them they could no longer stay in the hostel.
“There is no history of anybody getting pregnant as a student. We knew one of the girls had one million naira in her account. I am sure this child has been showing all of these things at home. It cannot be that it was inside the school that she learnt how to go and make money from sex.
“The only time we had an issue of a pregnancy in the school was a blind girl. The lady got pregnant during COVID-19 at a place she used to go to play with people. After we did a test and we discovered she was pregnant, we invited the father and she left the school. I told her that she could not stay in the school because we are training young girls and not mothers-to-be.
“The claim by the PTA chairman that one of the students impregnated another student is not true. There is nothing like that; I am not aware and if that happens I will know.”
The Global President of the Old Students Association of the school, Toun Aderele, said the school management committee, which comprised all stakeholders of the school was saddled with the responsibility of making decisions on such issues.
Aderele added that the recommendation of the committee was always sent to the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja for conclusion.
She also lamented that some parents had been frustrating the efforts of the school authority in instilling discipline.
She said, “There is a lot of resistance from parents. In fact, there are times parents challenge the authorities on why they should bring their children out and why they should take a certain decision.
“The old students association is always on the heels of the management to ensure that they live up to expectation. The principal has absolutely no wrong in this matter; she has stood as a principal, mother and taken all the necessary decisions.”
The Executive Director, Special Duties, National Association of Nigerian Students, Oladimeji Uthman, said the student body would constitute a committee to look into the matter.
Uthman described the act allegedly committed by the students as barbaric and disheartening.
The Punch
IGP Directs Against Duplication, Parallel Investigations in Line with Criminal Justice System
The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, in a bid to strengthen the criminal justice system and standardize investigation processes in the Nigeria Police Force, has ordered a streamlining of all police investigative processes to prevent duplication of investigation via indiscriminate petitions and transfer of cases initiated by individuals and groups who have been indicted in initial investigations as a way to frustrate diligent investigation process and truncate criminal justice delivery.
The IGP gave the directives while reviewing and dealing with files/cases in response to complaints on indiscriminate transfers of cases from Zonal/State Commands and other investigative units of the Force by operatives of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Force Intelligence Bureau, and other Force Headquarters Based Investigation outfits under the guise of re-investigation at the prompting of indicted parties. He stressed that the situation has often given rise to parallel investigations by multiple units leading to conflicting arrests of parties, and different outcomes even when such matters have been conclusively investigated and charged to court.
The Inspector-General of Police has therefore warned that transfer or taking over of cases from Commands/Formations to FHQ-based outfits must only be carried out upon approval of a written petition to the IGP which will serve as authority for any such action. The IGP equally appeals to members of the public to be on the same page with the Police leadership in its bid to sanitize the process and strengthen our criminal justice system. He has similarly warned that officers found culpable of colluding with lawyers of, or indicted parties to abuse police investigative process will be sanctioned accordingly.
Lawson,Governor Rotary District 9110 Visits LASUTH’s 2023 First Female Baby, Donates Equipment & Products
Rotarian Omotunde Lawson, the District Governor of Rotary International District 9110 has visited the first female baby born in Lagos State in 2023 and also made donations to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.
At a short ceremony held at the Ayinke House Auditorium, Rtn Omotunde Lawson who is the first female District Governor in the 42 year history of the District which covers Rotary Clubs in Lagos and Ogun States noted that the visit was part of Rotary’s Areas of Focus that deals with Maternal & Child health and an expression of compassion, love and kindness.
She noted that her visit was specifically about the first female baby born at the beginning of the year because of her passion for the elevation of the girl child and to specially congratulate the mother,Mrs Deborah Omirin.
The District Governor also stated that the birth of a child requires that the mother is adequately taken care of, to ensure the baby is healthy and well, noting that the arrival of the baby was not by chance and thus her care was a huge responsibility on the parents.
Rtn. Lawson advised mothers to live healthy lifestyles, embrace cleanliness and ensure that they exclusively feed their babies breast milk. She also enjoined them not to miss doctor’s appointments and immunization days.
While thanking the LASUTH management for facilitating Rotary District 9110’s visit, she personally thanked Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, LASUTH’s Chief Medical Director, himself a Rotarian, for his commitment and leadership which has seen a remarkable improvement in the facility and also his ability to rally his top staff to be present at short notice.
In his response, Prof. Fabamwo thanked Rotary District 9110 for the visit and presentation of assorted equipment to the hospital. He stated that donations like these go a long way in helping LASUTH maintain its pride of place as top-rate health facility, insisting that government cannot do it alone.
The Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology stated that LASUTH has been undergoing substantial upgrade over the years and is not only equipped to offer advanced treatments but also have experienced consultants and medical professionals at the disposal of patients.
Mrs Deborah Omirin, the elated mother of the lucky baby, thanked Rotary District 91110 for the charitable gesture and said the donations will help her family ease some financial stress.
The District Governor was accompanied on the visit by Rotarians such as Past District Governor Deinde Shoga, Past District Governor Yomi Adewunmi, Assistant Regional Public Image Coordinator, Rtn Michael Effiong, District Secretary, Rtn Azuh Arinze, Dr Bamidele Ayodele, Past Assistant Governor Lanre Kassim, Past Assistant Governor Busola Satuyi, Past Assistant Governor Segun Adewakun, Past President Valentine Shomoye, Past President Kefe Adedibu, Rtn Tunde Olaleye, Rtn Risi Taiwo, Rtn Alozie Nzirim and members of Rotary Club of Gbagada among others.
