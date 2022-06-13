Featured
Buhari in Closed Door Meeting with Amaechi, Lawan in Aso Rock Villa
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday at the Aso Rock Villa, met separately with former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; both of whom were presidential aspirants at the just concluded Primary election of the All Progressives Congress.
The meeting comes barely two days after the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, met Buhari on a thank you visit to the Villa.
Although the matters discussed with Amaechi were not disclosed, Lawan, who spoke after his session with the President said the party was still grappling with challenges it inherited since 1999.
“I want to make a promise to Nigerians on behalf of my party that APC at the state and national levels will always do things that would matter for the lives of the ordinary Nigerians and why we are failing is not because we want to fail. It’s because we are challenged and we are only eight years old.
“We had a political party that was in power for 16 years and most of the problems that APC met at the state and national levels are issues sown a long time ago since 1999 and some were there before 1999.
“We have done a lot. I am a chief participant in this administration and I know just how much has been invested in the infrastructure of this nation and how much we have invested in empowering the youth,” he said.
Both former aspirants are visiting the President for the first time since the presidential primary election.
No official statement was released after the closed door meetings.
The Punch
Labour Party Denounces Suspension of National Chairman Abure
The leadership of the Labour Party on Friday denounced the purported suspension of its National Chairman, Julius Abure, by the executive members of his ward in Edo State.
In a statement signed by the National Secretary of the party, Mallam Farouk Umar, the LP said the purported suspension is illegal and of no consequence.
According to the party’s constitution, Umar said it is only the National Convention that can suspend the national chairman and this must be through a convention called for the purpose of the suspension.
“Again, our Party Constitution is clear on who can suspend and who cannot suspend the National Chairman. They should go and read the party constitution. Only the National Convention can suspend the National Chairman of the Labour Party. It also must be through such a convention called for the purpose of the suspension of the National Chairman,” the statement read.
“We think that the sudden suspension was an afterthought of some opposition parties purely to distract the leadership of the Labour Party at this time. There is no reasonable party member now who will be thinking of such a thing when we are pursuing our presidential mandate in the court and all other mandates including the governorship, Senate and House of Representatives that were brazenly stolen.
“Who will be contemplating the suspension of any national party official now? It is on record that for the first time in the party’s history, the Abure-led leadership has succeeded in changing the country’s political narratives.
“A party from the blues competing with the top two political parties and in the process, winning eight Senate and 34 House of Representatives as well as numerous House of Assembly seats. We also won a governorship seat while we are in court to retrieve other mandates including the presidency.”
Channels TV
Datti-Ahmed: NBC Slams N5m Fine on Channels TV
In a March 27 letter addressed to Channels Chief Executive Officer and obtained on Friday in Abuja, the NBC said the television station violated broadcasting code.
Titled “Broadcast of an Inciting Interview, A Sanction”, the letter was signed by Balarabe Ilelah, the commission’s Director-General.
It read in part: “The NBC monitored the broadcast of a live interview of the running mate of the Labour Party Vice presidential candidate, Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed, by the anchor of Politics Today, Seun Okibaloye, on Wednesday, March 22.
“Dr Baba-Ahmed said it will be unconstitutional to swear in an elected president on May 29, 2023, because of election irregularities,” Mr Ilelah said in the letter.
He noted that the broadcast was volatile and capable of inciting public disorder and therefore violated some sections of the broadcasting code.
This, according to him, includes the section that said no broadcast shall encourage, or incite, be repugnant to public feelings or contain offensive reference to any person or organisation, alive or dead or generally be disrespectful to human dignity.
Mr Ilelah added that according to the broadcasting code, broadcasters shall ensure that no programme contained anything which amounted to subversion of constituted authority.
He recalled that the NBC had engaged Channels Television severally to consider public interest before any programme is broadcast.
This, he said, was to ensure that the country was not plunged into anarchy.
“Consequently, on the following infractions, Channels Television is hereby sanctioned and shall pay a penalty of N5,000,000 (five million naira) only in the first instance,” he said.
He added that any further infraction by the television station would attract higher sanctions.
“You are advised to pay within two weeks from the day of receipt of this letter or the penalty will be graduated,” the NBC Director-General said.
(NAN)
Olowu Spare Parts Fire: 19 Shops, Goods Worth Nmillions Destroyed
No fewer than 19 shops were burnt and goods worth millions of naira were destroyed on Thursday when fire engulfed the Olowu Spare Parts Market in the Ikeja area of Lagos State.
PUNCH Metro learnt that the fire started at midnight.
It was later put out through the joint efforts of emergency responders, including men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services.
The spokesperson for the agency, Amodu Shakiri, said a call was made to the Ikeja Fire Station at about 3.19am.
“All these are volatile combustibles. It aided the widespread of the fire but we were able to curtail it in time so that we did not record further losses.
“We also asked Alausa Station to join us. Despite the combustibles that were involved, there was no injury because the traders were not around.”
It was further gathered that some of the traders rushed to the scene of the fire early in the morning to salvage remnants of their goods.
Shakiri, however, attributed the fire to power disruption.
He said, “The cause is basically negligence because some people probably left their electronics on before they left the shop or maybe as a result of power disruption.
“People are advised to always switch off their electronic devices and installations. It should also be unplugged from the wall socket when closing for the day.”
The Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, on his part, said the fire affected 13 shops, four warehouses and one restaurant.
He, however, said no injury or death was recorded in the fire.
Farinloye said, “A fire outbreak at Olowu Automobile Spare Parts Market was recorded early this (Thursday) morning.
“The fire disaster which was reported to have started at about 2.30am affected 13 shops, four warehouses and one restaurant.
“The Commandant 9th Brigade, Ikeja met the NEMA team while he was on an assessment visit to the scene. The cause of the fire cannot be determined as of now.
“But the Chairman of the trader association, Bassey Ikpendu while narrating the situation applauded the efforts of the State Fire Service that prevented the escalation of the incident due to the combustible materials that were involved.
“The chairman narrated that one of their apprentices slept in the building and noticed the fire but by the time he got out, the chairman said, the fire had engulfed the building and immediately fire service was contacted which responded promptly.
“No injury or death was recorded.”
The Punch
