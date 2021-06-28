Agbeyangi Set For Induction As 61st President, Rotary Club Of Lagos

All is now set for the induction of Rotarian Wale Agbeyangi as the 61st President of the Rotary Club of Lagos (District 9110), which is set to mark the beginning of a new dawn for the Club.

The event, according to a statement by the chairman of the installation committee, Rotarian Mohammed Garuba will hold next Friday, July 2 in Lagos

Agbeyangi, is the President elect and he will take over from the outgoing president, Rotarian Dare Adeyeri.

Mr Ademola Akinrele SAN, the Managing partner of F.O Akinrele & partner will be guest speaker while, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, the MD/CEO of First Bank Nigeria Limited & subsidiaries will chair the event.

Wale Agbeyangi is the Group Managing Director/CEO of Cordros Nigeria Limited and has been a consummate entrepreneur and investment banker with specialist knowledge of Securities Trading, Asset Management and Investment Banking Services.

He has an extensive global network of Institutional, High Network clients and investors across the financial markets.

He holds a LL.B Degree in Law from the University of Lagos and was enrolled at the Nigerian Law School as a Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. He also holds an MBA from the Business School Netherlands, and he is an Authorised Dealer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS).

Like this: Like Loading...