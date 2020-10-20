Headline

#EndSARS: Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu Imposes Curfew

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has imposed  a 24-hour curfew across the state in the wake of wanton destruction of properties and disruption  occasioned by the #EndSARS protests.

In a statement he personally signed, Governor said his government had no just but to rise up to its duties of protecting the citizens.

Here is the full statement:

Dear Lagosians,

I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our State.

As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October,2020.Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.

Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Governor, Lagos State

