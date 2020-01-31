Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: Storyteller Par Excellence

By Eric Elezuo

“I think of myself as a storyteller but I would not mind at all if someone were to think of me as a feminist writer… I’m very feminist in the way I look at the world, and that world view must somehow be part of my work.”

Of all amazons of professionalism, especially those in the writing profession, one name stands out among the rest. She is Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; a woman who conquered all odds to carve a niche for herself in every facets of human endeavour. She is beautiful, humble, humane and of course talks tough. She is a dutiful wife, adoring mother and a global citizen.

The fifth of six children, Adichie, who hailed from Abba in Anambra State, was born in the city of Enugu on September 15, 1977, seven years after the devastating Nigeria Civil War, which took away almost everything from her family, ended, and grew up in the university town of Nsukka where her father, James Nwoye Adichie, worked as a Professor of Statistics at the University of Nigeria. Her mother, Grace Ifeoma, is not left out in the academic endeavour as she set a record as the university’s first female registrar. The family is a purely set up.

During her secondary school days at the University of Nigeria Secondary School, Nsukka, Chimamanda won several academic prizes, and maintained the feat at the University of Nigeria where she studied Medicine and Pharmacy for a year and a half.

However, at the age of 19, Adichie abandoned her medical studies in Nigeria for the United States to study Communications and Political Science at Drexel University in Philadelphia. Report has it that she later transferred to Eastern Connecticut State University, primarily to be near her sister, Uche, who had a medical practice in Coventry, Connecticut. She received a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Connecticut State University, with the distinction of summa cum laude in 2001.

It was while studying in America that she was confronted with the challenges of being a person of colour, and this reflected in her work in later years as depicted by her novel, Americanah. It is worthy of note that Chimamanda’s original and initial inspiration came from Chinua Achebe’s “Things Fall Apart”, which she read at the age of 10. She was inspired by seeing her own life represented in the pages.

In 2003, she completed a master’s degree in creative writing at Johns Hopkins University. In 2008, she received a Master of Arts degree in African Studies from Yale University. The University was later to honour her in May 2019 with a doctorate honours.

Among many other honours she is identified with include a Hodder fellow at Princeton University during the 2005–2006 academic year. In 2008 she was awarded a MacArthur Fellowship. She was also awarded a 2011–2012 fellowship by the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, Harvard University.

Apart from churning out thought provoking books, Chimamanda teaches Writing Workshops. In 2016, she was conferred an honorary degree – Doctor of Humane letters, honoris causa, by Johns Hopkins University. In 2017, she was conferred honorary degrees – Doctor of Humane letters, honoris causa, by Haverford College and The University of Edinburgh. In 2018, she received an honorary degree, Doctor of Humane Letters, from Amherst College. She received an honorary degree, doctor honoris causa, from the Université de Fribourg, Switzerland, in 2019. She is a known name to honours and awards.

A Catholic by background, Chimamanda is a stern believer in feminism, and most times, her views, especially those on feminism, sometimes conflict with her religion. Wikipedia noted that at a 2017 event at Georgetown University, she stated that religion “is not a women-friendly institution” and “has been used to justify oppressions that are based on the idea that women are not equal human beings.”

Her writing ability, like her mentor, is yet to be equalled. Among her publications include a collection of poems in 1997 (Decisions) and a play (For Love of Biafra) in 1998. She was shortlisted in 2002 for the Caine Prize for her short story “You in America”, and her story “That Harmattan Morning” was selected as a joint winner of the 2002 BBC World Service Short Story Awards. In 2003, she won the O. Henry Award for “The American Embassy”, and the David T. Wong International Short Story Prize 2002/2003 (PEN Center Award). Her stories were also published in Zoetrope: All-Story, and Topic Magazine.

Below are her works, and their depictions as portrayed by Wikipedia:

Her first novel, Purple Hibiscus (2003), received wide critical acclaim; it was shortlisted for the Orange Prize for Fiction (2004) and was awarded the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize for Best First Book (2005). Purple Hibiscus starts with an extended quote from Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart.

Her second novel, Half of a Yellow Sun (2006), named after the flag of the short-lived nation of Biafra, is set before and during the Nigerian Civil War. It received the 2007 Orange Prize for Fiction and the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award. Half of a Yellow Sun has been adapted into a film of the same title directed by Biyi Bandele, starring BAFTA award-winner and Academy Award nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor and BAFTA winner Thandie Newton, and was released in 2014.

Chimamanda’s third book, The Thing Around Your Neck (2009), is a collection of 12 stories that explore the relationships between men and women, parents and children, Africa and the United States.

In 2010 she was listed among the authors of The New Yorker′s “20 Under 40” Fiction Issue. Her story, “Ceiling” was included in the 2011 edition of The Best American Short Stories.

Her third novel Americanah (2013), an exploration of a young Nigerian encountering race in America was selected by The New York Times as one of “The 10 Best Books of 2013”.

In April 2014, she was named as one of 39 writers aged under 40 in the Hay Festival and Rainbow Book Club project Africa39, celebrating Port Harcourt UNESCO World Book Capital 2014.

Adichie’s short story, “My Mother, the Crazy African” discusses the problems that arise when facing two cultures that are complete opposites from each other. On one hand, there is a traditional Nigerian culture with clear gender roles, while in America there is more freedom in how genders act, and less restrictions on younger people. Ralindu, the protagonist, faces this challenge with her parents as she grew up in Philadelphia, while they grew up in Nigeria. Adichie really dives deep into gender roles and traditions and what problems can occur because of this.

In March 2017, Americanah was picked as the winner for the “One Book, One New York” program, part of a community reading initiative encouraging all city residents to read the same book.

In April 2017, it was announced that she had been elected into the 237th class of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, one of the highest honours for intellectuals in the United States, as one of 228 new members to be inducted on 7 October 2017.

Her most recent book, Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions, published in March 2017, had its origins in a letter she wrote to a friend who had asked for advice about how to raise her daughter as a feminist.

Chimamanda’s personality is larger than life, and so it seems as accolades from every corner of the earth follow her. It is also presumed that the her name ‘Chimamanda’ is a combination of both Igbo, her origin and English (Chima and Amanda). But that does not seem to be the case. The name, according to source, is purely an Igbo name, meaning My God (Chim) will never fail/fall (amanda). In 2009, she married her medical doctor-husband, Ivara Esege, who a writer described as ‘comically suitable’.

For your ability to hold tenaciously to all forts, speak the truth at all times, you are our boss of the week. Congratulations ma!

Like this: Like Loading...