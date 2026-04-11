Tech and Humanity
Tech and Humanity: The AI You Can’t See is the Risk You Can’t Manage
By Folu Adebayo
A CEO said something to me recently that I haven’t been able to shake.
“We’re not really using AI yet we’re still exploring.”
It sounded reasonable. Measured. Even responsible.
But when we looked a little closer, AI was already there.
In reports being drafted.
In data being analysed.
In customer interactions being shaped.
In decisions being influenced.
Quietly. Informally. Unchecked.
This is the reality most organisations are now operating in.
AI isn’t something you switch on.
It’s something that creeps in.
The Gap Leadership Isn’t Seeing
Across boardrooms, the conversation is still framed as:
“Should we adopt AI?”
But inside the business, the reality is very different:
“We already have.”
Just not in a way that leadership can fully see.
• Teams are experimenting.
• Individuals are optimising their work.
• Departments are solving problems quickly.
And in doing so, they are introducing AI into core workflows — often without formal approval, oversight, or governance.
Not because they are reckless.
Because they are trying to be effective.
The Illusion of Control
Most organisations believe they have some level of control over AI.
There may be policies.
There may be guidance.
There may even be restrictions on certain tools.
But control is not defined by what is written.
It is defined by what is visible.
And in many cases, AI usage today is only partially visible if at all.
This is where risk begins.
The Risk Isn’t Where Most Leaders Are Looking
When AI risk is discussed, attention often goes to the models:
Bias. Accuracy. Explainability.
Important issues, certainly.
But in my experience, the more immediate risks are far more operational — and far less visible.
Data being entered into external tools without control.
Decisions being influenced without traceability.
Processes being automated without oversight.
Accountability becoming blurred.
These are not theoretical risks.
They are already happening.
Regulation Is Moving — But Not Fast Enough
Globally, regulators are beginning to respond.
The EU AI Act is introducing structured approaches to classifying AI risk, particularly in high-impact sectors.
In the UK, regulatory thinking continues to evolve, with a focus on sector-led oversight.
Across Africa, including Nigeria, adoption is accelerating rapidly, often ahead of formal regulatory frameworks.
This creates a tension.
Organisations are scaling AI faster than governance is being defined.
And governance is being defined faster than organisations are able to implement it.
Governance Is Not the Barrier, It’s the Enabler
There is still a perception in some leadership circles that governance slows things down.
In reality, the absence of governance slows everything down eventually.
Without it:
• Risk accumulates silently
• Confidence in decisions erodes
• Scaling becomes fragile
With it:
• Leaders gain clarity
• Risk becomes manageable
• AI can be deployed with confidence
Governance is not about restriction.
It is about control.
The Questions That Matter Now
The most important shift leaders can make is not technical.
It is perspective.
From:
“Are we using AI?”
To:
“Where is AI already being used and what does that mean for us?”
That means asking:
• Do we have full visibility of AI usage across the organisation?
• Who is accountable for AI risk at executive level?
• Can we clearly classify and prioritise AI-related risks?
• Are we able to explain how AI is influencing decisions?
If the answers are unclear, the issue is not capability.
It is awareness.
A Defining Leadership Moment
We are at a point where AI is no longer an innovation discussion.
It is an operational reality.
And like any operational reality, it requires structure, ownership, and oversight.
The organisations that will lead in this space will not necessarily be those who adopt AI the fastest.
They will be those who understand it the clearest.
Who can see it.
Who can manage it.
Who can take responsibility for it.
Final Thought
The real risk is not the AI you are planning for.
It is the AI that is already inside your business.
Working. Influencing. Deciding.
The question is not whether it exists.
It is whether you can see it.
And whether you are in control of it.
Folu Adebayo is an AI Governance and Enterprise Transformation Advisor, working at the intersection of technology, risk, and regulation. With a background in enterprise architecture and large-scale transformation across insurance, financial services, and the public sector, she helps organisations gain visibility and control over how AI is used across their business. Her work focuses on bridging the gap between AI adoption and governance, enabling leadership teams to scale AI safely, responsibly, and with confidence.
Tech and Humanity
When Anthropic Accidentally Opened Its Own Vault: The Claude Code Leak of March 31, 2026
….And what it reveals about AI, human fallibility, and the road ahead
By Folu Adebayo
The Day the Source Walked Out the Door
On the morning of March 31, 2026, a 59.8 MB JavaScript source map file intended for internal debugging was accidentally included in version 2.1.88 of the @anthropic-ai/claude-code package published to the public npm registry.
It wasn’t a hack. No sophisticated adversary breached Anthropic’s defences. Anthropic confirmed the incident themselves, stating: “This was a release packaging issue caused by human error, not a security breach.”
One misconfigured file. One missing line in. npmignore. And suddenly, 512,000 lines of TypeScript code across 1,906 files — and 44 hidden feature flags — were sitting on a public registry for anyone to download.
Security researcher Chaofan Shou was first to discover and disclose it, and the community set up multiple GitHub mirrors within hours, which garnered over 1,100 stars. By mid-morning, Anthropic’s internal codebase had become the most-studied piece of software on the internet.
What Was Actually Exposed?
This was not a breach of user data or model weights. Anthropic was clear that no sensitive customer data or credentials were involved. But what was exposed was arguably more strategically damaging the engineering blueprint of their fastest-growing product.
The source code leak exposed around 500,000 lines of code across roughly 1,900 files. At least some of Claude Code’s capabilities come not from the underlying large language model itself, but from the software “harness” that sits around it instructing it how to use tools and providing the guardrails that govern its behaviour. That harness was now public.
The Hidden Features Nobody Was Supposed to See
KAIROS The Always-On Agent While current AI tools are largely reactive, KAIROS allows Claude Code to operate as an always-on background agent. It handles background sessions and employs a process called autoDream where the agent performs “memory consolidation” while the user is idle, merging disparate observations, removing logical contradictions, and converting vague insights into absolute facts.
BUDDY, The AI Pet BUDDY is a Tamagotchi-style AI companion that lives in a speech bubble next to the input box, with cosmetic hats and a deterministic species generation system meaning the same user always hatches the same buddy, whose name and personality are written by Claude on first hatch.
Undercover Mode The Most Ironic Discovery Perhaps the most discussed technical detail is “Undercover Mode” a feature revealing that Anthropic uses Claude Code for “stealth” contributions to public open-source repositories. The system prompt warns the model not to let any Anthropic-internal information appear in public git logs.
The funniest part: there is an entire system called “Undercover Mode” specifically designed to prevent Anthropic’s internal information from leaking — and then the entire source shipped in a .map file. The irony was not lost on the developer community.
The Capybara Model The source code confirmed that “Capybara” is the internal codename for a Claude 4.6 variant, with “Fennec” mapping to Opus 4.6 and the unreleased “Numbat” still in testing.
The Compounding Security Crisis
The leak did not arrive alone. If you installed or updated Claude Code via npm on March 31, 2026, between 00:21 and 03:29 UTC, you may have inadvertently pulled in a malicious version of the axios HTTP library containing a Remote Access Trojan (RAT).
The malicious archive circulating on GitHub included ClaudeCode_x64.exe, a Rust-based dropper that, on execution, installs Vidar v18.7 and GhostSocks malware used to steal credentials and proxy network traffic.
The message to any developer who updated Claude Code that morning: treat the host machine as fully compromised.
AI Is Still Controlled by Humans and That’s the Point
There’s a deeper lesson here that cuts through all the technical drama.
This incident was not caused by AI going rogue. It was not an autonomous system making a dangerous decision. A file used internally for debugging was accidentally bundled into a routine update and pushed to the public registry by a human.
A human forgot a line of configuration. A human approved the release. A human error, the same category of mistake that has preceded every major data breach, every nuclear near-miss, every preventable industrial disaster in history.
The narrative that AI is some uncontrollable force is, in this case, precisely backwards. The AI did what it was instructed to do. The humans around it made the mistake. This is not a condemnation of Anthropic it is a reminder that as AI systems grow more powerful, the quality of human oversight must scale with them. The weakest link is still, reliably, human.
The Strategic Fallout
The leak hands competitors a detailed unreleased feature roadmap and deepens questions about operational security at a company that sells itself as the safety-first AI lab.
The latest security lapse is potentially more damaging than an earlier accidental exposure of a draft blog post about a forthcoming model. While it did not expose the weights of the Claude model itself, it allowed people with technical knowledge to extract additional internal information from the codebase.
The leak won’t sink Anthropic, but it gives every competitor a free engineering education on how to build a production-grade AI coding agent and what tools to focus on next.
What This Means for the Future of AI
1. Agentic AI demands agentic security. The attack surface exposed by the Claude Code leak is not a Claude-specific problem, it is a window into the systemic vulnerabilities of agentic AI at large. The same compaction pipelines, permission chains, and MCP interfaces exist across every enterprise agent deployment. What changed on March 31 is that the attack research cost collapsed overnight.
2. The “always-on AI” era is already being built. Features like KAIROS and BUDDY signal that the next generation of AI tools will not wait to be asked. They will watch, remember, and act in the background. This raises profound questions about consent, privacy, and the nature of the human-AI relationship that regulators and ethicists are not yet equipped to answer.
3. Transparency may be the only viable long-term strategy. While negative for Anthropic in the short term due to the exposure of trade secrets, it is a net positive for the industry in the long run providing the first complete, production-grade AI Agent architecture reference, which could potentially drive ecosystem development much like the open-sourcing of Android.
4. AI governance is not optional. For any organisation deploying or building on AI systems, this incident is a case study in why governance frameworks, release pipeline controls, and security-by-design are not bureaucratic overhead they are existential necessities.
The Claude Code leak is a story about a brilliant company, moving fast, in a highly competitive market, staffed by talented humans who are still, at the end of the day, fallible. That is not a criticism. It is the human condition.
The question the industry must now answer is not whether AI can be trusted. It is whether the humans building, deploying, and governing AI have earned that trust themselves. March 31, 2026 suggests there is still significant work to do.
Tech and Humanity
Tech and Humanity: AI Will Not Replace Us – But It Will Reveal Us
By Folu Adebayo
We are living through a quiet transformation.
Artificial Intelligence is now embedded in everyday work, drafting emails, analysing data, generating code, and influencing decisions.
But the real shift is not technological.
It is human.
Across boardrooms, risk committees, engineering teams, and public institutions, something more consequential is unfolding: the way we think, decide, and take responsibility is being reshaped, not by force, but by convenience.
This is not a discussion about tools.
It is a reflection on what AI is beginning to expose about human judgment.
It begins with something deceptively simple writing.
AI now produces cleaner reports, sharper emails, and more polished presentations.
Yet in many organisations, particularly in financial services and regulated environments, improved communication has not translated into better decisions.
Because clarity in language is not the same as clarity in thought.
AI can structure information.
It cannot resolve ambiguity.
The same shift is visible in how we access knowledge.
There was a time when advantage came from access to information. That constraint has largely disappeared.
Today, executives and analysts alike can generate summaries, insights, and recommendations in seconds. Yet decision-making remains difficult not because information is scarce, but because judgment is.
We are no longer competing on knowledge.
We are competing on discernment.
In engineering, the acceleration is even more visible.
Engineers once spent hours writing and reviewing code line by line. Today, AI can generate entire components in seconds.
I recently built an application in a matter of hours that would previously have taken months, if not years.
But in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and financial systems where failure carries real consequences the critical question is not who generated the code.
It is who understands it well enough to take responsibility for it.
Speed has increased.
Understanding has not kept pace.
This pattern repeats in data environments.
Dashboards are more sophisticated. Data is more accessible. Visualisations are clearer.
Yet in banking risk committees and executive forums, decisions still stall.
Because data does not make decisions.
People do.
And where ownership is unclear, even the most advanced analytics fail to translate into action.
Creativity is undergoing a similar shift.
AI can generate branding concepts, marketing copy, and visual designs at scale.
The barrier to creation has effectively collapsed.
But without direction, volume becomes noise.
The limiting factor is no longer production.
It is judgment, the ability to decide what matters.
Beneath these visible changes, a quieter risk is emerging within system architecture.
Automation is connecting platforms, abstracting processes, and pushing execution into layers few people fully understand.
Until something breaks.
At that point, organisations are often unable to answer a basic question:
“How did this decision actually happen?”
Efficiency has increased.
Traceability has not.
Even meetings, long seen as a source of inefficiency are being optimised.
AI can now record discussions, summarise outcomes, and track actions with precision.
Yet across executive teams, a familiar issue persists:
Decisions are captured.
Ownership is not.
Because the underlying problem was never memory.
It was accountability.
Customer interaction is also changing in subtle but important ways.
AI systems now handle routine queries at scale, particularly in banking, utilities, and public services. What remains for humans are the most complex, sensitive, and high-stakes interactions.
Human engagement is becoming less frequent, but far more consequential.
At an individual level, productivity tools have never been more powerful.
AI assistants can organise schedules, summarise work, and prioritise tasks.
But productivity has never been constrained by tools.
It has always been constrained by discipline.
AI can suggest actions. It cannot determine priorities.
This leads to the most significant shift of all: accountability.
AI is now embedded in decision-making across lending, hiring, pricing, operations, and public services.
But when outcomes are challenged by regulators, auditors, or customers, the question remains unchanged:
Who is responsible?
Regulators are not asking what the system recommended.
They are asking:
Who approved the decision?
What evidence supported it?
Who owns the outcome?
AI does not remove accountability.
It makes it visible.
We often ask:
“What can AI do?”
But the more important question is:
What does AI demand from us?
Not faster execution.
Not greater efficiency.
But clearer thinking.
Stronger judgment.
Explicit ownership.
Technology has always reshaped work.
But this moment is different.
Because for the first time, technology is not just changing what we do — it is exposing how we think, how we decide, and how we take responsibility.
AI will not replace us.
But it will reveal us.
And in that revelation lies both the risk —
and the opportunity.
Speed has increased.
Understanding has not kept pace.
The same pattern is visible in how we use data.
Dashboards are multiplying. Numbers are clearer than ever. Yet in banking halls and corporate risk committees, decisions still stall. Because data does not make decisions.
People do.
And when accountability is unclear, even the best insights remain unused.
Creativity, too, is being reshaped.
AI can now generate logos, campaigns, and visual concepts in seconds. The barrier to creation has collapsed. But without direction, creativity becomes noise.
Tools can generate ideas.They cannot tell us which ones matter. That remains human.
Beneath all of this, something quieter is happening.
Automation is spreading across organisations, connecting systems, removing tasks, and pushing work into the background.
Until something breaks.And when it does, many organisations struggle to answer a simple question: “How did we get here?”
Efficiency has increased. Visibility has not.
Even our meetings have changed.
AI now records discussions, captures decisions, and assigns actions. Nothing is forgotten. And yet, responsibility still slips through the cracks.
Because the problem was never memory. It was ownership.
Customer interaction is changing too.
AI now handles routine queries at scale. What remains for humans are the complex, sensitive, and high-stakes interactions.
In sectors like banking, energy, and public services, this shift is already visible.
Human interaction is becoming rarer, but far more important.
At an individual level, productivity has also been transformed. AI assistants now organise our schedules, summarise our tasks, and optimise how we work.
But productivity has never been a tool problem.
It has always been a discipline problem.
AI can suggest what to do.
It cannot decide what matters.
And then we arrive at the most important shift of all, accountability. AI is now influencing decisions across lending, hiring, pricing, operations, and public services.
But when something goes wrong, the question remains unchanged: Who is responsible?
Regulators are not asking what the system recommended.
They are asking:
Who approved the decision?
What evidence supported it?
Who owns the outcome?
AI does not remove accountability. It makes it impossible to ignore.
We often ask:
“What can AI do?”
But the more important question is: What does AI demand from us?
Not faster work.
Not smarter tools.
But clearer thinking.
Stronger judgment.
Deeper responsibility.
Technology has always changed how we work.
But this moment is different.
Because for the first time, technology is not just changing what we do, it is exposing how we think, how we decide, and how we take responsibility.
AI will not replace us. But it will reveal us and, in that revelation, lies both the risk…and the opportunity
Tech and Humanity
AI and Neurodiversity: The Future Must Work for Everyone
By Folu Adebayo
I’ve been thinking about this question for a while now.
What if the problem was never the individual…but the way the world was designed?
For years, the conversation around neurodiversity has quietly leaned in one direction, that those who think or communicate differently need to adjust. Fit in. Learn to operate within systems that were never really built for them.
You see it everywhere.
In schools that reward one way of learning.
In workplaces that value one way of thinking.
In everyday interactions that expect one way of communicating.
So we ask, almost without thinking: How can they fit in?
But maybe we should be asking something else entirely.
Why hasn’t the world learned to fit them?
For many families, this isn’t a theory. It’s just life.
There’s no clear roadmap. You figure things out as you go. Some days you feel like you’re making progress, other days it feels like you’re starting again.
You find yourself stepping into roles you never imagined. Most often, you are either explaining, researching or advocating.
And sometimes, just hoping that someone, anyone will take the time to really understand your child.
As a mother, this is not something I observe from a distance. It is my life…
My son, Akintade, is autistic.
There have been moments over the years where communication felt… difficult. Not because he didn’t have something to say, but because the world didn’t always offer him the right way to say it.
And there were times I would look at him and know with absolute certainty that there was so much inside him waiting to be expressed, if only the world knew how to listen.
And that’s something I think we often get wrong.
We see silence and assume there’s nothing there.
We see difference and assume there’s a limitation.
But that hasn’t been my experience as a techie mother of an autistic child. I have used several technologies to facilitate my son’s communication skills.
What I’ve seen over time is that when the right support shows up, things begin to shift.
Not in dramatic, headline-making ways. But in quiet, meaningful ones.
Moments where expression becomes easier.
Moments where connection feels possible.
Moments where he engages with the world on his own terms.
Technology has played a part in that
Not as a solution to everything. But as a bridge.
And those moments change how you see things.
You start to realise that the issue was never ability.
It was access.
It was design.
It was understanding.
And that’s where artificial intelligence starts to matter, not as a buzzword, but as something with real potential. Because unlike traditional systems, AI has the ability to adapt.
It can meet people where they are. It can support different ways of learning, different ways of communicating, different ways of processing the world.
And for neurodiverse individuals like my son, that’s powerful. It shifts the conversation.
Away from “fixing” the individual…
and towards supporting their potential.
But I also think we need to be honest about something.
Technology on its own is not enough.
If anything, we’ve already seen what happens when systems are built without real understanding. They exclude. They overlook. They miss the people who need them most.
AI will be no different if we’re not intentional.
If neurodiverse individuals are not part of the conversation — not just as users, but as voices that shape these systems — then we risk repeating the same patterns.
Just at a much bigger scale.
And that would be a missed opportunity.
Because this moment, we’re in right now… it matters.
We’re not just building tools.
We’re shaping the kind of world people will live in.
When I think about the future of AI, I don’t just think about how advanced it will become.
I think about whether it will be more thoughtful.
More inclusive.
More aware of the fact that not everyone experiences the world in the same way.
Through my journey with Akintade, I’ve learned something that stays with me.
Every person has a voice.
It might not always sound the way we expect.
It might not always be easy to understand straight away.
But it’s there.
And when the right support is in place, when the right tools exist, when the right mindset is applied that voice can be heard.
So maybe that’s the real question we should be asking as we continue to build and invest in artificial intelligence:
Who are we building it for?
Because a future driven by technology should also be a future guided by empathy.
Otherwise, we risk creating something powerful…that still leaves people behind.
And that, to me, would not be a failure of technology.
It would be a failure of humanity.
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