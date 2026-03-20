Tech and Humanity
AI and Neurodiversity: The Future Must Work for Everyone
By Folu Adebayo
I’ve been thinking about this question for a while now.
What if the problem was never the individual…but the way the world was designed?
For years, the conversation around neurodiversity has quietly leaned in one direction, that those who think or communicate differently need to adjust. Fit in. Learn to operate within systems that were never really built for them.
You see it everywhere.
In schools that reward one way of learning.
In workplaces that value one way of thinking.
In everyday interactions that expect one way of communicating.
So we ask, almost without thinking: How can they fit in?
But maybe we should be asking something else entirely.
Why hasn’t the world learned to fit them?
For many families, this isn’t a theory. It’s just life.
There’s no clear roadmap. You figure things out as you go. Some days you feel like you’re making progress, other days it feels like you’re starting again.
You find yourself stepping into roles you never imagined. Most often, you are either explaining, researching or advocating.
And sometimes, just hoping that someone, anyone will take the time to really understand your child.
As a mother, this is not something I observe from a distance. It is my life…
My son, Akintade, is autistic.
There have been moments over the years where communication felt… difficult. Not because he didn’t have something to say, but because the world didn’t always offer him the right way to say it.
And there were times I would look at him and know with absolute certainty that there was so much inside him waiting to be expressed, if only the world knew how to listen.
And that’s something I think we often get wrong.
We see silence and assume there’s nothing there.
We see difference and assume there’s a limitation.
But that hasn’t been my experience as a techie mother of an autistic child. I have used several technologies to facilitate my son’s communication skills.
What I’ve seen over time is that when the right support shows up, things begin to shift.
Not in dramatic, headline-making ways. But in quiet, meaningful ones.
Moments where expression becomes easier.
Moments where connection feels possible.
Moments where he engages with the world on his own terms.
Technology has played a part in that
Not as a solution to everything. But as a bridge.
And those moments change how you see things.
You start to realise that the issue was never ability.
It was access.
It was design.
It was understanding.
And that’s where artificial intelligence starts to matter, not as a buzzword, but as something with real potential. Because unlike traditional systems, AI has the ability to adapt.
It can meet people where they are. It can support different ways of learning, different ways of communicating, different ways of processing the world.
And for neurodiverse individuals like my son, that’s powerful. It shifts the conversation.
Away from “fixing” the individual…
and towards supporting their potential.
But I also think we need to be honest about something.
Technology on its own is not enough.
If anything, we’ve already seen what happens when systems are built without real understanding. They exclude. They overlook. They miss the people who need them most.
AI will be no different if we’re not intentional.
If neurodiverse individuals are not part of the conversation — not just as users, but as voices that shape these systems — then we risk repeating the same patterns.
Just at a much bigger scale.
And that would be a missed opportunity.
Because this moment, we’re in right now… it matters.
We’re not just building tools.
We’re shaping the kind of world people will live in.
When I think about the future of AI, I don’t just think about how advanced it will become.
I think about whether it will be more thoughtful.
More inclusive.
More aware of the fact that not everyone experiences the world in the same way.
Through my journey with Akintade, I’ve learned something that stays with me.
Every person has a voice.
It might not always sound the way we expect.
It might not always be easy to understand straight away.
But it’s there.
And when the right support is in place, when the right tools exist, when the right mindset is applied that voice can be heard.
So maybe that’s the real question we should be asking as we continue to build and invest in artificial intelligence:
Who are we building it for?
Because a future driven by technology should also be a future guided by empathy.
Otherwise, we risk creating something powerful…that still leaves people behind.
And that, to me, would not be a failure of technology.
It would be a failure of humanity.
Tech and Humanity
Tech and Humanity: Learn AI Now or Risk Becoming Functionally Illiterate Forever
By Folu Adebayo
A few months ago, I asked a group of professionals a simple question: “How many of you use artificial intelligence in your daily work?”
Only a few hands went up.
What surprised me was not the number. It was the realisation that many people still see AI as something distant, technical, or even optional. In reality, artificial intelligence is quietly becoming as essential as reading and writing.
There was a time when not being able to read or write meant being locked out of opportunity. People who were illiterate could not access education, could not understand contracts, and could not fully participate in society.
Today, something similar may be happening again.
A new kind of literacy is emerging, AI literacy.
I do not mean becoming a programmer or a machine learning scientist. I mean understanding what artificial intelligence is, how it works, and how to use it in everyday life and work.
Because the truth is simple: AI is quietly becoming part of everything we do.
And the gap between people who understand it and those who do not is growing very quickly.
AI Is No Longer a Future Technology
For many people, artificial intelligence still feels like something from science fiction robots, self-driving cars, futuristic laboratories.
But AI is already deeply embedded in our daily lives.
It recommends what we watch, helps doctors analyse medical scans, detects fraud in banks, supports research, and increasingly helps professionals write, analyse data, and solve problems faster.
In workplaces around the world, people are beginning to rely on AI tools to complete tasks that once took hours or even days.
Writers use it to refine ideas.
Developers use it to write code.
Analysts use it to explore complex datasets.
AI is not replacing human thinking.
Instead, it is amplifying it.
The People Who Learn It First Will Move Faster
One of the most striking things about AI is how dramatically it can multiply productivity.
Someone who understands how to use AI effectively can research faster, generate ideas faster, analyse information faster, and create solutions more efficiently.
It is almost like giving every professional a powerful assistant.
The difference is that this assistant can process vast amounts of information in seconds.
This creates a powerful advantage not because AI replaces people, but because people who use AI will outperform people who do not.
The New Form of Illiteracy
Throughout history, technological change has created new divides.
When reading became essential for participating in society, those who could not read were left behind.
The same pattern may repeat itself with artificial intelligence.
People who avoid learning about AI perhaps because it feels complicated or intimidating risk missing out on opportunities in the future workplace.
Many jobs are already beginning to expect some level of AI awareness.
Businesses want employees who can work smarter and faster.
Organisations want people who can adapt to new tools.
And increasingly, those tools are powered by artificial intelligence.
The Good News: Anyone Can Learn
The encouraging part of this story is that learning AI does not require years of technical study.
Most people do not need to build AI systems.
They simply need to understand how to work alongside them.
Learning how to ask the right questions.
Learning how to interpret AI-generated results.
Learning how to use AI to enhance creativity, productivity, and decision-making.
These are skills that anyone can develop.
And the earlier someone begins, the more comfortable they become with the technology.
A Choice Every Generation Faces
Every generation faces moments when the world changes quickly.
The printing press transformed knowledge.
Electricity transformed industry.
The internet transformed communication. Artificial intelligence is now transforming how humans think, create, and work.
The question is not whether AI will shape the future.
It already is.
The real question is whether people will choose to understand it or ignore it.
Because in the decades ahead, AI literacy may become as essential as reading and writing once were.
In the 19th century, people who could not read were excluded from opportunity.
In the 21st century, the same may be true for those who refuse to understand artificial intelligence.
The future will not belong to AI alone.
It will belong to the people who know how to use it.
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