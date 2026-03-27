Tech and Humanity
Tech and Humanity: AI Will Not Replace Us – But It Will Reveal Us
By Folu Adebayo
We are living through a quiet transformation.
Artificial Intelligence is now embedded in everyday work, drafting emails, analysing data, generating code, and influencing decisions.
But the real shift is not technological.
It is human.
Across boardrooms, risk committees, engineering teams, and public institutions, something more consequential is unfolding: the way we think, decide, and take responsibility is being reshaped, not by force, but by convenience.
This is not a discussion about tools.
It is a reflection on what AI is beginning to expose about human judgment.
It begins with something deceptively simple writing.
AI now produces cleaner reports, sharper emails, and more polished presentations.
Yet in many organisations, particularly in financial services and regulated environments, improved communication has not translated into better decisions.
Because clarity in language is not the same as clarity in thought.
AI can structure information.
It cannot resolve ambiguity.
The same shift is visible in how we access knowledge.
There was a time when advantage came from access to information. That constraint has largely disappeared.
Today, executives and analysts alike can generate summaries, insights, and recommendations in seconds. Yet decision-making remains difficult not because information is scarce, but because judgment is.
We are no longer competing on knowledge.
We are competing on discernment.
In engineering, the acceleration is even more visible.
Engineers once spent hours writing and reviewing code line by line. Today, AI can generate entire components in seconds.
I recently built an application in a matter of hours that would previously have taken months, if not years.
But in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and financial systems where failure carries real consequences the critical question is not who generated the code.
It is who understands it well enough to take responsibility for it.
Speed has increased.
Understanding has not kept pace.
This pattern repeats in data environments.
Dashboards are more sophisticated. Data is more accessible. Visualisations are clearer.
Yet in banking risk committees and executive forums, decisions still stall.
Because data does not make decisions.
People do.
And where ownership is unclear, even the most advanced analytics fail to translate into action.
Creativity is undergoing a similar shift.
AI can generate branding concepts, marketing copy, and visual designs at scale.
The barrier to creation has effectively collapsed.
But without direction, volume becomes noise.
The limiting factor is no longer production.
It is judgment, the ability to decide what matters.
Beneath these visible changes, a quieter risk is emerging within system architecture.
Automation is connecting platforms, abstracting processes, and pushing execution into layers few people fully understand.
Until something breaks.
At that point, organisations are often unable to answer a basic question:
“How did this decision actually happen?”
Efficiency has increased.
Traceability has not.
Even meetings, long seen as a source of inefficiency are being optimised.
AI can now record discussions, summarise outcomes, and track actions with precision.
Yet across executive teams, a familiar issue persists:
Decisions are captured.
Ownership is not.
Because the underlying problem was never memory.
It was accountability.
Customer interaction is also changing in subtle but important ways.
AI systems now handle routine queries at scale, particularly in banking, utilities, and public services. What remains for humans are the most complex, sensitive, and high-stakes interactions.
Human engagement is becoming less frequent, but far more consequential.
At an individual level, productivity tools have never been more powerful.
AI assistants can organise schedules, summarise work, and prioritise tasks.
But productivity has never been constrained by tools.
It has always been constrained by discipline.
AI can suggest actions. It cannot determine priorities.
This leads to the most significant shift of all: accountability.
AI is now embedded in decision-making across lending, hiring, pricing, operations, and public services.
But when outcomes are challenged by regulators, auditors, or customers, the question remains unchanged:
Who is responsible?
Regulators are not asking what the system recommended.
They are asking:
Who approved the decision?
What evidence supported it?
Who owns the outcome?
AI does not remove accountability.
It makes it visible.
We often ask:
“What can AI do?”
But the more important question is:
What does AI demand from us?
Not faster execution.
Not greater efficiency.
But clearer thinking.
Stronger judgment.
Explicit ownership.
Technology has always reshaped work.
But this moment is different.
Because for the first time, technology is not just changing what we do — it is exposing how we think, how we decide, and how we take responsibility.
AI will not replace us.
But it will reveal us.
And in that revelation lies both the risk —
and the opportunity.
Speed has increased.
Understanding has not kept pace.
The same pattern is visible in how we use data.
Dashboards are multiplying. Numbers are clearer than ever. Yet in banking halls and corporate risk committees, decisions still stall. Because data does not make decisions.
People do.
And when accountability is unclear, even the best insights remain unused.
Creativity, too, is being reshaped.
AI can now generate logos, campaigns, and visual concepts in seconds. The barrier to creation has collapsed. But without direction, creativity becomes noise.
Tools can generate ideas.They cannot tell us which ones matter. That remains human.
Beneath all of this, something quieter is happening.
Automation is spreading across organisations, connecting systems, removing tasks, and pushing work into the background.
Until something breaks.And when it does, many organisations struggle to answer a simple question: “How did we get here?”
Efficiency has increased. Visibility has not.
Even our meetings have changed.
AI now records discussions, captures decisions, and assigns actions. Nothing is forgotten. And yet, responsibility still slips through the cracks.
Because the problem was never memory. It was ownership.
Customer interaction is changing too.
AI now handles routine queries at scale. What remains for humans are the complex, sensitive, and high-stakes interactions.
In sectors like banking, energy, and public services, this shift is already visible.
Human interaction is becoming rarer, but far more important.
At an individual level, productivity has also been transformed. AI assistants now organise our schedules, summarise our tasks, and optimise how we work.
But productivity has never been a tool problem.
It has always been a discipline problem.
AI can suggest what to do.
It cannot decide what matters.
And then we arrive at the most important shift of all, accountability. AI is now influencing decisions across lending, hiring, pricing, operations, and public services.
But when something goes wrong, the question remains unchanged: Who is responsible?
Regulators are not asking what the system recommended.
They are asking:
Who approved the decision?
What evidence supported it?
Who owns the outcome?
AI does not remove accountability. It makes it impossible to ignore.
We often ask:
“What can AI do?”
But the more important question is: What does AI demand from us?
Not faster work.
Not smarter tools.
But clearer thinking.
Stronger judgment.
Deeper responsibility.
Technology has always changed how we work.
But this moment is different.
Because for the first time, technology is not just changing what we do, it is exposing how we think, how we decide, and how we take responsibility.
AI will not replace us. But it will reveal us and, in that revelation, lies both the risk…and the opportunity
Tech and Humanity
AI and Neurodiversity: The Future Must Work for Everyone
By Folu Adebayo
I’ve been thinking about this question for a while now.
What if the problem was never the individual…but the way the world was designed?
For years, the conversation around neurodiversity has quietly leaned in one direction, that those who think or communicate differently need to adjust. Fit in. Learn to operate within systems that were never really built for them.
You see it everywhere.
In schools that reward one way of learning.
In workplaces that value one way of thinking.
In everyday interactions that expect one way of communicating.
So we ask, almost without thinking: How can they fit in?
But maybe we should be asking something else entirely.
Why hasn’t the world learned to fit them?
For many families, this isn’t a theory. It’s just life.
There’s no clear roadmap. You figure things out as you go. Some days you feel like you’re making progress, other days it feels like you’re starting again.
You find yourself stepping into roles you never imagined. Most often, you are either explaining, researching or advocating.
And sometimes, just hoping that someone, anyone will take the time to really understand your child.
As a mother, this is not something I observe from a distance. It is my life…
My son, Akintade, is autistic.
There have been moments over the years where communication felt… difficult. Not because he didn’t have something to say, but because the world didn’t always offer him the right way to say it.
And there were times I would look at him and know with absolute certainty that there was so much inside him waiting to be expressed, if only the world knew how to listen.
And that’s something I think we often get wrong.
We see silence and assume there’s nothing there.
We see difference and assume there’s a limitation.
But that hasn’t been my experience as a techie mother of an autistic child. I have used several technologies to facilitate my son’s communication skills.
What I’ve seen over time is that when the right support shows up, things begin to shift.
Not in dramatic, headline-making ways. But in quiet, meaningful ones.
Moments where expression becomes easier.
Moments where connection feels possible.
Moments where he engages with the world on his own terms.
Technology has played a part in that
Not as a solution to everything. But as a bridge.
And those moments change how you see things.
You start to realise that the issue was never ability.
It was access.
It was design.
It was understanding.
And that’s where artificial intelligence starts to matter, not as a buzzword, but as something with real potential. Because unlike traditional systems, AI has the ability to adapt.
It can meet people where they are. It can support different ways of learning, different ways of communicating, different ways of processing the world.
And for neurodiverse individuals like my son, that’s powerful. It shifts the conversation.
Away from “fixing” the individual…
and towards supporting their potential.
But I also think we need to be honest about something.
Technology on its own is not enough.
If anything, we’ve already seen what happens when systems are built without real understanding. They exclude. They overlook. They miss the people who need them most.
AI will be no different if we’re not intentional.
If neurodiverse individuals are not part of the conversation — not just as users, but as voices that shape these systems — then we risk repeating the same patterns.
Just at a much bigger scale.
And that would be a missed opportunity.
Because this moment, we’re in right now… it matters.
We’re not just building tools.
We’re shaping the kind of world people will live in.
When I think about the future of AI, I don’t just think about how advanced it will become.
I think about whether it will be more thoughtful.
More inclusive.
More aware of the fact that not everyone experiences the world in the same way.
Through my journey with Akintade, I’ve learned something that stays with me.
Every person has a voice.
It might not always sound the way we expect.
It might not always be easy to understand straight away.
But it’s there.
And when the right support is in place, when the right tools exist, when the right mindset is applied that voice can be heard.
So maybe that’s the real question we should be asking as we continue to build and invest in artificial intelligence:
Who are we building it for?
Because a future driven by technology should also be a future guided by empathy.
Otherwise, we risk creating something powerful…that still leaves people behind.
And that, to me, would not be a failure of technology.
It would be a failure of humanity.
Tech and Humanity
Tech and Humanity: Learn AI Now or Risk Becoming Functionally Illiterate Forever
By Folu Adebayo
A few months ago, I asked a group of professionals a simple question: “How many of you use artificial intelligence in your daily work?”
Only a few hands went up.
What surprised me was not the number. It was the realisation that many people still see AI as something distant, technical, or even optional. In reality, artificial intelligence is quietly becoming as essential as reading and writing.
There was a time when not being able to read or write meant being locked out of opportunity. People who were illiterate could not access education, could not understand contracts, and could not fully participate in society.
Today, something similar may be happening again.
A new kind of literacy is emerging, AI literacy.
I do not mean becoming a programmer or a machine learning scientist. I mean understanding what artificial intelligence is, how it works, and how to use it in everyday life and work.
Because the truth is simple: AI is quietly becoming part of everything we do.
And the gap between people who understand it and those who do not is growing very quickly.
AI Is No Longer a Future Technology
For many people, artificial intelligence still feels like something from science fiction robots, self-driving cars, futuristic laboratories.
But AI is already deeply embedded in our daily lives.
It recommends what we watch, helps doctors analyse medical scans, detects fraud in banks, supports research, and increasingly helps professionals write, analyse data, and solve problems faster.
In workplaces around the world, people are beginning to rely on AI tools to complete tasks that once took hours or even days.
Writers use it to refine ideas.
Developers use it to write code.
Analysts use it to explore complex datasets.
AI is not replacing human thinking.
Instead, it is amplifying it.
The People Who Learn It First Will Move Faster
One of the most striking things about AI is how dramatically it can multiply productivity.
Someone who understands how to use AI effectively can research faster, generate ideas faster, analyse information faster, and create solutions more efficiently.
It is almost like giving every professional a powerful assistant.
The difference is that this assistant can process vast amounts of information in seconds.
This creates a powerful advantage not because AI replaces people, but because people who use AI will outperform people who do not.
The New Form of Illiteracy
Throughout history, technological change has created new divides.
When reading became essential for participating in society, those who could not read were left behind.
The same pattern may repeat itself with artificial intelligence.
People who avoid learning about AI perhaps because it feels complicated or intimidating risk missing out on opportunities in the future workplace.
Many jobs are already beginning to expect some level of AI awareness.
Businesses want employees who can work smarter and faster.
Organisations want people who can adapt to new tools.
And increasingly, those tools are powered by artificial intelligence.
The Good News: Anyone Can Learn
The encouraging part of this story is that learning AI does not require years of technical study.
Most people do not need to build AI systems.
They simply need to understand how to work alongside them.
Learning how to ask the right questions.
Learning how to interpret AI-generated results.
Learning how to use AI to enhance creativity, productivity, and decision-making.
These are skills that anyone can develop.
And the earlier someone begins, the more comfortable they become with the technology.
A Choice Every Generation Faces
Every generation faces moments when the world changes quickly.
The printing press transformed knowledge.
Electricity transformed industry.
The internet transformed communication. Artificial intelligence is now transforming how humans think, create, and work.
The question is not whether AI will shape the future.
It already is.
The real question is whether people will choose to understand it or ignore it.
Because in the decades ahead, AI literacy may become as essential as reading and writing once were.
In the 19th century, people who could not read were excluded from opportunity.
In the 21st century, the same may be true for those who refuse to understand artificial intelligence.
The future will not belong to AI alone.
It will belong to the people who know how to use it.
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