By Eric Elezuo

Immediate Past President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has celebrated former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on his 89th birthday.

In the statement the former Minister of Agriculture signed on behalf of himself and his wife, he noted that Obasanjo is a man of wisdom, foresight, courage and boldness among other qualities.

The statement titled, Happy Birthday: President Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, at 89, is presented as follows, in full:

Today, we celebrate a man who walks across generations like a bridge between time and destiny – a leader whose credibility is unquestioned and whose respect knows no borders.

A man of wisdom, rich with insight. A man of courage, who steps boldly into the battlefields of ideas and argument, unafraid to speak, unafraid to stand, unafraid to be counted.

In the public square he cannot be silenced. He does not merely ruffle feathers – he pulls them out, speaking truths that are sometimes uncomfortable, yet always necessary, driven by an unwavering devotion to truth, equity, and justice.

Disciplined in thought. Disciplined in action. Disciplined in judgment.

When conflict rises and storms gather over nations, the world turns to voices of wisdom— and among those voices uniquely stands President Obasanjo.

A leader who dares to walk where others hesitate. A man who speaks to the mighty without fear and lifts the weary without condescension— challenging the powerful to do what is right, while urging the humble never to lose hope.

An indefatigable spirit, whose optimism refuses to drown in the tides of despair, rising ever higher with a familiar refrain echoing across years: “We will get it right.”

A defender of the weak. A reconciler of enemies.

A soldier who walked through the fires of war and emerged a builder of peace, a bridge for peace, a reconciler of differences, and a defender of the weak.

The Yoruba adage reminds us: “An elder cannot stand in the marketplace and watch the head of a baby slump on the back of its mother.”

Baba Obasanjo is an elder among elders. He will not only warn the mother to secure the child— he will help her do it. And if the knot still loosens, he will do what only the truly responsible elder does: lift the child himself and carry the infant upon his own back.

A man whose memory is sharp as history itself— remembering dates, details, and moments with the precision of a living archive.

And yet, beyond titles and offices, beyond uniforms and presidential seals, he remains something greater:

A father not only to his own, but to many. To a nation. To a continent.

The Baba of Africa. The Baba of the world.

Today, as you turn 89, we celebrate not only the years you have lived but the lives you have touched, the conflicts you have calmed, and the courage you have inspired.

May God continue to grant you strength, health, and vitality.

May your voice remain strong, your wisdom undimmed, your presence a guiding light for generations yet unborn.

For in the long march of time, you stand as one of its wisest elders.

The timeless Baba.

Happy 89th Birthday.

Hearty congratulations!

Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, CON, C.G.H. (‘Akin 45’) and Grace Oluyemisi Adesina (“Yemisi 55”)