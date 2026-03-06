By Eric Elezuo

Constitutional and human rights lawyer, Prof Mike Ozekhome, has felicitated with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as he Celebrates 89 years of life, saying the ex-head of state has grown wiser with age.

Ozekhome made the remarks in a birthday tribute he wrote, and made available to The Boss, stressing the octogenarian is a living legend and a human prodigy, among a catalogue of honours he bestowed on him.

Ozekhome’s full text of goodwill message is presented as follows:

“As Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR, Ph.D, former military Head of State and later President, Commander-In- Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria marks his 89th birthday, it is proper to pay tribute to this remarkable living legend and human prodigy. My writeup on him at 87, two years ago was aptly titled, “OBJ, Please, Remain OBJ”. And he has remained true to himself – weaving, bubbling, speaking, traveling, lecturing and still dancing and playing football. What a homo sapien!

“Baba Obasanjo is a beacon of hope, a symbol of integrity, and a champion of Nigeria’s progress. His legacy as a distinguished elders statesman,uncommon leader, and irrepressible nation-builder is permanently etched on marble.His contributions to Nigeria’s growth and development are simply unquantifiable.

“I recall him singing my birthday song and cutting my birthday cake at ABUAD’s 10th Convocation Lecture 4 years ago after I delivered the Convocation lecture and received a doctorate degree (honoris causa) in law (LL.D). His achievements are simply ineffable, including military exploits, authorship of over 20 books, and an unwavering commitment to democracy and good governance.

“One cannot forget that OBJ played a major role when he accepted on behalf of Nigeria, the mantle of surrender by General Phillip Effiong on behalf of the Biafran army, thus ending a 30 months needless, bloody civil war that consumed over 3 million lives with attendant suffering and destitition. “Your wisdom, vision, and leadership are needed now more than ever,” I had written two years ago, describing him thus: ‘Please, OBJ, remain OBJ – a true icon, a guiding light, and a hero of our time.’

“Baba’s leadership has left an indelible mark on Nigeria, inspiring generations not only in Nigeria and Africa, but within the entire black race. As an international figure, his voice resonates even as his rare wisdom and experience are globally sought, leading to his epic position as Co-Chairman of the Inter-Action Council of former Heads of State and Government.

“Some of his many books, including “My Watch” and “The Art of Leading”, are loud testaments to his deep thinking and intellectual prowess.

“Very often, he speaks truth to power, advocating for justice, fairness, and equality for all, damning the consequences.

“OBJ’s life reminds us that we all have a role in shaping our country’s future.

“Seest thou a man blessed round and round by God in all ramifications; nurtured in humble beginnings, but attained the height of a living sage and deity? A man since inducted into the pantheon of heroes of modern day Nigeria, bestrididing the military, democratic and governance worlds of Nigeria? That is legendary OBJ.

“As Baba marks this 89th milestone birthday, I pray that God grants him many more years ( Gen 6:3) of good health, fulfillment, happiness, and peace that passeth all understanding ( Phil 4:7). Amen.”