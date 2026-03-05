Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that at 89 years, he won’t die anytime soon.

He condemned those circulating a fake letter in which he was purportedly speaking about his death, saying they were only wasting their time because “I dey Kampe.”

The former president disclosed this on Wednesday while delivering a colloquium titled “Burden and Blessing of Leadership: Reflections from Global Africa to the World” held as part of the ceremonies lined up to mark his 89th birthday in Abeokuta.

Obasanjo was born on March 6, 1937.

The former president said at 89 years he had no doubt that God did not make a mistake to keep him alive and reasonably healthy at his age.

He slammed those wishing him dead, saying he would remain on the earth surface agile and healthy for as long as his Creator wanted.

“For my final note in this address, I want to point your attention to the work of some never-do-well.

“They publish and circulate a fake paper credited to me that I am writing, giving notice of my death, pafuka.

“That is their wish and surely not God’s wish for me. God has assured me that He has more for me to do on earth, and He has given me the wherewithal to do it.

“And those who wish otherwise are going to be dealt with by God Himself. I dey kampe as usual,” the former President said.

Earlier, the former President had lamented the leadership crisis that he said had, for decades, stifled Africa’s development, growth, and economic prosperity.

“Africa is not a problem to be managed but a promise to be fulfilled through honest, courageous, selfless, incorruptible and transformational leadership,” he said.

He explained that genuine leadership carried immense burdens, citing his own incarceration and near execution under the military junta of the late Gen Sani Abacha as part of that burden.

Highlighting Africa’s unrealised potential, he said, “By every measure of natural endowment, Africa should be a continent of prosperity, stability, peace, security and global influence.

“Instead, a major part of the continent remains a theatre of preventable disease and suffering, starvation, conflict, insecurity and poverty.”

Obasanjo identified leadership failure, not geography or history, as the primary cause.

“The primary cause is the failure of those entrusted with power to lead for the people and serve them rather than against them; to build institutions rather than subvert them; to welcome accountability rather than flee from it, to ensure equity and justice rather than enthrone injustice, inequality and inequity.”

He warned that many leaders arrive with promises but soon govern for personal or familial gain, undermine democracy, and erode institutions.

“The same young reformer who promised accountability begins to silence the press, harass the judiciary, and intimidate civil society.