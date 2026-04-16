Man Rescued Amid Attempt to Jump into Lagos Lagoon

A man whose identity had not been established at the time of filing this report was rescued after reportedly attempting to jump into the Lagos Lagoon from a bridge.

Eyewitnesses said the individual parked his vehicle on the bridge before entering the water, prompting alarm among passersby.

The situation was, however, swiftly brought under control as local fishermen in the area intervened and pulled him out of the lagoon, preventing what could have resulted in a fatal outcome.

A video capturing the rescue surfaced on social media on Wednesday, shared by Isaac Fayose, who expressed concern over the incident and called on Nigerians to pay closer attention to the well-being of those around them.

“Please, check on your family and friends. This just happened today. Who knows what went wrong,” he wrote.

As of the time of this report, the circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear, while authorities have yet to provide an official account.

The Lagos State Police Command had also not issued any confirmation of the incident.