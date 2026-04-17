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ADC: Momodu Questions INEC’s Neutrality, Warns Against Selective Justice
A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Basorun Dele Momodu, has raised fresh concerns over the neutrality of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), warning that its handling of internal party disputes could undermine public confidence in Nigeria’s democracy.
He made the remarks on Thursday, during an exclusive interview on Frontline, a current affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese-Ijebu, Ogun State.
The discussion centred on the recently concluded ADC convention and INEC’s position on factional leadership within the party. Momodu argued that electoral institutions must be careful not to be seen as politically biased.
The Media mogul maintained that the ADC’s decision to proceed with its convention was not an act of defiance but of constitutional and organisational survival.
According to him, political parties have the right to manage their internal affairs without undue interference.
He stressed that INEC’s primary responsibility is to act as an impartial referee in elections rather than become involved in internal party conflicts. He warned that any perception of bias could weaken trust in democratic institutions.
“Well, it is not really the business of INEC to intervene and interfere in the affairs of a party. Their role is to be the unbiased umpire, conduct elections and make sure that the elections are fair and square.
“But this INEC, this particular INEC, has started very early to show signs that we may not be able to trust them”
Momodu expressed concern that opposition parties are often subjected to faster and stricter scrutiny compared to ruling parties.
He suggested that this perceived imbalance could deepen political tension in the country. He also cautioned that democratic institutions must not only act fairly but must also be seen to act fairly. For him, perception is as important as legality in sustaining public confidence.
“Because of the hurry with which they deal a blow to opposition parties, I don’t see them doing that to APC. The speed at which they aligned quickly with the weaker faction of, you know, PDP was clear to me that we will be heading for the rocks again, as we have done in the past.
“I remember Amupitan when he was appointed; he pledged to be one of the best. But from what I’m seeing, his name is already being rubbished in the mud, which is unfortunate for a man at that commanding height of his life.
Culled from Daily Telegraph
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Man Rescued Amid Attempt to Jump into Lagos Lagoon
A man whose identity had not been established at the time of filing this report was rescued after reportedly attempting to jump into the Lagos Lagoon from a bridge.
Eyewitnesses said the individual parked his vehicle on the bridge before entering the water, prompting alarm among passersby.
The situation was, however, swiftly brought under control as local fishermen in the area intervened and pulled him out of the lagoon, preventing what could have resulted in a fatal outcome.
A video capturing the rescue surfaced on social media on Wednesday, shared by Isaac Fayose, who expressed concern over the incident and called on Nigerians to pay closer attention to the well-being of those around them.
“Please, check on your family and friends. This just happened today. Who knows what went wrong,” he wrote.
As of the time of this report, the circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear, while authorities have yet to provide an official account.
The Lagos State Police Command had also not issued any confirmation of the incident.
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Dele Momodu Proposes Atiku/Obi Ticket As ‘Best Bet’ to Unseat Tinubu in 2027
Veteran journalist and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Dele Momodu, has declared that a joint presidential ticket between Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi represents the strongest strategy for the opposition to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2027 general elections.
Speaking on Politics Today on Channels Television, Momodu said the emerging ADC coalition is gaining momentum as a credible alternative to President Bola Tinubu’s administration, which he accused of promoting “one-man rule” and weakening democratic institutions.
Momodu argued that an Atiku–Obi ticket offers both experience and electoral appeal, noting that both politicians already command significant national followings from previous elections. He recalled their collaboration in 2019, adding that Obi’s performance in the 2023 presidential election provides a ready base of supporters that can be consolidated.
According to him, the coalition is further strengthened by the involvement of political heavyweights such as Rabiu Kwankwaso and Rotimi Amaechi, making it a formidable opposition alliance.
“The candidates who placed second, third, and even fourth are aligning. That naturally builds a strong challenge,” Momodu said, suggesting that this development could unsettle the APC ahead of 2027.
He also accused the Tinubu administration of centralising power and undermining democratic processes, claiming that key institutions—including the legislature and electoral system—are increasingly influenced by the executive arm of government. He warned that such a trend poses risks to Nigeria’s democracy.
Momodu further alleged that opposition parties face systemic obstacles, including difficulties in accessing venues, legal pressures, and institutional interference. He argued that these challenges have made opposition unity not just strategic, but necessary.
Dismissing concerns about possible cracks within the ADC coalition, Momodu described such fears as speculative, insisting that current political realities have effectively forced major opposition figures to work together.
Featured
NAF Defends Borno-Yobe Border Market Airstrike
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed carrying out an air operation in the Jilli axis of Borno State, describing the mission as part of ongoing efforts to sustain pressure on terrorist groups operating in the North-East.
The confirmation comes amid outrage that at least 56 people, mostly traders, were killed after an airstrike struck a busy weekly market along the Borno–Yobe border.
The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday at Jilli Market, situated between Gubio in Borno State and Geidam in Yobe State.
Reports quoting eyewitness accounts said that four fighter jets were involved in the operation, which was said to be targeting suspected Boko Haram insurgents in the area.
A local councilor, Malam Lawan Zanna, also confirmed the attack.
He said people tried to escape when the jets began firing, but the strikes continued.
According to him, “more than 20 people were hospitalized,” and some of the injured later died, pushing the death toll higher.
Confirming the incident, NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, stated that the strikes were conducted based on credible intelligence and in coordination with ground forces.
According to him, the operation was aimed at restricting the movement of terrorist elements and preventing further attacks.
“The follow-up strikes were executed based on credible intelligence and in close coordination with ground forces to deny terrorists freedom of movement and prevent further attacks.
He explained that the mission formed part of a broader air-ground strategy designed to consolidate previous gains made by military forces in the region.
“The operation formed part of a broader air-ground integration effort aimed at consolidating earlier gains recorded by friendly forces,” he said.
In addition, Ejodame noted that the strikes successfully disrupted insurgent activities within the Jilli axis, an area long considered a strategic enclave for terrorists due to its challenging terrain.
He added that the operation highlights the increasing effectiveness of intelligence-led joint missions in the North-East.
Reaffirming the force’s commitment, Ejodame said the NAF would continue to prioritize surveillance, precision targeting, and rapid response operations in support of wider military objectives.
“The Nigerian Air Force will sustain the current operational momentum to protect innocent lives, secure communities, and restore lasting peace in the region,” he said.
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