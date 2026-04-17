ADC: Momodu Questions INEC’s Neutrality, Warns Against Selective Justice

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Basorun Dele Momodu, has raised fresh concerns over the neutrality of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), warning that its handling of internal party disputes could undermine public confidence in Nigeria’s democracy.

He made the remarks on Thursday, during an exclusive interview on Frontline, a current affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese-Ijebu, Ogun State.

The discussion centred on the recently concluded ADC convention and INEC’s position on factional leadership within the party. Momodu argued that electoral institutions must be careful not to be seen as politically biased.

The Media mogul maintained that the ADC’s decision to proceed with its convention was not an act of defiance but of constitutional and organisational survival.

According to him, political parties have the right to manage their internal affairs without undue interference.

He stressed that INEC’s primary responsibility is to act as an impartial referee in elections rather than become involved in internal party conflicts. He warned that any perception of bias could weaken trust in democratic institutions.

“Well, it is not really the business of INEC to intervene and interfere in the affairs of a party. Their role is to be the unbiased umpire, conduct elections and make sure that the elections are fair and square.

“But this INEC, this particular INEC, has started very early to show signs that we may not be able to trust them”

Momodu expressed concern that opposition parties are often subjected to faster and stricter scrutiny compared to ruling parties.

He suggested that this perceived imbalance could deepen political tension in the country. He also cautioned that democratic institutions must not only act fairly but must also be seen to act fairly. For him, perception is as important as legality in sustaining public confidence.

“Because of the hurry with which they deal a blow to opposition parties, I don’t see them doing that to APC. The speed at which they aligned quickly with the weaker faction of, you know, PDP was clear to me that we will be heading for the rocks again, as we have done in the past.

“I remember Amupitan when he was appointed; he pledged to be one of the best. But from what I’m seeing, his name is already being rubbished in the mud, which is unfortunate for a man at that commanding height of his life.

Culled from Daily Telegraph