Spider-Man Voice Actor Alexis Ortega Dies at 38

By Samantha Ofole-Prince

Taking a trip has long been associated with pleasure. But there is nothing more bracing — and vitalizing — than immersing yourself in an unforgiving environment, which is what Will Smith does in “Pole to Pole.”

The series follows Will Smith, an actor, rapper, producer and entrepreneur known for his roles in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Men in Black,” “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “Bad Boys” and many more as he soars new heights, treks vast deserts and tackles freezing temperatures while seeking out some of the most extreme places on earth – all in 100 days.

Smith’s travels take him from the South Pole, where he climbs a 300 feet ice wall to the world’s largest rainforest in search of an Anaconda and more. Missions he accomplishes with bravado and comradery.

“When I was a little boy, I always wanted to be an explorer,” Smith shares in the film’s opening sequence, citing his mentor, Dr. Allan Counter, a renowned scientist and explorer who passed away in 2017 who he calls the ‘Black Indiana Jones.’

The first episode of the series sees Smith scaling the Ellsworth Mountains in Antarctica with the aid of Richard Parks, a Jamaican and Welsh polar athlete and the first person of color to ski solo to the geographical South Pole.



“There was a genuine point where I wasn’t sure if Will was going to continue,” Parks shares. “The weather came in so quickly as it does in Antarctica and if you are halfway up an ice wall and the weather comes in, you have to manage that weather on your own. That moment spoke to the authenticity of Will’s journey and that was the moment Antarctica stripped Will back and he wasn’t Will the global superstar. He didn’t have the ancillary things that he has in his normal life around him, but when he got to the top and let out that scream and we embraced, that was one of the most authentic moments.”

There’s nothing quite as thrilling as putting yourself in a hostile landscape, where you’re made inescapably aware of your physical and physiological limits and in this carefully crafted series, complete with panoramic views and a sweeping accompanying score, Smith’s geological adventures are incredible.

In one episode, he embarks on a muddy trek through the Amazon forest with Professor Bryan Fry to extract venom from a giant tarantula. A creature that could hold the secret to saving lives.

He often finds humor on his travels. “How do you find Will Smith in the Antarctic?” he jokes in a scene with Parks. “You follow the fresh prints!”

Easily engaging with his subjects, he treats the people at the places he visits, such as the Waorani tribe, an indigenous community in the Amazon with care, compassion and kindness, revealing that genial and affable nature that has made him so relatable with fans.

This film is also a reflective one for the actor. As he treks to one of the highest, and happiest, villages in the Himalayas in search of the secret of happiness with Professor Dacher Keltner, he reflects on his life and career. It’s there, Smith, who won an Oscar for Best Actor in 2022 for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the film “King Richard,” addresses the infamous incident at the 94th Academy Awards when he publicly struck comedian and host Chris Rock.

“After the Oscars, I realized that nothing can last forever. I began to ask myself the question. How can I be happy knowing everything falls apart.”

Throughout his travels and his very challenging quests, he throws in historical lessons, career flashbacks and biological briefings along the way. We learn how history is captured in the ice glades and discover how certain animals can aid scientific research for curing ailments as he goes in search of the world’s biggest snake… the giant Green Anaconda and that’s just in the first few episodes.

Although he constantly reminds us that his choices are not good ideas, Smith has given us quite a remarkable film in this soul-searching series which rolls the camera on places and rituals that most people want to know about but will never experience.

The film’s grand achievement is that it positions its subject as a mediator between humans and the natural world. Life cycles on and if we make the right choices, ruin can become regrowth.

Watch the show with an inquisitive mind and you might find them asking questions about what other new things we can learn about earth.

“What’s our evacuation plan if they start tripping?” Smith jokingly asks Parks as they journey to meet the climate scientists at Criosfera 1, a desolate research center situated between the Ellsworth Mountains and the South Pole.

“Pole to Pole” charts the disasters we face in future decades — from global crises to animal extinction and introduces us to cultural and religious ceremonies.



With director Darren Aronofsky, who gave us “Requiem for a Dream,” “Black Swan” “Mother!” and “Caught Stealing” serving as co-executive producer, it showcases some stunning photography juxtaposed with a cinematic score and travel fanatics would devour this series.

Video blogging accompanies Smith’s retrospective and although he appears genuinely nervous in many scenes – who wouldn’t be if facing an Anaconda, he does carry out his mission.

“Give me a second to get my movie star face back,” he grimaces before descending into the Cueva de los Tayos cave in southeastern Ecuador.

He is engaging and informative and does bring charm and humor to it. There is sorrow and there is joy as he reveals through locals how life in Laya, a remote settlement in the Himalayas, can be difficult but the community there are some of the happiest people on earth.

From “Pole to Pole with Michael Palin,” to Eugene Levy’s globe-trotting docuseries, “The Reluctant Traveler,” there’s a long, rich tradition of celebrities conquering continents, but all in all, Smith has risen to the occasion in this refreshing series. This is not just another documentary about traveling to desolate areas few will ever experience in our lifetime, but a fascinating bold sketch of our world told very competently, enthusiastically and modestly, and in a form that whets the appetite.