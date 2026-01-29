Connect with us

Entertainment

Court Sends Actress Angela Okorie to Prison for Alleged Cyber-Stalking

Published

2 days ago

on

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of actress, Angela Okorie in the Suleja prison in Niger State following her arraignment on charges of criminal defamation and cyberstalking.

Justice Emeka Nwite issued the order on Wednesday while ruling on an oral bail application made by Okorie’s lawyer, Alex Ejesieme (SAN) shortly after his client pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge brought against her by the police.

Justice Nwite ordered that the mother of one be kept in the prison until January 30 when her bail application would be heard.

Okorie of 1 Henry Montero Street, Lekki Palm City, Ajah, Lagos is alleged, in the charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/278/2025 to have conspired with Ifeoma Mbonu (now at large) to commit  cyberstalking and defamation by calling a fellow actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie a blood sucking demon in their posts on their social media platforms of Instagram and Tiktok.

The police said the offences, allegedly committed in 2024, violated the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention, Etc) Act of 2015.

After Okorie pleaded to the charge, prosecuting lawyer, Victor Okoye urged the court to remand the defendant in Suleja prison and fix a date for the prosecution to open its case.

Ejesieme objected to Okoye’s application, claiming that his client was not afforded adequate time and opportunity to prepare for her defence.

The defence lawyer said even though the prosecution filed the charge since July 2025, it only handed a copy to the defendant about an hour before the commencement of proceedings.

He claimed that his client was never informed about the case in court but only arrested her in Lagos the previous day and brought her to Abuja for arraignment. He also claimed that the police denied him access to her for proper briefing.

Ejesieme prayed the court to allow his client to continue to enjoy the administrative bail earlier granted him by the police.

In the alternative, Ejesieme urged the court to release the defendant to him to enable her make provision for her child that has been left alone in Lagos and for her to also file a formal bail application.

The defence lawyer said his client was a single mother of one, who was not afforded time to make adequate arrangement for her child before being brought to Abuja from Lagos.

Responding, Okoye faulted Ejesieme’s arguments. He argued that the administrative bail granted the defendant has since expired upon her arraignment.

Okoye accused Angela of jumping bail and failing to honour invitations sent to her to report to the police headquarters in Abuja in respect of the case.

The prosecuting lawyer urged the court to order the defendant to file a formal bail application to enable the prosecution exhibit necessary documents in support of its position that the defendant jumped the administrative bail granted her and also failed to honour past invitations sent to her.

Ruling, Justice Nwite confirmed that the police actually sent an invitation to the defendant on January 16 to report at the headquarters in relation to the case.

The judge however faulted the police for denying the defendant access to her lawyers before the court’s proceedings.

He ordered parties to file and exchange all necessary documents in relation to the formal bail application to be filed by the defendant within 24 hours.

Justice Nwite also ordered that the defendant be remanded in Suleja prison and to be produced on January 30 for the hearing of her bail application.

Okorie’s case stemmed from a petition by Mercy Johnson Okojie’s lawyer, in which sundry allegations were made against her and Ifeoma.

Part of the petition, dated Mary 14, 2025 read: “Most alarmingly, in a recent criminal and defamatory publication, Angela Okorie published the following statement via her Instagram page @ realagelaokorie:

‘Blood sucking demon no see blood suck again, E say na slimming tea. Except there’s no God, MJ go and beg people you chop their destinies and destroyed their hornes else no peace for the wicked!!! Gospel songs won’t save you. Your heart Is Dark!!!’

“This malicious statement, clearly targeted at our client, was published with the intent to cause irreparable reputational injury, incite hatred, provoke unrest among the public and further harass and emotionally traumatize our client.

“The tone, content, and framing of the publication aim to portray our client as a destructive person, despite her widely known public image as a humanitarian and devout Christian mother.

“The principal suspect, Angela Okorie, has demonstrated a relentless and calculated effort to incite public hatred and threaten public peace by repeatedly using her social media platform for criminal intimidation, false accusations, and criminal defamation.

“She has become the most aggressive and persistent in this malicious campaign.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment

Spider-Man Voice Actor Alexis Ortega Dies at 38

Published

20 hours ago

on

January 30, 2026

By

Mexican voice actor of Spider-Man, Alexis Ortega, has died at 38, according to a report by World Dubbing News.

The platform said: “We regret to announce the sensitive passing of voice actor Alexis Ortega, we send our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues in this difficult time.”

The cause of death was not disclosed at the time of the announcement.

Alexis Ortega was born in Mexico in 1987 and began his career in 2013 as an onscreen actor and voice performer. He later became widely known for dubbing Tom Holland’s roles in Spanish for several Marvel films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War.

He also worked on multiple Disney projects, providing Spanish dubbing for films such as Big Hero 6 and Star Wars: Rogue One.

Following confirmation of Alexis Ortega’s death, fans took to social media to share tributes and memories of his work.

“Sad news. Way too young at 38. Rest in peace, Alexis,” user Ilman posted on X.

“Such sad news Alexis Ortega brought Spider-Man to life for so many fans. Rest in peace,” Rechardo wrote.

“It’s truly a loss when a talented voice brings so much life to a character we love. Alexis Ortega’s legacy will surely live on through his iconic performances,” Victor shared.

“Lives on for the rest of time with these movies for the world to know him,” Bunsan added.

Beyond voice work, Ortega appeared on screen in shows including Luis Miguel: The Series, Thursday’s Widows, El Candidato, and The House of Flowers. He also collaborated with Mr Beast, dubbing Spanish versions of the YouTuber’s videos.

Ortega’s final Instagram post, shared in November last year, showed him sitting on a couch with his dog at his home in Mexico City. He captioned the photo, ‘My doggo.’

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Will Smith Addresses Oscar Slap in New Series “Pole to Pole”

Published

7 days ago

on

January 24, 2026

By

By Samantha Ofole-Prince
Taking a trip has long been associated with pleasure. But there is nothing more bracing — and vitalizing — than immersing yourself in an unforgiving environment, which is what Will Smith does in “Pole to Pole.”
The series follows Will Smith, an actor, rapper, producer and entrepreneur known for his roles in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Men in Black,” “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “Bad Boys” and many more as he soars new heights, treks vast deserts and tackles freezing temperatures while seeking out some of the most extreme places on earth – all in 100 days.
Smith’s travels take him from the South Pole, where he climbs a 300 feet ice wall to the world’s largest rainforest in search of an Anaconda and more. Missions he accomplishes with bravado and comradery.
“When I was a little boy, I always wanted to be an explorer,” Smith shares in the film’s opening sequence, citing his mentor, Dr. Allan Counter, a renowned scientist and explorer who passed away in 2017 who he calls the ‘Black Indiana Jones.’
The first episode of the series sees Smith scaling the Ellsworth Mountains in Antarctica with the aid of Richard Parks, a Jamaican and Welsh polar athlete and the first person of color to ski solo to the geographical South Pole.

“There was a genuine point where I wasn’t sure if Will was going to continue,” Parks shares. “The weather came in so quickly as it does in Antarctica and if you are halfway up an ice wall and the weather comes in, you have to manage that weather on your own. That moment spoke to the authenticity of Will’s journey and that was the moment Antarctica stripped Will back and he wasn’t Will the global superstar. He didn’t have the ancillary things that he has in his normal life around him, but when he got to the top and let out that scream and we embraced, that was one of the most authentic moments.”
There’s nothing quite as thrilling as putting yourself in a hostile landscape, where you’re made inescapably aware of your physical and physiological limits and in this carefully crafted series, complete with panoramic views and a sweeping accompanying score, Smith’s geological adventures are incredible.
In one episode, he embarks on a muddy trek through the Amazon forest with Professor Bryan Fry to extract venom from a giant tarantula. A creature that could hold the secret to saving lives.
He often finds humor on his travels. “How do you find Will Smith in the Antarctic?” he jokes in a scene with Parks. “You follow the fresh prints!”
Easily engaging with his subjects, he treats the people at the places he visits, such as the Waorani tribe, an indigenous community in the Amazon with care, compassion and kindness, revealing that genial and affable nature that has made him so relatable with fans.
This film is also a reflective one for the actor. As he treks to one of the highest, and happiest, villages in the Himalayas in search of the secret of happiness with Professor Dacher Keltner, he reflects on his life and career. It’s there, Smith, who won an Oscar for Best Actor in 2022 for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the film “King Richard,” addresses the infamous incident at the 94th Academy Awards when he publicly struck comedian and host Chris Rock.

Will Smith accepts the Oscar® for Actor in a Leading Role during the live ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

“After the Oscars, I realized that nothing can last forever. I began to ask myself the question. How can I be happy knowing everything falls apart.”
Throughout his travels and his very challenging quests, he throws in historical lessons, career flashbacks and biological briefings along the way. We learn how history is captured in the ice glades and discover how certain animals can aid scientific research for curing ailments as he goes in search of the world’s biggest snake… the giant Green Anaconda and that’s just in the first few episodes.
Although he constantly reminds us that his choices are not good ideas, Smith has given us quite a remarkable film in this soul-searching series which rolls the camera on places and rituals that most people want to know about but will never experience.
The film’s grand achievement is that it positions its subject as a mediator between humans and the natural world. Life cycles on and if we make the right choices, ruin can become regrowth.
Watch the show with an inquisitive mind and you might find them asking questions about what other new things we can learn about earth.
“What’s our evacuation plan if they start tripping?” Smith jokingly asks Parks as they journey to meet the climate scientists at Criosfera 1, a desolate research center situated between the Ellsworth Mountains and the South Pole.
“Pole to Pole” charts the disasters we face in future decades — from global crises to animal extinction and introduces us to cultural and religious ceremonies.

With director Darren Aronofsky, who gave us “Requiem for a Dream,” “Black Swan” “Mother!” and “Caught Stealing” serving as co-executive producer, it showcases some stunning photography juxtaposed with a cinematic score and travel fanatics would devour this series.
Video blogging accompanies Smith’s retrospective and although he appears genuinely nervous in many scenes – who wouldn’t be if facing an Anaconda, he does carry out his mission.
“Give me a second to get my movie star face back,” he grimaces before descending into the Cueva de los Tayos cave in southeastern Ecuador.
He is engaging and informative and does bring charm and humor to it. There is sorrow and there is joy as he reveals through locals how life in Laya, a remote settlement in the Himalayas, can be difficult but the community there are some of the happiest people on earth.
From “Pole to Pole with Michael Palin,” to Eugene Levy’s globe-trotting docuseries, “The Reluctant Traveler,” there’s a long, rich tradition of celebrities conquering continents, but all in all, Smith has risen to the occasion in this refreshing series. This is not just another documentary about traveling to desolate areas few will ever experience in our lifetime, but a fascinating bold sketch of our world told very competently, enthusiastically and modestly, and in a form that whets the appetite.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Director R​yan C​oogler’s “Sinners” Gets 16 Oscar Nominations

Published

1 week ago

on

January 23, 2026

By

By Samantha Ofole-Prince

With films like “Black Panther,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Creed” and his inaugural feature film “Fruitvale Station,” to his credit, Writer/Director Ryan Coogler has shown versatility as a filmmaker so it’s no surprise his latest film “Sinners” received 16 Oscar nominations.

The most nominations for a single project in Oscar history, “Sinners” earned the acclaimed director his first Oscar nomination for directing.

An original story that delves into the supernatural, it’s a bold departure from his previous work and the film was recognized in several other categories including acting, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, score, casting, cinematography and costume design. Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku all received acting nominations.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Ryan Coogler attends The Critics Choice Association’s 8th annual celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Combining ambition, emotion and originality, Coogler’s most personal piece of filmmaking, which follows identical twin brothers who return to their Mississippi hometown to open a juke joint, infuses a piece of his own history as well as Black history.

I’ve been blessed,” says Coogler, “where each time I’ve made a film, it’s become more and more personal. And with Sinners, I was really digging into two relationships. One with my maternal grandfather. The other with my Uncle James who actually passed away when I was in post-production on Creed.  And with this film, I got a chance to dig into my own ancestral history.”

Coogler’s “Black Panther” is a landmark moment in his career and was the most successful domestic release of 2018, grossing $1.3 billion in theaters worldwide. It is the first  Marvel film to have ever been nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards and although the sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” achieved remarkable success grossing over $840 million and received five Oscar nominations, Coogler was always shunned in the directing category, despite these box office successes.

Coogler will compete against directors Chloé Zhao (“Hamnet”), Josh Safdie (“Marty Supreme”), Paul Thomas Anderson (“One Battle after Another”) for the 13½ inch golden statuette.

The Oscar nominations were announced by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman in a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. Winners will be announced on Sunday, March 15 at the Academy Awards ceremony which will be hosted by Conan O’Brien.

Samantha Ofole-Prince is a U.S. based journalist and movie critic who covers industry-specific news that includes television and film.

Continue Reading

Trending