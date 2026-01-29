Entertainment
Court Sends Actress Angela Okorie to Prison for Alleged Cyber-Stalking
A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of actress, Angela Okorie in the Suleja prison in Niger State following her arraignment on charges of criminal defamation and cyberstalking.
Justice Emeka Nwite issued the order on Wednesday while ruling on an oral bail application made by Okorie’s lawyer, Alex Ejesieme (SAN) shortly after his client pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge brought against her by the police.
Justice Nwite ordered that the mother of one be kept in the prison until January 30 when her bail application would be heard.
Okorie of 1 Henry Montero Street, Lekki Palm City, Ajah, Lagos is alleged, in the charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/278/2025 to have conspired with Ifeoma Mbonu (now at large) to commit cyberstalking and defamation by calling a fellow actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie a blood sucking demon in their posts on their social media platforms of Instagram and Tiktok.
The police said the offences, allegedly committed in 2024, violated the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention, Etc) Act of 2015.
After Okorie pleaded to the charge, prosecuting lawyer, Victor Okoye urged the court to remand the defendant in Suleja prison and fix a date for the prosecution to open its case.
Ejesieme objected to Okoye’s application, claiming that his client was not afforded adequate time and opportunity to prepare for her defence.
The defence lawyer said even though the prosecution filed the charge since July 2025, it only handed a copy to the defendant about an hour before the commencement of proceedings.
He claimed that his client was never informed about the case in court but only arrested her in Lagos the previous day and brought her to Abuja for arraignment. He also claimed that the police denied him access to her for proper briefing.
Ejesieme prayed the court to allow his client to continue to enjoy the administrative bail earlier granted him by the police.
In the alternative, Ejesieme urged the court to release the defendant to him to enable her make provision for her child that has been left alone in Lagos and for her to also file a formal bail application.
The defence lawyer said his client was a single mother of one, who was not afforded time to make adequate arrangement for her child before being brought to Abuja from Lagos.
Responding, Okoye faulted Ejesieme’s arguments. He argued that the administrative bail granted the defendant has since expired upon her arraignment.
Okoye accused Angela of jumping bail and failing to honour invitations sent to her to report to the police headquarters in Abuja in respect of the case.
The prosecuting lawyer urged the court to order the defendant to file a formal bail application to enable the prosecution exhibit necessary documents in support of its position that the defendant jumped the administrative bail granted her and also failed to honour past invitations sent to her.
Ruling, Justice Nwite confirmed that the police actually sent an invitation to the defendant on January 16 to report at the headquarters in relation to the case.
The judge however faulted the police for denying the defendant access to her lawyers before the court’s proceedings.
He ordered parties to file and exchange all necessary documents in relation to the formal bail application to be filed by the defendant within 24 hours.
Justice Nwite also ordered that the defendant be remanded in Suleja prison and to be produced on January 30 for the hearing of her bail application.
Okorie’s case stemmed from a petition by Mercy Johnson Okojie’s lawyer, in which sundry allegations were made against her and Ifeoma.
Part of the petition, dated Mary 14, 2025 read: “Most alarmingly, in a recent criminal and defamatory publication, Angela Okorie published the following statement via her Instagram page @ realagelaokorie:
‘Blood sucking demon no see blood suck again, E say na slimming tea. Except there’s no God, MJ go and beg people you chop their destinies and destroyed their hornes else no peace for the wicked!!! Gospel songs won’t save you. Your heart Is Dark!!!’
“This malicious statement, clearly targeted at our client, was published with the intent to cause irreparable reputational injury, incite hatred, provoke unrest among the public and further harass and emotionally traumatize our client.
“The tone, content, and framing of the publication aim to portray our client as a destructive person, despite her widely known public image as a humanitarian and devout Christian mother.
“The principal suspect, Angela Okorie, has demonstrated a relentless and calculated effort to incite public hatred and threaten public peace by repeatedly using her social media platform for criminal intimidation, false accusations, and criminal defamation.
“She has become the most aggressive and persistent in this malicious campaign.”
Spider-Man Voice Actor Alexis Ortega Dies at 38
Mexican voice actor of Spider-Man, Alexis Ortega, has died at 38, according to a report by World Dubbing News.
The platform said: “We regret to announce the sensitive passing of voice actor Alexis Ortega, we send our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues in this difficult time.”
The cause of death was not disclosed at the time of the announcement.
Alexis Ortega was born in Mexico in 1987 and began his career in 2013 as an onscreen actor and voice performer. He later became widely known for dubbing Tom Holland’s roles in Spanish for several Marvel films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War.
He also worked on multiple Disney projects, providing Spanish dubbing for films such as Big Hero 6 and Star Wars: Rogue One.
Following confirmation of Alexis Ortega’s death, fans took to social media to share tributes and memories of his work.
“Sad news. Way too young at 38. Rest in peace, Alexis,” user Ilman posted on X.
“Such sad news Alexis Ortega brought Spider-Man to life for so many fans. Rest in peace,” Rechardo wrote.
“It’s truly a loss when a talented voice brings so much life to a character we love. Alexis Ortega’s legacy will surely live on through his iconic performances,” Victor shared.
“Lives on for the rest of time with these movies for the world to know him,” Bunsan added.
Beyond voice work, Ortega appeared on screen in shows including Luis Miguel: The Series, Thursday’s Widows, El Candidato, and The House of Flowers. He also collaborated with Mr Beast, dubbing Spanish versions of the YouTuber’s videos.
Ortega’s final Instagram post, shared in November last year, showed him sitting on a couch with his dog at his home in Mexico City. He captioned the photo, ‘My doggo.’
Will Smith Addresses Oscar Slap in New Series “Pole to Pole”
“There was a genuine point where I wasn’t sure if Will was going to continue,” Parks shares. “The weather came in so quickly as it does in Antarctica and if you are halfway up an ice wall and the weather comes in, you have to manage that weather on your own. That moment spoke to the authenticity of Will’s journey and that was the moment Antarctica stripped Will back and he wasn’t Will the global superstar. He didn’t have the ancillary things that he has in his normal life around him, but when he got to the top and let out that scream and we embraced, that was one of the most authentic moments.”
With director Darren Aronofsky, who gave us “Requiem for a Dream,” “Black Swan” “Mother!” and “Caught Stealing” serving as co-executive producer, it showcases some stunning photography juxtaposed with a cinematic score and travel fanatics would devour this series.
Director Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” Gets 16 Oscar Nominations
By Samantha Ofole-Prince
With films like “Black Panther,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Creed” and his inaugural feature film “Fruitvale Station,” to his credit, Writer/Director Ryan Coogler has shown versatility as a filmmaker so it’s no surprise his latest film “Sinners” received 16 Oscar nominations.
The most nominations for a single project in Oscar history, “Sinners” earned the acclaimed director his first Oscar nomination for directing.
An original story that delves into the supernatural, it’s a bold departure from his previous work and the film was recognized in several other categories including acting, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, score, casting, cinematography and costume design. Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku all received acting nominations.
Combining ambition, emotion and originality, Coogler’s most personal piece of filmmaking, which follows identical twin brothers who return to their Mississippi hometown to open a juke joint, infuses a piece of his own history as well as Black history.
I’ve been blessed,” says Coogler, “where each time I’ve made a film, it’s become more and more personal. And with Sinners, I was really digging into two relationships. One with my maternal grandfather. The other with my Uncle James who actually passed away when I was in post-production on Creed. And with this film, I got a chance to dig into my own ancestral history.”
Coogler’s “Black Panther” is a landmark moment in his career and was the most successful domestic release of 2018, grossing $1.3 billion in theaters worldwide. It is the first Marvel film to have ever been nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards and although the sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” achieved remarkable success grossing over $840 million and received five Oscar nominations, Coogler was always shunned in the directing category, despite these box office successes.
Coogler will compete against directors Chloé Zhao (“Hamnet”), Josh Safdie (“Marty Supreme”), Paul Thomas Anderson (“One Battle after Another”) for the 13½ inch golden statuette.
The Oscar nominations were announced by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman in a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. Winners will be announced on Sunday, March 15 at the Academy Awards ceremony which will be hosted by Conan O’Brien.
Samantha Ofole-Prince is a U.S. based journalist and movie critic who covers industry-specific news that includes television and film.
