UNN Appoints Chimamanda Adichie, Others Visiting Professors

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has appointed a renowned novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, isiting professor as part of the drive to reposition the institution on the global academic stage.

Also appointed visiting professors are African Development Bank (AfDB) executive, Prof Kevin Urama, and Prof James Robinson of the University of Chicago.

The appointments were announced through official letters dated December 18, 2025 and signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Simon Ortuanya.

Among the roles expected of the trio, according to the letters, included teaching engagements, research collaboration, mentorship, and strategic academic interactions.

Adichie, it was gathered, was appointed based on her outstanding contributions to literature, creative writing, and global intellectual discourse.

According to the university, Adichie’s visiting professorial would enrich the arts and humanities of the institution through lectures, scholarly engagements, and mentorship of students and young academics.

Prof Urama, a renowned development economist and senior official at the African Development Bank, was appointed because of his “versatile expertise in development economics, climate policy, and evidence-based policymaking”.

“His engagement is expected to strengthen teaching, research, and policy-oriented programmes, particularly in economics, development studies, and related disciplines,” UNN said.

On Prof James Robinson, a political economist at the University of Chicago, UNN said his appointment was intended to deepen academic collaboration, advance research, and expose students and lecturers “to cutting-edge global scholarship in political economy and development studies”.

The acting Public Relations Officer of the institution, Inya Agha Egwu, said that the appointments align with the commitment of “the vice-chancellor to attracting eminent global scholars and industry leaders to UNN, in line with the vision of its founding fathers”.

He said: “The University of Nigeria was founded to be a globally competitive institution; the latest appointments represent a significant step towards reclaiming that legacy and enhancing its global relevance.”

Inya said the visiting professorships are designed to promote knowledge exchange, strengthen international linkages, and bridge the gap between theory, policy, and practice, adding that the latest appointments “bring the number to four visiting professors appointed by the vice-chancellor in December 2025”.