Featured
Chuks AI Launches NAICOM Aligned Insurance Services on WhatsApp in Nigeria
Chuks AI, a WhatsApp native insurance technology platform, has officially launched in Nigeria, enabling users to purchase insurance policies and initiate claims directly within WhatsApp, in alignment with applicable National Insurance Commission regulations and established industry standards.
Built specifically for the Nigerian insurance ecosystem, Chuks AI operates as a digital insurance interface that connects customers with NAICOM licensed insurers and approved insurance products. Through a secure, conversational experience on WhatsApp, users can access policy information, receive quotations, complete policy purchases, submit claims documentation, and track claim status, all within a compliant, transparent, and auditable framework.
Key Capabilities
• Distribution of insurance products underwritten by NAICOM licensed insurers.
• Clear disclosure of policy terms, exclusions, premiums, and coverage details.
• Secure digital documentation and record keeping aligned with regulatory requirements.
• Structured workflows for claims notification and documentation submission.
• Ongoing customer engagement and support without replacing licensed insurers,
underwriters, or claims decision makers.
Chuks AI is designed to complement Nigeria’s regulated insurance framework, not circumvent it.
Our focus is on improving access, efficiency, and trust by using WhatsApp as a digital entry point, while fully respecting regulatory oversight and the role of licensed insurance providers.
Driving Insurance Inclusion
By leveraging WhatsApp, Nigeria’s most widely used messaging platform, Chuks AI reduces friction in insurance access, improves customer understanding, and lowers barriers for individuals and small businesses seeking coverage. The platform enables insurers to reach customers more effectively while maintaining full compliance with insurance laws, regulatory guidelines, and consumer protection standards.
Chuks AI does not underwrite risk or independently approve claims. All insurance policies are issued by licensed insurers, and all claims decisions are made by those insurers. Chuks AI functions strictly as a technology enabled distribution, servicing, and engagement layer.
Expansion Plans
Following its Nigerian launch, Chuks AI plans to expand into select African markets and the United Kingdom in Q1 2026, subject to local regulatory approvals and partnerships with licensed insurance providers in each jurisdiction.
Accessing Chuks AI
Users can engage Chuks AI directly on WhatsApp or learn more at www.chuks.ai.
About Chuks AI
Chuks AI is a WhatsApp native insurance technology platform focused on simplifying insurance access, policy servicing, and claims initiation. Built with regulatory compliance at its core, Chuks AI partners with licensed insurers to deliver secure, transparent, and user friendly insurance experiences in Nigeria, with planned expansion across Africa and the United Kingdom
Featured
WSCIJ to Host Public Symposium in Honour of Biodun Jeyifo at 80
As debates on decolonisation continue to shape global intellectual and political discourse, the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) will, on Monday, January 5 2026, convene a public symposium in honour of renowned scholar, Biodun Jeyifo, Professor Emeritus at Cornell (English) and Harvard (Comparative Literature and African and African American Studies), as he marks his 80th birthday. The symposium will take place at the AGIP Recital Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, at 9:00am (WAT).
The symposium, themed ‘Who Is afraid of decolonisation?’, will examine Jeyifo’s enduring contributions to curriculum reform, cultural resistance, and critical thought, while interrogating the contemporary relevance of decolonial ideas in education, politics, and public discourse.
The programme will feature a keynote lecture by Priya Gopal, Professor of Post-Colonial Studies at the University of Cambridge, titled ‘Who’s afraid of decolonisation? Reflections on particular pasts and planetary futures.’
The event which will be chaired by Yemi Ogunbiyi (PhD), Chairman, Tanus Books, Lagos, Nigeria will have two panel sessions follow the keynote lecture. The first panel will offer critical responses to Gopal’s lecture and will feature Jibrin Ibrahim, Professor of Political Science and Chairman of the Editorial Board, Premium Times; Chidi Amuta (PhD), Chairman, Wilson & Weizman Associates, Lagos; and Akin Adesokan, Professor of Comparative Literature, Indiana University, Bloomington, USA. The session will be moderated by Ropo Sekoni, immediate past Chair, WSCIJ and Professor of Literature in English.
The second panel, themed ‘Pedagogy for liberation: Then and now,’ will bring together former students and mentees of Jeyifo to reflect on his influence as a teacher, thinker, and institution-builder. Panellists include Bisi Anyadike (PhD), Proprietress, Sunshine Nursery and Primary School, Ile-Ife, Nigeria; Kunle Ajibade, Co-founder, TheNEWS and PM NEWS; and Ogaga Ifowodo (PhD), lawyer and poet. The session will be moderated by Chima Anyadike, Professor of English, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria.
A major highlight of the symposium will be remarks by the celebrant, Jeyifo, reflecting on curriculum, society, and revolution across generations.
The symposium will convene students, scholars, writers, journalists, and cultural critics, and will conclude with audience interactions, networking, and reflections on Jeyifo’s enduring contribution to African scholarship and critical pedagogy. Members of the public are invited to attend.
Featured
Glo Wishes Christians Joyous Christmas, Urges More Compassion, Unity
Nigeria’s technology and telecommunications company, Globacom, has extended warm Christmas greetings to Christians nationwide and globally as they commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.
Globacom, in a statement on Monday, described the Yuletide as a season of reflection, urging Christians to embody the teachings of Jesus; love, humility, obedience to God, and a steadfast commitment to the welfare of all humanity.
“The noble but lowly circumstances of the birth of Christ teach salient virtues including obedience to God, humility, love for mankind, and a fastidious commitment to the good of all. We urge Christians to commit to practicing these virtues, as followers of Christ,” the company stated.
Globacom also highlighted the responsibility to care for others, noting that Jesus’ act of feeding the multitude (as recorded in the Gospels) serves as a timeless reminder to share and support one another, especially in challenging times.
It called on Nigerians to carry the spirit of Christmas beyond the festive season by reflecting the love and peace that Christ’s birth represents.
The company reassured its customers of uninterrupted, high‑quality services throughout the holidays and encouraged them to leverage its innovative products and services to stay connected and share the season’s joy with family and friends.
Featured
Superiority War: I’ve Exclusive Authority to Confer Titles Across Yorubaland, Says Alaafin
The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, has stated that only the throne of Oyo has the authority to confer chieftaincy titles that carry the name “Yorubaland.”
The monarch made this declaration during the installation of Senator Abdul-Aziz Yari as Obaloyin of Yorubaland and Barrister Seyi Tinubu as Okanlomo of Yorubaland on Sunday at Aganju Forecourt, Aafin Oyo.
Oba Owoade emphasised that chieftaincy in Yoruba culture is not a matter of favour or decoration but a duty that comes with responsibility.
He explained that the Oyo throne has historically served as a central coordinating authority for the Yoruba people, a role recognised both during colonial administration and in post-independence governance.
The Alaafin highlighted that titles bearing the name “Yorubaland” are collective titles representing the Yoruba people as a whole, not individual towns or kingdoms, and must therefore be conferred by an authority whose reach spans the entire region.
He noted that colonial records, post-independence councils, scholarly works, and the Supreme Court of Nigeria have all affirmed this historical authority.
Oba Owoade described the newly installed titles as positions of trust requiring courage, loyalty, and service to the Yoruba people.
He added that such honours are meant to bind recipients more closely to Yorubaland and reinforce that authority, tradition, and respect for boundaries are central to sustaining Yoruba culture.
He urged the new titleholders to serve with humility and to ensure that their honours contribute to unity, dignity, and the collective good of Yorubaland.
He said: “We are gathered here today for a purpose that goes beyond celebration. We are here to witness history and to place responsibility where tradition has long placed it. Chieftaincy, in our culture, is not an act of favour. It is not decoration. It is duty, conferred only when history, authority, and responsibility align.
“From the earliest organisation of the Yoruba people, authority was never vague. Our forebears understood structure. This understanding gave Yorubaland stability long before modern governance arrived.
“The throne of Oyo emerged in that history as a coordinating authority, by responsibility. When colonial administration came, it did not invent this reality; it encountered it and recorded it. By 1914, Oyo Province had become the largest province in Southern Nigeria, covering 14,381 square miles. It was bounded in the north by Ilorin and Kontagora, in the east by Ondo and Ijebu, in the south by Ijebu and Abeokuta, and in the west by French Dahomey. This reflected recognised leadership over a wide and diverse space.
“This history explains why certain chieftaincy titles are different in nature. Titles that bear the name “Yorubaland” are not local titles. They are collective titles. They speak not for one town or one kingdom, but for the Yoruba people as a whole. Such titles must therefore proceed from an authority whose reach, by history and by law, extends across Yorubaland.
“Today, I do not speak to provoke debate. I speak to state order. Among the Yoruba, authority has never been a matter of assumption or convenience. It has always been a matter of history, structure, and law. Thrones were not created equal in function, even though all are sacred in dignity. From the earliest organization of Yorubaland, the Alaafin of Oyo occupied a central and coordinating authority – an authority that extended beyond the walls of Oyo and into the collective political life of the Yoruba people. This was not self-declared. It was recognised, enforced, and sustained across generations.
“Colonial records acknowledged it. Post-independence councils preserved it. Scholars documented it.
“And finally, the Supreme Court of Nigeria affirmed it. The law is clear. History is settled. Chieftaincy titles that bear the name Yorubaland – titles whose meaning, influence, and obligation are not confined to a single town or kingdom – fall under a singular, established authority. That authority is the throne of Oyo.”
Trending
