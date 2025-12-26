Presidency Debunks Rumours of Gbajabiamila’s Sack As Tinubu’s Chief of Staff

The Presidency has debunked reports suggesting that President Bola Tinubu is planning to sack his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and replace him with his Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

The clarification was contained in a statement posted on the social media platform X on Thursday and signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, the claim circulating on social media is false and should be disregarded by the public.

“The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to a viral falsehood circulating on social media suggesting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has replaced his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, with his Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola,” the statement said.

Onanuga stressed that there has been no change in the Chief of Staff position, noting that both officials remain in their respective roles.

“There is absolutely no truth to this story. We advise Nigerians to disregard it entirely. The Chief of Staff remains in his position. The Principal Private Secretary likewise remains in his role. Hakeem Muri-Okunola has not replaced Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff,” he said.

The Presidency described the report as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and create internal tension within the government.

“The viral claim is a fabrication by mischievous purveyors of fake news whose sole aim is to create disharmony within the government,” the statement added.

The Presidency also cautioned members of the media and the public against spreading unverified information, urging news organisations to uphold professional standards by confirming facts before publishing or sharing reports, particularly on social media platforms.