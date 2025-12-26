Featured
Presidency Debunks Rumours of Gbajabiamila’s Sack As Tinubu’s Chief of Staff
The Presidency has debunked reports suggesting that President Bola Tinubu is planning to sack his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and replace him with his Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.
The clarification was contained in a statement posted on the social media platform X on Thursday and signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.
According to the statement, the claim circulating on social media is false and should be disregarded by the public.
“The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to a viral falsehood circulating on social media suggesting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has replaced his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, with his Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola,” the statement said.
Onanuga stressed that there has been no change in the Chief of Staff position, noting that both officials remain in their respective roles.
“There is absolutely no truth to this story. We advise Nigerians to disregard it entirely. The Chief of Staff remains in his position. The Principal Private Secretary likewise remains in his role. Hakeem Muri-Okunola has not replaced Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff,” he said.
The Presidency described the report as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and create internal tension within the government.
“The viral claim is a fabrication by mischievous purveyors of fake news whose sole aim is to create disharmony within the government,” the statement added.
The Presidency also cautioned members of the media and the public against spreading unverified information, urging news organisations to uphold professional standards by confirming facts before publishing or sharing reports, particularly on social media platforms.
UNN Appoints Chimamanda Adichie, Others Visiting Professors
The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has appointed a renowned novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, isiting professor as part of the drive to reposition the institution on the global academic stage.
Also appointed visiting professors are African Development Bank (AfDB) executive, Prof Kevin Urama, and Prof James Robinson of the University of Chicago.
The appointments were announced through official letters dated December 18, 2025 and signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Simon Ortuanya.
Among the roles expected of the trio, according to the letters, included teaching engagements, research collaboration, mentorship, and strategic academic interactions.
Adichie, it was gathered, was appointed based on her outstanding contributions to literature, creative writing, and global intellectual discourse.
According to the university, Adichie’s visiting professorial would enrich the arts and humanities of the institution through lectures, scholarly engagements, and mentorship of students and young academics.
Prof Urama, a renowned development economist and senior official at the African Development Bank, was appointed because of his “versatile expertise in development economics, climate policy, and evidence-based policymaking”.
“His engagement is expected to strengthen teaching, research, and policy-oriented programmes, particularly in economics, development studies, and related disciplines,” UNN said.
On Prof James Robinson, a political economist at the University of Chicago, UNN said his appointment was intended to deepen academic collaboration, advance research, and expose students and lecturers “to cutting-edge global scholarship in political economy and development studies”.
The acting Public Relations Officer of the institution, Inya Agha Egwu, said that the appointments align with the commitment of “the vice-chancellor to attracting eminent global scholars and industry leaders to UNN, in line with the vision of its founding fathers”.
He said: “The University of Nigeria was founded to be a globally competitive institution; the latest appointments represent a significant step towards reclaiming that legacy and enhancing its global relevance.”
Inya said the visiting professorships are designed to promote knowledge exchange, strengthen international linkages, and bridge the gap between theory, policy, and practice, adding that the latest appointments “bring the number to four visiting professors appointed by the vice-chancellor in December 2025”.
Chuks AI Launches NAICOM Aligned Insurance Services on WhatsApp in Nigeria
Chuks AI, a WhatsApp native insurance technology platform, has officially launched in Nigeria, enabling users to purchase insurance policies and initiate claims directly within WhatsApp, in alignment with applicable National Insurance Commission regulations and established industry standards.
Built specifically for the Nigerian insurance ecosystem, Chuks AI operates as a digital insurance interface that connects customers with NAICOM licensed insurers and approved insurance products. Through a secure, conversational experience on WhatsApp, users can access policy information, receive quotations, complete policy purchases, submit claims documentation, and track claim status, all within a compliant, transparent, and auditable framework.
Key Capabilities
• Distribution of insurance products underwritten by NAICOM licensed insurers.
• Clear disclosure of policy terms, exclusions, premiums, and coverage details.
• Secure digital documentation and record keeping aligned with regulatory requirements.
• Structured workflows for claims notification and documentation submission.
• Ongoing customer engagement and support without replacing licensed insurers,
underwriters, or claims decision makers.
Chuks AI is designed to complement Nigeria’s regulated insurance framework, not circumvent it.
Our focus is on improving access, efficiency, and trust by using WhatsApp as a digital entry point, while fully respecting regulatory oversight and the role of licensed insurance providers.
Driving Insurance Inclusion
By leveraging WhatsApp, Nigeria’s most widely used messaging platform, Chuks AI reduces friction in insurance access, improves customer understanding, and lowers barriers for individuals and small businesses seeking coverage. The platform enables insurers to reach customers more effectively while maintaining full compliance with insurance laws, regulatory guidelines, and consumer protection standards.
Chuks AI does not underwrite risk or independently approve claims. All insurance policies are issued by licensed insurers, and all claims decisions are made by those insurers. Chuks AI functions strictly as a technology enabled distribution, servicing, and engagement layer.
Expansion Plans
Following its Nigerian launch, Chuks AI plans to expand into select African markets and the United Kingdom in Q1 2026, subject to local regulatory approvals and partnerships with licensed insurance providers in each jurisdiction.
Accessing Chuks AI
Users can engage Chuks AI directly on WhatsApp or learn more at www.chuks.ai.
About Chuks AI
Chuks AI is a WhatsApp native insurance technology platform focused on simplifying insurance access, policy servicing, and claims initiation. Built with regulatory compliance at its core, Chuks AI partners with licensed insurers to deliver secure, transparent, and user friendly insurance experiences in Nigeria, with planned expansion across Africa and the United Kingdom
WSCIJ to Host Public Symposium in Honour of Biodun Jeyifo at 80
As debates on decolonisation continue to shape global intellectual and political discourse, the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) will, on Monday, January 5 2026, convene a public symposium in honour of renowned scholar, Biodun Jeyifo, Professor Emeritus at Cornell (English) and Harvard (Comparative Literature and African and African American Studies), as he marks his 80th birthday. The symposium will take place at the AGIP Recital Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, at 9:00am (WAT).
The symposium, themed ‘Who Is afraid of decolonisation?’, will examine Jeyifo’s enduring contributions to curriculum reform, cultural resistance, and critical thought, while interrogating the contemporary relevance of decolonial ideas in education, politics, and public discourse.
The programme will feature a keynote lecture by Priya Gopal, Professor of Post-Colonial Studies at the University of Cambridge, titled ‘Who’s afraid of decolonisation? Reflections on particular pasts and planetary futures.’
The event which will be chaired by Yemi Ogunbiyi (PhD), Chairman, Tanus Books, Lagos, Nigeria will have two panel sessions follow the keynote lecture. The first panel will offer critical responses to Gopal’s lecture and will feature Jibrin Ibrahim, Professor of Political Science and Chairman of the Editorial Board, Premium Times; Chidi Amuta (PhD), Chairman, Wilson & Weizman Associates, Lagos; and Akin Adesokan, Professor of Comparative Literature, Indiana University, Bloomington, USA. The session will be moderated by Ropo Sekoni, immediate past Chair, WSCIJ and Professor of Literature in English.
The second panel, themed ‘Pedagogy for liberation: Then and now,’ will bring together former students and mentees of Jeyifo to reflect on his influence as a teacher, thinker, and institution-builder. Panellists include Bisi Anyadike (PhD), Proprietress, Sunshine Nursery and Primary School, Ile-Ife, Nigeria; Kunle Ajibade, Co-founder, TheNEWS and PM NEWS; and Ogaga Ifowodo (PhD), lawyer and poet. The session will be moderated by Chima Anyadike, Professor of English, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria.
A major highlight of the symposium will be remarks by the celebrant, Jeyifo, reflecting on curriculum, society, and revolution across generations.
The symposium will convene students, scholars, writers, journalists, and cultural critics, and will conclude with audience interactions, networking, and reflections on Jeyifo’s enduring contribution to African scholarship and critical pedagogy. Members of the public are invited to attend.
