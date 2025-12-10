New Platform, Same People-Oriented Agenda: Abimboye Declares Support for Gov Adeleke

Media executive and politician, Michael Babatunde Abimboye, popularly known as Omo Ajonbadi, has thrown his full weight behind the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Jackson Adeleke, following the Governor’s historic adoption of the Accord Party as his new political platform.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Abimboye described the Governor’s decision as courageous, strategic, and people-driven, noting that it reflects a leadership style firmly anchored in the collective will and aspirations of the people of Osun State.

According to him, the move signals a renewed commitment to inclusive governance, grassroots development, and policies that place the welfare of citizens above partisan considerations. He emphasized that the Governor’s political direction aligns with the yearnings of ordinary Osun people for continuity, stability, and sustained development.

Abimboye further reaffirmed his total solidarity with Governor Adeleke and declared his readiness to mobilize support at the grassroots level ahead of the forthcoming re-election. He expressed confidence that the yellow identity of the Accord Party symbolizes unity, progress, and victory for the state.

He added that Osun’s future remains promising when leadership listens to the people and citizens stand resolutely behind a shared vision of growth and transformation.

The statement concluded with a note of optimism, describing the new political journey as a pathway to accelerated development and stronger democratic participation across the state.