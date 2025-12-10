Insecurity: Act Decisively As You Did in Benin Republic, ADC Chides Tinubu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has urged President Bola Tinubu to demonstrate the same speed and firmness he showed while responding to the recent coup attempt in the Benin Republic, in tackling the worsening insecurity across Nigeria.

The party said the government’s rapid deployment of support to the neighbouring country sharply contrasts with its slow and inconsistent approach to confronting banditry, terrorism and violent crime that continue to devastate communities nationwide.

On Sunday, a group of soldiers announced a takeover of the government in the Francophone West African country.

Hours later, the Benin Republic presidency said President Patrice Talon was safe, adding that the “regular” army was regaining control.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) also assisted the Beninese government by carrying out combat air patrols around Cotonou, the Benin Republic.

In a statement on Monday, Bolaji Abdullahi, national publicity secretary, ADC, urged the federal government to show similar decisiveness in tackling insurgency, banditry, and violent crime across Nigeria.

Abdullahi said the government’s ability to act quickly abroad highlights its slow and haphazard response to domestic insecurity, which is devastating communities.

He also expressed concern about democratic reversals in the West African region and stressed that the best safeguard for democracy is good governance anchored on improved livelihoods and tolerance for opposition.

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) welcomes Nigeria’s swift intervention in the Benin Republic following the announcement of a coup attempt.

“We commend the Federal Government for acting promptly to defend constitutional order in our neighbourhood. However, the government must align this intervention with the legal provisions of our Constitution.

“While the unilateral action taken by the President might have been expedient, it still requires ratification by the National Assembly for military deployment outside Nigeria,” the statement read.

The ADC spokesperson questioned why Nigeria failed to act swiftly in Guinea-Bissau, even when a former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, was at risk.

He added that the government’s rapid response abroad raises concerns about its handling of domestic insecurity.

“Consistency in our mode of operations, especially in foreign interventions, is essential for any country that seeks to lead the sub-region on democracy and stability.

“If Nigeria could respond decisively to threats across our borders, why has it failed to act with similar urgency at home? Banditry, terrorism, and violent crime continue to hold communities hostage, displace families, abduct children, and parade themselves openly,” Abdullahi said.

He noted that defending democracy begins with protecting Nigerian lives, restoring security, and rebuilding trust between citizens and the state.

“The best safeguard against military adventurism is for elected governments to make democracy meaningful by improving citizens’ lives and allowing opposition and alternative voices to thrive,” he said.