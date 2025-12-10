Glo TV Fetes Subscribers with Four New Exclusive Movies for Free

Globacom has launched four brand-new movies on Glo TV, offering subscribers access to premium, never-before-seen entertainment at no cost whatsoever. The announcement underscores the company’s commitment to enriching the digital entertainment space and celebrating African storytelling on a world-class platform.

According to Globacom, the new titles feature some of the continent’s finest actors, presenting a compelling spectrum of romance, comedy, drama, and cultural expression. The exclusive films include Johnny Just Come (JJC), Eko Vibes, Bound, and Shifting Desire.

“Each of these movies has been carefully curated to showcase diverse African narratives while providing exceptional entertainment that is not available in cinemas, on YouTube, or on any other VoD platform. Access remains entirely FREE, with no subscription or payment required,” the company revealed.

Leading the slate is Shifting Desire, a stirring romantic drama starring Lilian Afegbai and celebrated Ghanaian actor Majid Michel. The film chronicles a couple’s turbulent journey through marriage, betrayal and emotional healing, culminating in therapy-driven reconciliation. It premiered on Glo TV on 2 December and is already streaming without charge.

Also in the lineup is Johnny Just Come (JJC), a humorous cultural mash-up featuring screen legend Patience Ozokwor alongside Nancy Isime. It follows an American suitor navigating the challenges of love and marriage within a traditional African family circle, exploring themes of identity, culture and belonging with comedic flair.

The emotional drama Bound, starring Rita Dominic and Eyinna Nwigwe, delves into the life of a career-driven woman haunted by a buried personal secret, and the devastating effect it has on her relationships. The film delivers an arresting narrative powered by some of Nollywood’s most compelling performances.

Completing the selection is Eko Vibes, a vibrant portrayal of the energy, ambition and hustle of Lagos youth culture. Featuring Broda Shaggi, Josh2Funny and Nkechi Blessing, it captures the dreams and grit of young Nigerians striving to make their mark in Africa’s most dynamic city.

Globacom stated that the release reflects its dedication to amplifying original African content. “With these never-before-seen titles, Glo TV is redefining digital entertainment in Nigeria by offering fresh, premium films unavailable anywhere else. We remain committed to championing culturally rich stories that celebrate African creativity at its peak,” it affirmed.

While Shifting Desire is already available, the remaining titles will debut on Glo TV free of charge throughout the festive season. The Glo TV app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, giving subscribers instant access to movies, series, live television and exclusive premium content anytime, anywhere.

Globacom urges customers to download the Glo TV app today and enjoy these exciting new premieres — all at absolutely no cost.