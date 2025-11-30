Entertainment
Globacom-Sponsored African Voices Changemakers Features BBN Host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Nigerian media personality and Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is the guest on CNN International’s acclaimed magazine show, African Voices, this week. The 30-minute show, sponsored by telecommunications leader, Globacom, gives viewers an in-depth look at Ebuka’s journey and impact.
Born on July 14, 1982, Ebuka first entered the spotlight as a contestant on the inaugural edition of Big Brother Naija in 2006. Since then, he has become the show’s longest-serving host, captivating audiences with his charisma and style.
A Law graduate of the University of Abuja, Ebuka also holds a Master’s degree in Law from the Washington College of Law at American University, Washington, where he specialized in Intellectual Property. Beyond reality TV, he has anchored notable programs including Rubbin’ Minds on Channels Television and the Glo Show.
The episode highlights Ebuka’s impressive fashion collaborations with designer Mai Atafo, the cultural stories behind his signature style, and his passionate advocacy for young boys across Nigeria.
The show which runs on Saturday on DSTV Channel 401 at 8:30 a.m. and 12.00 noon is repeated on Sunday at 4.30 a.m. and 7 p.m. The repeats continue on Monday at 4 on the morning belt and at 6.45 p.m. the same day and at 6.45 p.m. on Tuesday. The edition will be repeated next weekend at the same time slots.
Don Jazzy Names Top 5 All-time Afrobeats Songs, Albums
Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, has unveiled his list of favorite Afrobeats songs and albums, spotlighting the classics that propelled the genre from local streets to international acclaim.
In a RollingStone Africa interview, the producer paid homage to the Mo’ Hits era he co-built with D’Banj, while crediting pioneers who shaped the sound.
His top songs include 2Baba’s African Queen, which he said opened global doors for Afrobeats and Wizkid’s Ojuelegba for its authentic storytelling.
D’Banj’s Fall in Love earned praise as a continental anthem from Mo’ Hits, while 9ice’s Gongo Aso was lauded for blending Yoruba tradition with pop.
Davido’s Aye rounded out the list for its Highlife-infused energy.
For albums, Don Jazzy singled out Wande Coal’s Mushin 2 Mo’Hits, which he produced as a timeless masterpiece.
He also named 2Baba’s Grass 2 Grace, Wizkid’s Superstar, D’Banj’s The Entertainer, and Aṣa’s self-titled debut as foundational works that influenced today’s stars.
Obasanjo, Osoba, Dele Momodu, Others Headline Premiere of Oloketuyi’s ‘Exco’
Ultimate Communications, led by veteran film executive, media personality and BON Awards founder, Seun Oloketuyi, is set to host the exclusive premiere of its latest production, ‘Exco’, a compelling political drama.
The premiere is set for Wednesday, October 15, at the prestigious Alliance Française, Mike Adenuga Centre, Lagos.
The event is poised to be a convergence of Nigeria’s political and entertainment elite, underscoring the film’s deep engagement with current national discourse.
Among personalities confirmed to lead the guest list are former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba; and Ovation Magazine Publisher, Aare Dele Momodu.
Joining them are other notable figures, including the Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Moji Ojora Meranda; Senator Babajide Omowoware; Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab; and Toke Benson-Awoyinka, the Lagos Commissioner for Tourism, Arts & Culture. Their attendance reaffirms EXCO’s status as a must-see socio-political commentary.
‘Exco’ is billed as a sharp, well-developed political drama that explores the intricate conflicts and complex resolutions within the corridors of power. The narrative focuses on situations of moral ambiguities, offering audiences a nuanced look at the motivations behind political decisions.
The film, directed by Director Mo, is lauded for its tight script and compelling performances.
The ensemble cast features some of Nollywood’s most respected talents, including: Deyemi Okanlawon, Jide Kosoko, Bimbo Akintola, Ronke Oshodi-oke, Scarlet Gomez, Femi Branch, Lizzy Jay, Olarotimi Fakunle, Nobert Young, Patrick Doyle, Kunle Coker, and others.
Speaking on the movie, Oloketuyi said,
“EXCO is more than just a movie; it is a mirror reflecting the delicate power play and human elements that shape our governance. We are honoured to have the likes of former President Obasanjo, Governor Osoba, and other pillars of Nigerian society join us to launch a film that we believe will spark necessary conversations.”
