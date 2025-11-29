Entertainment
My Character in “Sinnners” Reflects Deep Ancestral Reverence, Connection – Starlet Wunmi Mosaku
Don Jazzy Names Top 5 All-time Afrobeats Songs, Albums
Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, has unveiled his list of favorite Afrobeats songs and albums, spotlighting the classics that propelled the genre from local streets to international acclaim.
In a RollingStone Africa interview, the producer paid homage to the Mo’ Hits era he co-built with D’Banj, while crediting pioneers who shaped the sound.
His top songs include 2Baba’s African Queen, which he said opened global doors for Afrobeats and Wizkid’s Ojuelegba for its authentic storytelling.
D’Banj’s Fall in Love earned praise as a continental anthem from Mo’ Hits, while 9ice’s Gongo Aso was lauded for blending Yoruba tradition with pop.
Davido’s Aye rounded out the list for its Highlife-infused energy.
For albums, Don Jazzy singled out Wande Coal’s Mushin 2 Mo’Hits, which he produced as a timeless masterpiece.
He also named 2Baba’s Grass 2 Grace, Wizkid’s Superstar, D’Banj’s The Entertainer, and Aṣa’s self-titled debut as foundational works that influenced today’s stars.
Obasanjo, Osoba, Dele Momodu, Others Headline Premiere of Oloketuyi’s ‘Exco’
Ultimate Communications, led by veteran film executive, media personality and BON Awards founder, Seun Oloketuyi, is set to host the exclusive premiere of its latest production, ‘Exco’, a compelling political drama.
The premiere is set for Wednesday, October 15, at the prestigious Alliance Française, Mike Adenuga Centre, Lagos.
The event is poised to be a convergence of Nigeria’s political and entertainment elite, underscoring the film’s deep engagement with current national discourse.
Among personalities confirmed to lead the guest list are former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba; and Ovation Magazine Publisher, Aare Dele Momodu.
Joining them are other notable figures, including the Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Moji Ojora Meranda; Senator Babajide Omowoware; Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab; and Toke Benson-Awoyinka, the Lagos Commissioner for Tourism, Arts & Culture. Their attendance reaffirms EXCO’s status as a must-see socio-political commentary.
‘Exco’ is billed as a sharp, well-developed political drama that explores the intricate conflicts and complex resolutions within the corridors of power. The narrative focuses on situations of moral ambiguities, offering audiences a nuanced look at the motivations behind political decisions.
The film, directed by Director Mo, is lauded for its tight script and compelling performances.
The ensemble cast features some of Nollywood’s most respected talents, including: Deyemi Okanlawon, Jide Kosoko, Bimbo Akintola, Ronke Oshodi-oke, Scarlet Gomez, Femi Branch, Lizzy Jay, Olarotimi Fakunle, Nobert Young, Patrick Doyle, Kunle Coker, and others.
Speaking on the movie, Oloketuyi said,
“EXCO is more than just a movie; it is a mirror reflecting the delicate power play and human elements that shape our governance. We are honoured to have the likes of former President Obasanjo, Governor Osoba, and other pillars of Nigerian society join us to launch a film that we believe will spark necessary conversations.”
Imisi Wins Big Brother Naija 10/10 Season
Imisi, one of the 29 housemates that signed up for this season’s Big Brother Naija show titled Season 10: 10/10, has been announced the winner.
The housemate triumphed over eight other finalists to claim the first position, winning N150 million worth of prizes.
