My Character in “Sinnners” Reflects Deep Ancestral Reverence, Connection – Starlet Wunmi Mosaku

Published

3 hours ago

on

By Samantha Ofole-Prince
She received a British Academy of Film and Television Arts award (BAFTA) for playing a grieving matriarch in the heartbreaking drama “Damilola, Our Loved Boy.” She captivated audiences as Ruby Baptiste in the horror-drama series “Lovecraft Country” and was the sidekick to Idris Elba’s character in the fifth series of the BBC crime drama “Luther.”
Wunmi Mosaku’s latest role as a spiritual healer and Hoodoo conjurer is earning her rave reviews.
In “Sinners,” the supernatural horror film directed by Ryan Coogler, Mosaku, who is known for her roles in “Loki” and “Deadpool & Wolverine” and the film “His House” is much more than just the estranged wife of Elijah “Smoke” Moore (Michael B. Jordan).
“Annie is Smoke’s protection, his comforter. She’s his mother, his teacher, his friend and his lover,” says the Nigerian-born British actress whose performance has been widely praised for its emotional arc and authenticity. In playing Annie, she steeped herself in research ensuring she not only perfected the Southern American accent required but arduously rehearsed with Jordan as their on-screen relationship is central to the film’s core.
“We had a couple of weeks of rehearsal and shared our story, our lives, our hopes, our dreams, our fears, the things most precious to us. And so, we built a level of trust and openness and safety to really explore that love, that grief, the differences. I think that’s kind of the fastest way to get to trusting your scene partner and being free is just to open up, and that’s what we did.”
An original tale that takes place in a single day, “Sinners” follows identical twin brothers, Smoke and Stack (both played by Michael B. Jordan), who return to their Mississippi hometown to open a juke joint. While they plan to start a new life, they soon find themselves battling a group of vampires who attack their establishment, forcing the survivors to learn how to fight and defeat them.
​Her character’s expertise in Hoodoo proves crucial in helping her companions tackle the vampires. She provides spiritual and intellectual guidance for the group. It’s a role which also allowed Mosaku, who was born in Zaria, to explore her own heritage as ​a Hoodoo expert ​Dr. Yvonne Patricia Chireau, an authority on Africa based religions and spiritual traditions served as a consultant on the film.
“There is this reverence for our people, who we are and where we’re from, and I was excited by the depth and the quality of the writing when I read the script, and I learned so much from Annie. The onset conversations Michael and I had, and those I had with the community, truly inspired me. I hope the film reminds people to stay connected with their ancestors.”
With music, humor, drama, suspense and history, director Ryan Coogler (“Creed,” “Black Panther,” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), who also wrote the screenplay, has created a modern cinematic masterpiece.
Samantha Ofole-Prince is a U.S. based journalist and movie critic who covers industry-specific news that includes television and film

