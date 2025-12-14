Tribute to Jimmy Cliff: Last Lion of Reggae Crossed the Rivers

By Prince Adeyemi Shonibare

The wind blows soft across the hills of Jamaica, and the world feels it — a tremor of sorrow, a sigh of history, as Jimmy Cliff, the last Lion of the Reggae Mountains, crossed the great river at eighty-one.

He was the troubadour who sang survival into existence. The freedom-fighter who turned melody into movement. The dreamer who taught the world that:

“You can get it if you really want, but you must try, try and try.”

And try he did — from Somerton to Kingston, from Kingston to the world.

THE JOURNEY — FROM SOMERTON TO THE SUMMIT

Born James Chambers, a young boy humming tunes to the morning breeze, Jimmy Cliff stepped into Kingston with nothing but ambition and spirit. He recorded “Hurricane Hattie” at sixteen, and the island took notice.

He rose like sunrise — slow, steady, unstoppable. Reggae, ska, rocksteady — he touched them all, carving a golden road across Jamaica’s musical skyline.

Then came the explosion that stamped his immortality.

“THE HARDER THEY COME” — A REVOLUTION ON SCREEN

With the 1972 classic The Harder They Come, Jimmy Cliff did more than act; he preached struggle and hope for the entire world.

His voice cried out: “The harder they come, the harder they fall.” Oppressed people everywhere heard their story.

In “Many Rivers to Cross,” he poured a lifetime of pain, faith, and yearning:

“Many rivers to cross, but I can’t seem to find my way over.”

Yet he always crossed — and showed humanity how.

THE MAN WHO SANG FOR HUMANITY

Jimmy Cliff lived with the soul of a pilgrim, a man who believed that peace could ride on melody. He travelled far, performed wide, raised children with pride, held philosophies that blended faith and freedom.

He sang of unity in “Wonderful World, Beautiful People,” reminding humanity:

“There is a place where love is flowing freely.”

His life proved that music could make nations kinder and people braver.

AWARDS, HONOURS, AND ETERNAL RESPECT

Jimmy Cliff earned the world’s applause:

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Grammy Awards

Jamaica’s Order of Merit

Worldwide tours and universal reverence

A catalogue woven into the soundtrack of global culture

But his deepest legacy lies in the millions who found hope in his voice, who stood tall because he sang:

“I can see clearly now, the rain is gone.”

THE LAST LION OF THE REGGAE GENERATION

With Marley gone, with Toots, Peter, Bunny, and Gregory gone, Jimmy Cliff stood as the final elder — the last lion roaring from reggae’s original pride.

He carried the flame when others dimmed. He carried the memory. He carried the movement. He carried the message.

And now he has crossed the last river — the one his own lyrics foresaw.

TRIBUTES FOR A TITAN

“Jimmy Cliff was a bridge between struggle and joy — a global treasure.” — Jamaican Prime Minister

“He sang the world into courage.” — Global Entertainment Guild

“Reggae has lost its last first-born. The music will never forget.” — International Music Legends Alliance

Though gone in body, the stage curtain remains open for the last lion who crossed all the many rivers after finally finding his way.

Jimmy Cliff is gone. But Jimmy Cliff can never die.His voice lives in street corners where youth gather, in radios crackling across African markets, in festivals, in freedom rallies, in every soul that ever felt hope rise from a song.

His own words now carry him across eternity:

“There’s a river that must be crossed, and I must cross it.”

He has crossed. The Lion rests. But his roar echoes forever.

One love. One legend. One Jimmy Cliff.