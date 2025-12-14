Entertainment
Tribute to Jimmy Cliff: Last Lion of Reggae Crossed the Rivers
By Prince Adeyemi Shonibare
The wind blows soft across the hills of Jamaica, and the world feels it — a tremor of sorrow, a sigh of history, as Jimmy Cliff, the last Lion of the Reggae Mountains, crossed the great river at eighty-one.
He was the troubadour who sang survival into existence. The freedom-fighter who turned melody into movement. The dreamer who taught the world that:
“You can get it if you really want, but you must try, try and try.”
And try he did — from Somerton to Kingston, from Kingston to the world.
THE JOURNEY — FROM SOMERTON TO THE SUMMIT
Born James Chambers, a young boy humming tunes to the morning breeze, Jimmy Cliff stepped into Kingston with nothing but ambition and spirit. He recorded “Hurricane Hattie” at sixteen, and the island took notice.
He rose like sunrise — slow, steady, unstoppable. Reggae, ska, rocksteady — he touched them all, carving a golden road across Jamaica’s musical skyline.
Then came the explosion that stamped his immortality.
“THE HARDER THEY COME” — A REVOLUTION ON SCREEN
With the 1972 classic The Harder They Come, Jimmy Cliff did more than act; he preached struggle and hope for the entire world.
His voice cried out: “The harder they come, the harder they fall.” Oppressed people everywhere heard their story.
In “Many Rivers to Cross,” he poured a lifetime of pain, faith, and yearning:
“Many rivers to cross, but I can’t seem to find my way over.”
Yet he always crossed — and showed humanity how.
THE MAN WHO SANG FOR HUMANITY
Jimmy Cliff lived with the soul of a pilgrim, a man who believed that peace could ride on melody. He travelled far, performed wide, raised children with pride, held philosophies that blended faith and freedom.
He sang of unity in “Wonderful World, Beautiful People,” reminding humanity:
“There is a place where love is flowing freely.”
His life proved that music could make nations kinder and people braver.
AWARDS, HONOURS, AND ETERNAL RESPECT
Jimmy Cliff earned the world’s applause:
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Grammy Awards
Jamaica’s Order of Merit
Worldwide tours and universal reverence
A catalogue woven into the soundtrack of global culture
But his deepest legacy lies in the millions who found hope in his voice, who stood tall because he sang:
“I can see clearly now, the rain is gone.”
THE LAST LION OF THE REGGAE GENERATION
With Marley gone, with Toots, Peter, Bunny, and Gregory gone, Jimmy Cliff stood as the final elder — the last lion roaring from reggae’s original pride.
He carried the flame when others dimmed. He carried the memory. He carried the movement. He carried the message.
And now he has crossed the last river — the one his own lyrics foresaw.
TRIBUTES FOR A TITAN
“Jimmy Cliff was a bridge between struggle and joy — a global treasure.” — Jamaican Prime Minister
“He sang the world into courage.” — Global Entertainment Guild
“Reggae has lost its last first-born. The music will never forget.” — International Music Legends Alliance
Though gone in body, the stage curtain remains open for the last lion who crossed all the many rivers after finally finding his way.
Jimmy Cliff is gone. But Jimmy Cliff can never die.His voice lives in street corners where youth gather, in radios crackling across African markets, in festivals, in freedom rallies, in every soul that ever felt hope rise from a song.
His own words now carry him across eternity:
“There’s a river that must be crossed, and I must cross it.”
He has crossed. The Lion rests. But his roar echoes forever.
One love. One legend. One Jimmy Cliff.
Globacom-Sponsored African Voices Changemakers Features BBN Host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Nigerian media personality and Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is the guest on CNN International’s acclaimed magazine show, African Voices, this week. The 30-minute show, sponsored by telecommunications leader, Globacom, gives viewers an in-depth look at Ebuka’s journey and impact.
Born on July 14, 1982, Ebuka first entered the spotlight as a contestant on the inaugural edition of Big Brother Naija in 2006. Since then, he has become the show’s longest-serving host, captivating audiences with his charisma and style.
A Law graduate of the University of Abuja, Ebuka also holds a Master’s degree in Law from the Washington College of Law at American University, Washington, where he specialized in Intellectual Property. Beyond reality TV, he has anchored notable programs including Rubbin’ Minds on Channels Television and the Glo Show.
The episode highlights Ebuka’s impressive fashion collaborations with designer Mai Atafo, the cultural stories behind his signature style, and his passionate advocacy for young boys across Nigeria.
The show which runs on Saturday on DSTV Channel 401 at 8:30 a.m. and 12.00 noon is repeated on Sunday at 4.30 a.m. and 7 p.m. The repeats continue on Monday at 4 on the morning belt and at 6.45 p.m. the same day and at 6.45 p.m. on Tuesday. The edition will be repeated next weekend at the same time slots.
My Character in “Sinnners” Reflects Deep Ancestral Reverence, Connection – Starlet Wunmi Mosaku
Don Jazzy Names Top 5 All-time Afrobeats Songs, Albums
Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, has unveiled his list of favorite Afrobeats songs and albums, spotlighting the classics that propelled the genre from local streets to international acclaim.
In a RollingStone Africa interview, the producer paid homage to the Mo’ Hits era he co-built with D’Banj, while crediting pioneers who shaped the sound.
His top songs include 2Baba’s African Queen, which he said opened global doors for Afrobeats and Wizkid’s Ojuelegba for its authentic storytelling.
D’Banj’s Fall in Love earned praise as a continental anthem from Mo’ Hits, while 9ice’s Gongo Aso was lauded for blending Yoruba tradition with pop.
Davido’s Aye rounded out the list for its Highlife-infused energy.
For albums, Don Jazzy singled out Wande Coal’s Mushin 2 Mo’Hits, which he produced as a timeless masterpiece.
He also named 2Baba’s Grass 2 Grace, Wizkid’s Superstar, D’Banj’s The Entertainer, and Aṣa’s self-titled debut as foundational works that influenced today’s stars.
