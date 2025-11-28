A Moment of Truth: Why the North Must Give Tinubu His Due Credit

“A man reaps what he sows. Whoever sows to please their flesh, from the flesh will reap destruction; whoever sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life” – Holy Bible (Galatians 6:7–9)

Believe it or not, the Law of retributive justice, or call it karma is real. But what does it truly mean? In Buddhism, Hinduism, and some other religions “the force produced by a person’s actions in one life that influences what happens to them in future lives: Hindus believe in karma, meaning they will answer for their actions – if not in this life, then in the next”. Most interestingly, it has started unfolding before our eyes with specific regards to Nigeria’s effervescent political spectrum, within a short space of less than two decades.

For instance, how else can we explain the harsh reality of the fact that the very set of political helmsman who trooped to the United States,US to meet with the then President Barack Obama to lay complaint of serious “insecurity” against the President Goodluck Jonathan-led government back in 2014, with some of them asking him to resign from office are currently at the receiving end of even worse insecurity ravaging the country? These same people are embittered by the President Donald Trump-led United States tagging Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern,CPC troubled by “Christian Genocide”.

That is Karma for you.

It would be recalled that a top intelligence analyst, who was part of the Obama administration, Mr. Matthew T. Page, has explained the claim made by former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, that the State Department invited 12 northern governors to Washington to seek their support on the need to achieve regime change in Nigeria during the 2015 Presidential election.

Similarly, former President Goodluck Jonathan, who lost the election to President Muhammadu Buhari, knowing full well that the well staged kidnap of thre Chibok School Girls was aimed at denting his image as incapable of battling insurgency, also alleged international conspiracy in the build up to the elections. The statements of both Aliyu and Jonathan were revealed in the book, entitled ‘Against Run of Play’ by Segun Adeniyi.

In fact, Mr. Page alleged that, “at that meeting, Admiral Murtala Nyako read out a memo he had written itemizing the case against Jonathan. He was so openly and almost violently against the Jonathan administration in his speech that he had to be openly rebuked at the meeting by the then Nigerian ambassador to the US, Ambassador Adebowale Adefuye, of blessed memory. It was so venomous that it prompted a rebuttal from the Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, who showed loyalty to the then Nigerian President. According to Mr. Page, this prompted most of the other Northern governors present to turn on him.

Another intriguing aspect to the political gambit was that at the same time, Obama confidant and former White House Senior Advisor, David Axelrod’s firm, AKPD Message and Media, began to work as a paid consultant for the then Nigerian opposition party, All Progressives Congress.”

Subsequently, “sublimal messages were communicated by President Obama” in the special broadcast he made to Nigerians on March 28, 2015, urging them to come out and vote. Eventually, their nebulous aim of outsting Jonthan from power succeeded.

But well aware of the insidious plans by the desperados to unleash haunting havoc on innocent people should he refuse to vacate office, he openly stated that: “My political ambition is not worth a drop of blood of any Nigerian”. Unforgettable demonstration of an uncommon patriotriotic fervour for a country some want to rule over more by crook thsn by hook! So, what has transpired within the insecurity matrix in the past decade, since Jonathan humbly handed over the baton of political leadership to the All Progressives Congress, APC from 2015 to 2025? That is the million naira question. The answers are the gory pictures painted before us all to see.

Ever since, the terrorism incubus has metamorphosed from mainly the Boko Haram to the ISWAP, the bandits, the Lakurawa and the Mahmuda. It has spread from the embattled North East zone to the North Western states of Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Kaduna in addition to the mineral – rich North Central states of Plateau, Benue, Zamfara and Kwara currently turned from the once fertile farmlands into the killing fields of Nigeria.

And some of the traducers of the then Jonathan-led administration have started exhibiting a deep sense of remorse. One of them, a chieftain of the NNPP, Buba Galadima in a recent interview with ARISE Television has this to say; ” I’m sorry that I have come here to discuss the truth, not politics. Let me address more. During Jonathan’s birthday, I spoke to journalists. And I said something. I was one of the greatest critics of Jonathan’s presidency. I didn’t know that God will disgrace me to show me that Jonathan was even a saint, a better administrator than those that came after him.

“During his time, the insecurity reached its highest level, six weeks, I mean some few days to election. Jonathan suspended the election, put off the election, and took another six weeks. And brought mercenaries. If this government today has that opportunity of chaos one or two weeks to election, they will allow it to continue so that they can write figures and announce themselves as winners. But Jonathan stopped that election, and he knew for sure that if there was a fair election, no incumbent, the government can get second term.

He added that: “This is an educated man with PhD. He knew that. But because of his humane nature, he postponed the election for six weeks, brought in mercenaries, and within six weeks, those mercenaries stabilized Nigeria, and there was no polling booth in Nigeria thar elections did not take place. If Jonathan has done that at that time, 2015, what stops this government from copying what Jonathan has done?.” That is asking for credible answers.

Put simply, What goes around comes around, according to Karma.

Yet, according to Galadima: “This government is only concerned about receiving the decampees or trying to destroy opposition political parties. And I want to tell them that it is not in their interest to destroy opposition, because without opposition, there is no democracy. And if there is no democracy, it means we are gravitating to fascism, dictatorship. And this is exactly where they are taking a pass. ” This should serve as food-for-thought to our political leaders.

And it is all because, whether we like it or not King Karma is coming for all those who have by crass corruption in high places diverted the wealth of this God-blessed country to satisfy the self instead of the state, and all others who have thwarted the pendulum of justice to always swing in their favour against the right choices of the long-suffering people. Not left out of course, are all those blood – sucking vampires in human skin who have at one time or another armed and sponsored all manner of terrorists, or negotiated with them, as well as the greed-driven supporters of evil that have brought us to this sordid mess.

But to others who have remained faithful to the Nigerian dream in the long search for good governance, as the Bible rightly admonishes us.”Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up”

One thing is certain though, whatever we sow in other people’s lives, that shall we also reap because King Karma is coming for each and everyone of us.